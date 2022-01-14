Business Milestones

Achievers
Twenty attorneys in the Greensboro office of Brooks Pierce have been recognized by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 edition of Business North Carolina’s “Legal Elite” and “Hall of Fame,” a listing of the state’s top lawyers in business-related practice areas. Firmwide, 30 attorneys were included on the list.
The Brooks Pierce attorneys named to “Legal Elite” are: Daniel Adams, criminal law; Marc Bishop, corporate; Arty Bolick, construction; John Cross, business; Alex Elkan, environmental; Bob King, litigation; Beth Langley, employment; Kim Marston, Sarah Saint and Elizabeth Troutman, young guns; Clint Morse, Jeff Oleynik and John Small, bankruptcy; Bo Rodenbough, real estate; David Sar, intellectual property; and Adam Tarleton, tax and estate planning.
The Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as members of the “Legal Elite Hall of Fame” are: Cross, corporate; Mark Davidson, business; Kearns Davis, criminal law; George House, environmental; and Jennifer Van Zant, antitrust.
* * * *
Greensboro attorneys Hilary Hux and Martha Massie were recently recognized as board-certified specialists in family law by the North Carolina State Bar.
Hux is a partner at the firm Garrett, Walker, Aycoth and Olson. She focuses her practice on assisting clients in family law matters.
Massie, also of Garrett, Walker, Aycoth and Olson, has been practicing family law since 2003.
* * * *
Nine teachers from North Carolina, including Leah Carper of Northern Guilford High School, have been selected as the state’s regional Teachers of the Year for their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.
These educators will now compete for the title of 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The winner succeeds the 2021 Teacher of the Year, Eugenia Floyd, a fourth grade teacher at Mary Scroggs Elementary School in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district.
The 2022 Teacher of the Year will be announced April 1 at an awards ceremony in Cary.
* * * *
Kristen Yntema, president/CEO of AuthoraCare Collective, has been appointed to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s board of directors.
Yntema was among five new members appointed to the board for a three-year term. The first meeting of the year will be Jan. 26.
* * * *
Business North Carolina 2022 Legal Elite includes nine Schell Bray attorneys: Barbara R. Christy, Thomas P. Hockman and Christina F. Pearsall, real estate; Garland G. Graham, April E. Kight and Jeffrey R. Wolfe, business; and Amy H. Kincaid, Jennifer L. J. Koenig and Timothy A. Nordgren.
In addition, the 2022 Legal Elite edition recognizes Schell Bray’s Hall of Fame members who are ineligible to win again: Holly H. Alderman (HOF Class of 2015 — real estate), Doris R. Bray (HOF Class of 2004 — business) and Michael H. Godwin (HOF Class of 2010 — tax and estate planning).
Firms and attorneys included on the Business North Carolina Legal Elite list are recognized for professional excellence by their peers for being rated among the current best in their respective practice areas.
* * * *
Kay Cowen, clinical professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored the sixth edition of the textbook “Maternal & Child Nursing Care.” The new textbook was published in late November.
* * * *
Laurie Kennedy-Malone, professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article that was published in “Innovation in Aging,” an open access journal of The Gerontological Society of America. Her article is “Low-Income, Older African Americans’ Engagement in and Perceptions of a Smartphone-Based Ecological Momentary Assessment Study of Physical Activity and Sedentary Behavior.”
* * * *
The UNCG School of Nursing has announced that Shannon Ford and the research team of Lynne Lewallen and Elizabeth Van Horn were selected to give in-person presentations at Sigma’s 33rd International Nursing Research Congress in July in Edinburgh, Scotland. Ford’s presentation is “Transforming Patient Centered Care using Network Analysis to Visualize Symptoms in Children with Cancer.” Lewallen and Van Horn will give the presentation “Evaluation of Competence in New Graduate Nurses.”
Announcements
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association installed its 2022 board of directors at its annual installation meeting Jan. 4.
Hilburn Michel with Tyler Redhead & McAlister Real Estate has been installed as GRRA’s 2022 president. She is preceded by Heather Dodson with Keller Williams One and will be succeeded next year by Sofia Crisp with Housing Consultants Group and Carolina Dreams Realty.
Michel was sworn in by her mother, Mary Ed Banner, who is also a GRRA member. Leigh Brown, a North Carolina Realtor and best-selling author, administered the oath to the director members.
The following GRRA members were sworn in to their positions of service: Sofia Crisp, Housing Consultants Group and Carolina Dreams Realty, president-elect; Heather Dodson, Keller Williams One, immediate past president; Mike Carter, Keller Williams One, treasurer; and Mary Beth Powell, RE/MAX Realty, assistant treasurer.
Those on the 2022 board of directors include: Marvette Artis, Wilkinson Triad; Kristopher Cayton, A New Dawn Realty; Jimmy Dowell Jr., Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little; Robert Lewis, NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial; Stephanie Mabe, Allen Tate Summerfield; Rich Manzi, NextHome Triad Realty; Katie Mateer, Keller Williams One; Melinda Pope, Kylind Realty; John Newman, Allen Tate Greensboro; Brian Shackelford, Shackelford Realty; and Scott Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little.
The following outgoing board members were presented with plaques for their terms of service: Dodson; Ray Alexander, Coldwell Banker Advantage, immediate past president; Marvette Artis, Wilkinson Triad, treasurer; and directors Kristofer Cayton, A New Dawn Realty; Sofia Crisp, Housing Consultants Group and Carolina Dreams Realty; Jan Epps-Dawson, Allen Tate Greensboro; Robert Lewis, NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial; Mary Beth Powell, RE/MAX Realty; Kimberly Pruitt, Allen Tate Greensboro; and Scott Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little.
* * * *
Michael Best has announced the addition of 23 lawyers and 13 professionals from Forrest Firm in a strategic combination to expand the firm’s presence in North Carolina. In addition to Best’s established Raleigh office, the firm will gain seven offices in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Greenville, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.
Forrest Firm is a full-service business law firm; James Forrest is the founder and CEO. Since its inception in 2011, the firm has represented clients across the globe in practice areas such as corporate transactions, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, venture capital, and more.
Best had 260 attorneys across 12 offices after launching its Raleigh office in 2017. The Raleigh office added six attorneys in 2021; now, with the Forrest Firm team from all regions of the state joining Best, the firm will have more than 60 legal and technical professionals across the state and nearly 400 across the country.
* * * *
Movement Bank has announced the opening of its new branch in Randleman with plans to open doors Jan. 24 at 117 S. Main St.
The launch is the third among the bank’s growing network of community-based branches. Movement Bank offers consumer financial services and a variety of mortgage options, as well as commercial lending and cash management products.
On the Move
Reading Connections’ board of directors has appointed Michael Campbell, former executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Forsyth County, as the new executive director for the organization. He replaces Jenny Gore, who retired as executive director after 17 years.
Triad Pediatric Dentistry, the office of Dr. Sona Isharani and Associates, will officially merge with Dr. Scott Cashion’s practice on Jan. 20. They “look forward to welcoming patients at their 2707-C Pinedale Road, Greensboro, NC 27408 location.” For information, visit www.triadpediatric dentistry.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.