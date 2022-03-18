Business Milestones

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Zach Nichols to the role of vice president, commercial market executive, Triad. Also, the financial institution has promoted Paul Southern to vice president of IT infrastructure and operations.

Nancy E. McRee, CPA, has joined Law Firm Carolinas as firm administrator for its six offices in North and South Carolina.

Charles Young, currently the associate dean and chief academic officer of Baldwin Wallace University’s Conservatory of Music, is the new School of Music director at UNCG.

Achievers

The Best Regional Fast Food restaurants in the 2022 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10 Best contest, organized by rank from first to 10th, are Dick’s Drive-In, Sheetz, PDQ, Whataburger, Culver’s, Runza, Schoop’s Hamburgers, Biscuitville, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and In-N-Out Burger.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce recently recognized 33 individuals as North Carolina Main Street Champions. They were recognized for their commitment to downtown revitalization and strong communities in 2021 during a virtual recognition ceremony.

Local champions included: Joel McClosky of Asheboro, Tracy Schmidt of Burlington and Melanie Morrison of Reidsville.

Twenty-one new recruits begin their first steps in a career as professional firefighters with the Greensboro Fire Department today, March 18. To become a member of this recruit class, the candidates underwent a pre-hire process that included fitness and aptitude testing, an oral interview, a thorough background check, drug testing, and medical screening.

Upon completion of the 26-week academy and successful completion of N.C. State Firefighter Certification, the recruits will become sworn probationary firefighters at 10 a.m. today, March 18, at the Carolina Theatre.

The probationary firefighters will then be assigned to various fire stations in the city. After six months, they will return to the recruit academy to undergo academic and practical testing to determine if they will remain with the city as firefighters.

The next academy is tentatively scheduled to beginning fall 2022. For information, visit www.gfdnc.com.

Announcements

Amber F. Booker, founder of One Wellness Center, will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. today, March 18, at 5500 Adams Farm Lane, Unit 110 in Greensboro.

The center will provide services in the areas of exercise training, nutritional guidance and mental health coaching.

To attend, email info@onewellnesscenter.org.

For information, call 336-355-9006 or visit onewellnesscenter.org.

High Point University is adding another global leader to its Access to Innovators Program. Willie Jolley will join HPU as the personal development expert in residence. He is a Hall of Fame speaker, an award-winning singer, author and a popular national radio and television personality.

Awards

The UNC Board of Governors has selected 17 outstanding faculty members, including Robert H. Newman of N.C. A&T and Nadja B. Cech of UNCG, to receive the 2022 Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

The recipients, who represent all 16 of North Carolina’s public universities and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, were nominated by special committees at each institution and selected by the Board of Governors Committee on Educational Planning, Policies and Programs.

Established by the board in 1993 to highlight the importance of teaching, the awards recognize the extraordinary contributions of faculty members system-wide.

Cech is in UNCG’s department of chemistry and biochemistry. Newman is in A&T’s department of biology.

Jerry C. Callicutt of Greensboro, an Asheboro native, was named Surveyor of the Year by the North Carolina Society of Surveyors at its 58th annual Conference and Trade Show, held Feb. 23-26 at the Pinehurst Resort.

The award is a long-running tradition beginning in 1989 that honors a North Carolina surveyor who exemplifies dedication to NCSS, the surveying profession and his personal career. The recipient is chosen through a nomination and voting system and the winner is revealed at the show.

Also at this show, Jerry W. Nave of Julian was named president of the North Carolina Society of Surveyors. He is an assistant professor of geomatics at N.C. A&T.

