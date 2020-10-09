Business Milestones

Achievers
Brianna Clark, assistant professor of event management at High Point University, recently published an article in “ie magazine.”
Clark’s article highlights the difficulties COVID-19 has imposed regarding internships. The article provides tips for how employers can still involve interns virtually during this time.
This year’s International Festival and Events Association conference was not held due to the pandemic, but virtual webinar forums were offered. Clark was a presenter with Cindy Lerick, president of The Art of Events, during a webinar series, “The Internship Dilemma: Creating Successful Internship Experiences and Relationships During Uncertain Times.”
* * * *
Veronica Segarra, interim chair and assistant professor of biology at High Point University, recently published an article in “Genes,” a peer-reviewed open access journal of genetics and genomics published monthly online by MDPI, Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute. The article summarizes and discusses Segarra’s and other researchers’ current knowledge about important proteins that cells use to traffic or transport materials between organelles or cellular compartments.
* * * *
Brad Barlow, director of High Point University’s Culp Planetarium and associate professor of astrophysics, and several collaborators recently published a peer-reviewed paper on the study of the classical nova “V906 Car” in Astrophysical Journal, the highest-ranked academic journal for astrophysics in the world.
The research was conducted by a team of international astronomers at HPU, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of California Santa Barbara, Radboud University in the Netherlands and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.
* * * *
Arden Anderson, assistant professor of sport management at High Point University, and other researchers recently published two articles, one in the Journal of Sport Management and one in the Sport Management Education Journal.
The first article, “Creating New Sport Opportunities for Girls: Resource Acquisition and Mobilization across Competitive Environments,” was published in the Journal of Sport Management.
Anderson’s research looked at adolescent sport participants, particularly girls, who continue to drop out of sports at high rates. Researchers found more resources are needed to grow the programs to maximize sport opportunities for adolescent girls.
The second article, “Enhancing Holistic Learning through a Sport Management Short-Term Study Abroad,” was published in the Sport Management Education Journal. Anderson and other researchers looked into how sport management scholars have called on educators and students to increase their global perspectives to better reflect the globalization of the industry through study abroad experiences.
* * * *
Brooks Pierce partner Jennifer Van Zant was recently selected as one of Benchmark Litigation’s Top 250 Women in litigation. She has been named to the list each year since 2015.
* * * *
Awards
“Reputation Evidence in the Age of Instagram,” an essay written by Elon University School of Law Professor Catherine Ross Dunham, has been recognized as the 2020 Edward D. Ohlbaum Paper in Advocacy at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law. The essay was published in the Temple Law Review Online.
Articles on an advocacy or advocacy-and-law related subject were judged on their originality, usefulness to advocates and students of advocacy, and “reflection of the values Professor Ohlbaum exhibited and taught.”
* * * *
UNCG School of Nursing professor Dr. Laurie Kennedy-Malone received the Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award at the virtual 2020 Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association conference. She is a former president of the National Conference of Gerontological Nurse Practitioners and she currently chairs the GAPNA's education committee.
On the Move
- Mary Herbenick joined the Kellin Foundation in September as its first director of development and the resiliency coordinator.
- Brooks Pierce has announced that Eric Fletcher, Shana Fulton, Kim Marston and Andy Rodenbough have been made partners in the law firm. Noah Hock and Will Walker have joined the firm as associates.
- Sharrard, McGee & Co. recently announced four promotions and the addition of four new members to its team of advisers and accountants. Nancy McRee was promoted from controller to chief financial officer/chief operating officer. Christopher Singletary was promoted from senior accountant to supervisor. Robert Trey Hocutt III and June Zhao have been promoted from staff accountant to senior accountant. New members include Mike Atkins and Mark Welch, tax managers; Daniel Kelley, audit senior accountant; and Henrik Smith, audit supervisor.
- UNC Rockingham Health Care has named Tammy Needham as its chief nursing officer. Since mid-August, Needham has served as interim CNO at the hospital in Eden, while continuing as CNO at UNC Health’s Chatham Hospital in Siler City, a role she’s held for eight years.
- Jeff Linville has been named vice president of operations at Biscuitville Fresh Southern. For more than 20 years, Linville has served in various C-suite and senior management roles within franchised, private equity firms as well as other quick-service restaurants.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.
