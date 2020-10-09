Business Milestones

Brad Barlow, director of High Point University’s Culp Planetarium and associate professor of astrophysics, and several collaborators recently published a peer-reviewed paper on the study of the classical nova “V906 Car” in Astrophysical Journal, the highest-ranked academic journal for astrophysics in the world.

The research was conducted by a team of international astronomers at HPU, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of California Santa Barbara, Radboud University in the Netherlands and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

* * * *

Arden Anderson, assistant professor of sport management at High Point University, and other researchers recently published two articles, one in the Journal of Sport Management and one in the Sport Management Education Journal.

The first article, “Creating New Sport Opportunities for Girls: Resource Acquisition and Mobilization across Competitive Environments,” was published in the Journal of Sport Management.

Anderson’s research looked at adolescent sport participants, particularly girls, who continue to drop out of sports at high rates. Researchers found more resources are needed to grow the programs to maximize sport opportunities for adolescent girls.