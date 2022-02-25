Business Milestones

Achievers
Lis Mulcahy, director of member satisfaction at Truliant Federal Credit Union, is one of 23 credit union professionals chosen to participate in the Filene Research Institute’s i3 Collaborative Innovation Program. Filene i3 is a two-year innovation leadership program designed to equip top credit union professionals with the mindset, tools and network to lead and shape the future. Participants learn cutting-edge innovation competencies.
* * * *
High Point Parks and Recreation has announced that Caitlen Jarrell, assistant supervisor at Oakview Recreation Center, completed her Certified Park and Recreation Professional exam in late December 2021.
* * * *
Chief Justice Paul Newby of the N.C. Supreme Court appointed Professor ￼Scott Gaylord, an Elon Law faculty member, to the North Carolina Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism, established in 1998 to “provide ongoing attention and assistance to ensure the practice of law remains a high calling, dedicated to the service of clients and the public good.”
Gaylord’s three-year term will see him work closely with Newby, trial and appellate judges, and select North Carolina lawyers on programs who:
Encourage lawyers and judges to improve the administration of justice;
Grow professionalism education; and
Expand public access to the state’s justice system, among other tasks.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 58 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Feb. 21.
Local individuals included: Ginisa McCarthy Ebert and Hutton Alexander Johnston, both of Greensboro; Matthew Todd Mitchell and Hunter James Shaffer, both of Kernersville; and Morgan Rose Halo of Sophia.
* * * *
The Class of 2021 has graduated from the 85th North Carolina School of Banking. The NCSB is one of the oldest state banking association banking schools in the nation. It is dedicated to expanding the skills and abilities of middle managers and prospective managers. Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2021 program ran Aug. 2-6 at the Raleigh Crabtree Marriott.
Local graduates included: Dave Craven of Asheboro, Fidelity Bank, and John Fink of Greensboro, First National Bank.
* * * *
￼High Point University has announced that Ellen Zane, a nationally renowned health care leader, will serve as HPU’s Health Care Executive in Residence. Zane previously served as president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children’s Hospital, originally the Floating Hospital for Children.
* * * *
Bennett College has welcomed Tammi Vacha-Haase, a 2020-22 American Council on Education Fellow, to campus. Vacha-Haase was one of 52 scholars nominated and selected for the ACE Fellows program.
Vacha-Haase and her colleagues will focus on business and finance, enrollment management, information technology infrastructure, and facilities. Vacha-Haase will spend the next five months shadowing President Suzanne Walsh and meeting with constituent groups, including faculty, students and the board of trustees. Later this spring, she and the president plan to host a group of other ACE Fellows from higher education institutions across the nation.
Vacha-Haase, dean of the Boise State University Graduate College, provides oversight for university graduate programs, policies and initiatives for the largest graduate school in the state.
* * * *
The Women’s and Children’s Center at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital is marking its second birthday.
The maternal unit has already delivered thousands of babies in the Piedmont Triad, despite the challenges of an ongoing pandemic. Since opening its doors on Feb. 23, 2020, Women’s and Children’s Center has delivered more than 11,000 babies.
Announcements
The university communications team at Appalachian State University recently published a feature on alumnus ￼Mitch Purgason, a Greensboro native and clothing designer who was recently named among the 2022 class of Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30 North America,” a list of some of the most notable young leaders, business people and newsmakers.
Purgason said ASU’s Transportation Insight Center for Entrepreneurship helped him “develop the mindset of starting my own business.”
To read the story, visit https://today.appstate.edu/2022/02/14/purgason.
* * * *
The North Carolina Black Law Enforcement Leadership Luncheon, organized to gather Black law enforcement leaders from across North Carolina to celebrate Black History Month, is set for Feb. 28 at the Greensboro History Museum.
Retired Col. Glenn McNeil from the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be the keynote speaker.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor lunch at Luxe Soulfood immediately following the program.
Awards
Employees with the Greensboro Engineering and Inspections, Parks and Recreation, and Police departments and Creative Greensboro, the office for arts and culture, were honored Feb. 15 as winners of the 2021 Employee Innovation Awards. The annual awards recognize city of Greensboro employees who have devised innovative and impactful solutions that improved city’s services or productivity.
First place winners received a $2,500 prize and runners-up received a $500 prize, to be split between recipients in cases where a joint project won.
