Achievers

The North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation has announced the first 15 employers—representing more than 600 employees—to receive a Family Forward NC Certification. Local certified employers include Computerway Food Systems of High Point and The Health Foundation of Wilkes County.

Certified employers represent workplaces across the state of North Carolina and industries as diverse as manufacturing, child care and web design. These employers have met the certification standards outlined by NCECF’s Family Forward NC initiative by offering policies and practices that support the health and well-being of North Carolina’s children and families.

* * * *

Thirteen recruits graduated from the 113th Greensboro Police Academy on March 7 and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department.

The ceremony held at the Carolina Theatre included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges and each officer taking the oath of office. The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior physical fitness, and other specific training awards for recruits. As is also tradition, the academy class themselves selects one recruit they believe exemplifies leadership to receive the Michael G. Winslow Memorial Award, established by Robert and Carol Winslow. M.A. O’Neal was selected for this award.

The new officers had more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study, including interpersonal communication, problem-solving and using technology to make communities safer. As part of the communications training, recruits learn the principals of procedural justice and implicit bias. Procedural Justice is a collaborative method of listening and talking that increases mutual understanding and trust among members of the public and police. “Understanding Implicit Bias” training examines the inherent biases present in all people.

Lawndale Baptist Church donated the Bibles that the officers used to swear the oath of office. The officers may keep the Bibles throughout their careers.

* * * *

Asheboro artist Laura Ashley, well known for creating major works of art in under five minutes, spent a recent weekend painting images of speed at the Daytona 500.

Commissioned by Ally through Gallery 500, Ashley attended the race weekend where, over a period of three days, she rendered a composite painting featuring images of race cars and the speed experience. The 90 x 78” painting will hang in the Ally Suite Tower at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Ally is a financial services company with the nation’s largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto-financing business.

Ally also recently announced a new relationship with NASCAR, having Ally Bank become the official Consumer Bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks.

* * * *

Joshua Ritter, a lecturer in theatre at UNCG, received Scholars’ Travel Funding to present “The Pedagogy of Preparing Students to Develop and Manage Educational Programs for Arts Organizations” at the Southeastern Arts Leadership Educators Conference, which will take place in Charleston, S.C. this month.

* * * *

John Salmon, professor of piano at UNCG, has contributed a musical piece to the book, “A Ras de Suelo: De la Ciencia a la Poesía, Transitando por el Cáncer de Mama.”

Conceived and curated by gynecologist Dr. Margarita García Carriazo and pathologist Dr. Laia Bernet Vegué, this collaborative project features poems, drawings, paintings and music by 30 artists, all created with the intent to comfort, uplift and inspire breast cancer patients. Salmon recorded an improvisation on the piano, “Periplo,” Journey,” which is accessible through a QR code in the book.

* * * *

Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, has announced that Cox’s Harley-Davidson was a worldwide top performing Harley-Davidson dealer in 2022. Zeitz released the names of the top 66 locations out of more than 1,400 dealers in 100 countries. Cox’s Harley-Davidson was the only dealer from North Carolina included in the list.

A global reception honoring these top dealers is set for July at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

Cox’s Harley-Davidson is a family-owned business with multiple locations in the Carolinas.

* * * *

Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, has been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s, a publication covering business and finance. The annual Barron’s list recognizes the most outstanding financial advisors who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

Edmonds is part of Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.

* * * *

Thirty-one years ago, Maurice Jennings, founder of Biscuitville Fresh Southern, established the Biscuitville Founder’s Day Club to recognize employees who have been with the company for five years or more. At this year’s Founder’s Day celebration, Biscuitville added 45 employees into the club, which currently includes 147 members from Biscuitville’s restaurants, 18 from the company’s restaurant support center and 11 from the distribution center.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employees in food service generally stay on a job two years or less.

In addition to the recognition at the celebration, the company featured Bruce Conyers, its longest tenured employee with 41 years, on its Black History Month materials. Conyers serves guests with a smile as operator of Biscuitville’s Huffman Mill Road restaurant in Burlington.

Announcements

Southern Blessed Shop will celebrate the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce at 2:30 p.m. March 31.

The store is at 6316 Old Oak Ridge Road, Unit B in Greensboro.

The small family business carries clothing, children’s items, home décor and hopes to soon sell custom furniture. The business opened its first location in October of 2022 in Reidsville.

For information, call 336-402-8227 or visit https://soblessedshop.com/.

* * * *

The High Point Rockers and the High Point Market Authority will jointly host a Triad community-wide seasonal job fair at Truist Point baseball stadium from 3 to 6 p.m. March 21. In addition, the Rockers will hold a second job fair from 5 to 7 p.m. March 28. Both of the job fairs will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point, 214 Lindsay St. in High Point.

Job fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April furniture market, as well as for the 2023 baseball season, which runs from April to September.

Jobs applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state identification.

* * * *

The Burlington Downtown Corporation, in conjunction with the Alamance County Chamber of Commerce, has announced that Burlington Restaurant Week is set for March 20-26.

Participating Burlington restaurants will offer a three-course Prix Fixe menu to showcase their specialties. Follow them on Facebook to see menus and locations: www.facebook.com/bncrestaurantweek.

* * * *

PiesOn Pizza Co., a New York-style pizzeria, will open in the coming weeks at Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall in High Point.

Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) on the first floor of The Bedrock building at 275 North Elm St.

Grants

Stanley Black & Decker announced the recipients of its second Global Impact Challenge. Triad Goodwill has been named as a Makers Grant Recipient for their efforts with Triad Goodwill’s credentialing programs, including HVAC/R and constructions skills.

Initiated in 2021, the Global Impact Challenge grant program will award up to $25 million in grant funding over five years to nonprofits that are supporting trade workforce development initiatives in the construction and manufacturing sectors. With the first applications submitted in 2022, 182 entrants were evaluated based on number of people served, outcomes projected, sustainable impact, depth of programs and diversity, among many other considerations. Triad Goodwill was selected as one of 91 organizations that will help skill and reskill roughly 210,448 makers throughout 2023.

For information, visit EmpowerMakers.com.

On the Move

High Point native Elizabeth Yocum, an alum of Westchester Country School, has joined Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall to lead their marketing, events and community engagement efforts.

Fellowship Hall has announced that Mike Yow, president and chief executive officer, will retire as president/CEO effective June 15. Kelly Scaggs, currently clinical director, will assume the role of interim president and chief executive officer on June 16.

UNC Health Rockingham has named Dr. Thresa Hardy its new chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. Hardy joined UNC Health Rockingham in September 2020 as accreditation manager. She was promoted to director of quality, accreditation and patient safety in February 2021 before assuming her new role.