Business Milestones

The 2022 Community Partner Award recipient is Reading Connections for its partnership with UNCG. The mission of Reading Connections is to transform its community by improving literacy and promoting educational equity for people of all ages, empowering them to navigate changes in an increasingly complex world.

Presented by North Carolina Campus Compact, the award is given to one organization annually that has enhanced the quality of life in the community in meaningful and measurable ways and engaged in the development of a sustained, reciprocal partnership with an NCCC member institution.

Reading Connections has partnered with more than 10 designated service-learning courses and more than eight different co-curricular programs at UNCG, spanning service days and internship programs. The nonprofit was honored virtually at NCCC’s annual Pathways to Achieving Civic Engagement conference on Feb. 9.

On the Move

The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation recently welcomed Sheena Jerman as the organization’s new director of real estate.