Innovation Awards
Winner — Safe Greensboro Innkeepers Alliance, Police Office Norman Luper. Luper created a program to work with hotel, motel and extended-stay businesses in high crime areas to reduce incidents at their establishments using environmental design and problem-oriented policing strategies. The goal is to identify parts of the physical environment that are contributing to crime and help owners develop new standard operating procedures. The program costs the city no increase in law enforcement or city funds.
Runner-Up — Greensboro Youth Council Vent Sessions, Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Jasia Stevenson and former GYC Chairman Iman Khan. As a part-time city employee, the student chairman of GYC Khan, then a high school senior, suggested offering teens a chance to voice their concerns and stresses and connect since the COVID-19 pandemic had taken that away for many teens. Khan and Stevenson created structured monthly virtual sessions. Topics include wellness, current events and academic challenges.
Impact Awards
Winner — Divas by Design, Police Officer Shatonie Little. As a school resource officers at Jackson Middle School, Little created an after-school program for girls to help improve their self-esteem and show them how education can make a difference in their lives. She challenged them to be entrepreneurs, creating and selling homemade soap and deodorant. They also met local female business owners, took college tours and participated in Charlotte Motor Speedway’s STEAM program.
Runner-Up — JotForm Registration System, Creative Greensboro Finance and Facility Operations Specialist David Cashwell. Cashwell learned to code the webbased platform JotForm to create a low-cost program registration and payment platform. The new system eliminated the need for costly registration systems and provides a better user experience.
Runner-Up — Drone Program for Energy and Asset Management, Energy Management Engineer Sergey Kobelev and Facilities Maintenance Supervisor Eddie Hollomon. Kebelev and Hollomon used drones and special software to evaluate the conditions of city buildings. The project saves time and money required for manual inspections by pinpointing and prioritizing problems, saving energy costs, providing documentation techniques and improve energy efficiency and serviceability of the city facilities.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/innovation.
* * * *
￼Trevecca Nazarene University awarded The Nina Griggs Gunter Servant-Leader Award to Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health’s CEO. The university presents this award honoring women leaders biennially.
Cagle received the award for her leadership and influence as a role model for women and a servant leader. The award was established by family and friends of Nina Griggs Gunter. Gunter was a Trevecca alumna and the first woman general superintendent in the Church of the Nazarene. The award honors Gunter’s significant impact on the Church of the Nazarene as a leader and lifts her life as a role model of servant leadership.
* * * *
Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Greensboro, has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and “maintained stellar business results.”
* * * *
At its National Conference on Education on Feb. 18, the American Association of School Administrators announced Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras as the recipient for the Superintendent Award as part of the organization’s 2022 Women in School Leadership Awards.
The award pays tribute to the talent, creativity and vision of outstanding women educational administrators in the nation’s public schools.
Applicants from across the country were judged and measured on their leadership for learning, communications, professionalism and their community involvement.
In the application, the district’s response to unprecedented learning loss across the country, the passage of the $300 million bond, the effort to ensure the district became a 1:1 technology district as well as several other notable accomplishments were highlighted.
* * * *
The 2022 Community Partner Award recipient is Reading Connections for its partnership with UNCG. The mission of Reading Connections is to transform its community by improving literacy and promoting educational equity for people of all ages, empowering them to navigate changes in an increasingly complex world.
Presented by North Carolina Campus Compact, the award is given to one organization annually that has enhanced the quality of life in the community in meaningful and measurable ways and engaged in the development of a sustained, reciprocal partnership with an NCCC member institution.
Reading Connections has partnered with more than 10 designated service-learning courses and more than eight different co-curricular programs at UNCG, spanning service days and internship programs. The nonprofit was honored virtually at NCCC’s annual Pathways to Achieving Civic Engagement conference on Feb. 9.
On the Move
The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation recently welcomed Sheena Jerman as the organization’s new director of real estate.
Guilford College President Kyle Farmbry made two appointments to cabinet-level positions at the college: LaDaniel Gatling II was named vice president for advancement effective March 21. Gatling has been vice president for institutional advancement at Bennett College since 2018. Ty Buckner was named interim vice president for communications and marketing in January. He and four other staff form a new communications and marketing team.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern has promoted Jeff Linville, Jess Williams, Blake Jennings and Alon Vanterpool to new leadership roles, effective immediately. Linville has been named chief operations officer and appointed to the company’s executive team. Williams has been promoted to chief people officer and also appointed to the company’s executive team. Jennings, grandson of the founder, Maurice Jennings, has been named vice president of development and facilities and will become a member of the leadership team. Vanterpool has been named director of internal communications with a responsibility of communicating with the 2,000-plus employees who work across the Biscuitville organization.
