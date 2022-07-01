Business Milestones

Achievers

Thomas McCoy, a clinical professor and statistician in the UNCG School of Nursing, is part of a research team that was awarded a two-year, $178,309 grant. Scott Rhodes, a professor at the Wake Forest School of Medicine, and Amanda Tanner, an associate professor in the UNCG department of public health education, are the multiple principal investigators on the study. The goal of the study is to better understand the social, ethical and behavioral implications of COVID-19 testing and vaccination among Spanish-speaking Latinx communities.

Lacrecia Bell, a doctorate student in the UNCG School of Nursing, was selected for a poster presentation at the Graduate Nursing Student Academy Conference in Washington, D.C. Her abstract is “Call It What It Is: Preparing Pre-Licensure Nursing Students with Tools to Address Bias and Discrimination in the Clinical Setting.”

* * * *

Judge Ed Wilson, senior resident superior court judge for Caswell and Rockingham counties, was recently elected to serve as president of the North Carolina Conference of Superior Court Judges for 2022-2023. His term begins in October. The group is the statewide governing body for all superior court judges, both active and retired.

As senior resident superior court judge, Wilson also manages the administrative duties of the courts in his district.

Wilson has served as a superior court judge since 2003. Prior to that he was in private practice in Eden with the firm of Maddrey, Wilson, Etringer and Smith.

Wilson just completed 20 years in the United States Army Reserve, where his most recent assignment was teaching military and constitutional law at West Point. He is married to Laurie Turnage Wilson and they are the parents of four children.

* * * *

Kenya Carr Thompson of Greensboro recently competed in the Ms. Full-Figured Plus NC 2022 pageant, held May 14 in Morrisville, and won the title with “Black Minds Matter” as her platform.

The pageant celebrates women of all sizes and colors. Their mantra is “size has no barrier on beauty.”

Thompson’s platform brings awareness to the seemingly invisible growing mental health disorders in her communities. She plans to use her platform to educate others on how to seek help through therapy and/or medication. Thompson will go on to compete in November in Atlanta for Ms. Full-Figured Plus USA.

For information, email racetothecrown22@gmail.com or search Ms. Full-Figured Pageant NC on Facebook and Instagram.

* * * *

Carruthers & Roth HAS announced that attorney Kenneth Greene, a member of the firm’s banking and finance practice, has been named to the North Carolina Bar Association’s Legal Practice Hall of Fame for 2022.

The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding lawyers whose careers have served as models for other legal professionals by exhibiting the highest standards of ethics, professional competency and service to both the bar and the community. Greene was formally inducted June 24 during the NCBA’s annual meeting in Winston-Salem.

Military

Ian MacArthur Russo, son of Col. Matthew Russo and Colette Russo of Oak Ridge, recently graduated cum laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. Russo earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. Armed Forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag Merchant Marine. Russo is a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School.

On the Move

High Point University recently welcomed several new team members: Kimberly Werth, Workman School of Dental Medicine, assistant dean and professor; Ashley Bell, department of physician assistant studies, associate professor; Catherine Blanton, Office of Student Accounts, administrative assistant; Jordan McLelland, Office of Student Affairs, area coordinator; Jamal Bennett, Office of Student Affairs, resident director; Jenna Borzager, Office of Community and Campus Events, university scheduler; and Jordan Lo Faso, Office of Student Affairs, resident director.

Reynolda has named Hannah Callaway director of marketing and communications for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens. In her role, Callaway will be responsible for creating and implementing all marketing and communications strategies and activities for Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and the Reynolda brand. Callaway joins Reynolda from the UNC School of the Arts, where she served as the associate director of digital media. Callaway has completed coursework for a Master of Arts in communication studies at UNCG.

UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts will welcome Rotem Weinberg as visiting assistant professor of conducting and director of orchestras in CVPA’s School of Music. Weinberg is an Israeli conductor known for his profound musicality, creative programming and polished performances. Also, Caitlyn Schrader

will be CVPA’s new director of community engagement. Schrader will also serve as the director of Greensboro Project Space, CVPA’s contemporary art gallery in downtown Greensboro.

Following a national search, N.C. A&T has named

Elimelda Moige Ongeri as dean of the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences. Ongeri, who has served in the position on an interim basis since Oct. 1, 2021, previously was the Hairston College’s associate dean for research and innovation beginning in January 2020 and has been a professor of physiology in the college’s department of kinesiology. Also, Veronica L. Sills has been named A&T’s associate vice chancellor for human resources/chief human resources officer. Sills had been serving in the role in an interim capacity since November 2021.

