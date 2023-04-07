Achievers

Greensboro-based real estate broker Melissa Greer has been recognized as the number one sales associate in the entire Berkshire-Hathaway international network. The announcement was made on March 28 at the Berkshire-Hathaway sales conference in Las Vegas, Nev. Greer was recognized as the number one sales associate in the entire international BHHS network for closed units in 2022. There are more than 50,000 sales associates in the BHHS network.

* * * *

High Point University has earned a “Gold” level recognition from the American Heart Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard.

The American Heart Association has defined best practices for employers to use to build a culture of health and well-being for their workforce. The association’s Workforce Well-being Scorecard measures the extent to which the company has implemented the best practices. Companies recognized at the “Gold” level have achieved a score of 183-216 out of a maximum of 230 points.

HPU’s Employee Wellness Program is open to all staff and faculty, who can earn points for completing various wellness activities offered on campus. They have access to free annual health screenings, health seminars, an employee 5K run, intramural sports teams and an employee fitness facility. The program also provides resources to encourage healthy approaches to nutrition, sleep, stress reduction and weight management.

* * * *

Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro’s chief operating officer, has been elected president of Habitat North Carolina’s board of directors. Her primary roles as president are encouraging and promoting the engagement of all board members, representing other North Carolina Habitat affiliate executives and members-at-large, and ensuring oversight and accountability for Habitat’s state-wide strategic planning.

* * * *

Akir Khan, chief of staff for Jet It, a private aviation company in Greensboro, has joined the board of directors for Out of the Garden Project, becoming the chairman of the newly formed philanthropy committee.

Announcements

The Blooming Board, a female-owned charcuterie lounge and mercantile, invites the community to enjoy food, drinks, giveaways and live music by Bryce Hensley on April 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in honor of one year of business at 142 Church Ave. in High Point.

Brandi Crumley is the owner.

For information, call 336-963-5605 or visit thebloomingboard.com.

Awards

Monica Schmidt has been awarded the 2023 Arnold D. Kaluzny, PhD Distinguished Alumni Award. It is from the UNC Public Health Leadership Program. Schmidt is the executive director of the health economics insights team at Cone Health.

Schmidt’s team uses principles of behavioral economics to influence the way patients and staff approach various situations in health care. These tactics can help patients change behaviors and influence providers to choose more cost-effective options for care. The team’s work has measurably improved care and reduced costs across Cone Health.

The award specifically honors Schmidt for excellence while in the Master of Public Health in Leadership program and in the health policy and management department while earning her Ph.D.

On the Move

The Carroll Companies, a luxury real estate development and management firm, has appointed Craig Carlock to the position of chief operating officer; Carlock will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations.

National Truck Protection, a commercial truck protection plan provider in North America, has welcomed new associates to the growing team at the corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem: Noah Gates, director product technology; Brandy Beck, vice president claims; Chris Groff, director agency sales.

Jeff Horn has joined Klaussner Home Furnishings as executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Schell Bray has announced that Adrianne F. Edmonds, Peter G. Mattocks and Andrew D. Steffensen have been named Schell Bray partners.

Beth Crise, beginning her second year with Out of the Garden Project, has been promoted to assistant director and director of operations. Jenna Phipps has been hired as the first production manager for the nonprofit and will begin her duties April 17. Aubrey Powell has rejoined the staff after a stint away and is working in the warehouse.

Carolyn V. Salanger of Stokesdale has accepted the position of vice president of student development at Rockingham Community College. She will start on May 1. Salanger is coming to RCC from GTCC, where she spent the past six years as director of student success and retention services. For five months, she also served as interim associate vice president of student services.