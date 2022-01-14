Business Milestones

* * * *

Michael Best has announced the addition of 23 lawyers and 13 professionals from Forrest Firm in a strategic combination to expand the firm’s presence in North Carolina. In addition to Best’s established Raleigh office, the firm will gain seven offices in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Greenville, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

Forrest Firm is a full-service business law firm; James Forrest is the founder and CEO. Since its inception in 2011, the firm has represented clients across the globe in practice areas such as corporate transactions, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, venture capital, and more.

Best had 260 attorneys across 12 offices after launching its Raleigh office in 2017. The Raleigh office added six attorneys in 2021; now, with the Forrest Firm team from all regions of the state joining Best, the firm will have more than 60 legal and technical professionals across the state and nearly 400 across the country.

Movement Bank has announced the opening of its new branch in Randleman with plans to open doors Jan. 24 at 117 S. Main St.