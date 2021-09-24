Business Milestones

Achievers
Michael Oudshoorn, dean of the Webb School of Engineering at High Point University, has been appointed to the steering committee of Computer Science Curricula, CS 202X Task Force. This is an international task force responsible for the revision of the computer science curriculum for the next decade. The CS202X Curriculum Report will become a volume in the Computing Curricula Series, which is part of the ongoing effort between several computing societies and organizations.
The joint task force includes a steering committee of 19 members from organizations representing a diverse set of colleges and universities in the U.S., Brazil, China, Egypt, India and Ireland. The joint task force includes members from the IEEE Computer Society, the Association of Computing Machinery and the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.
Every decade or so the computer science professional bodies produce a document that defines the body of knowledge to be covered in the undergraduate computer science curriculum. Oudshoorn will be leading the programming languages panel of experts (nine global experts from the U.S., New Zealand, Germany, Scotland, South Africa), and also will participate as an expert in the Parallel and Distributed Computing panel.
* * * *
Tom Duncan, sole practitioner with Thomas C. Duncan PLLC, has been listed in the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. He is also named Lawyer of the Year in the specialty of mediation for the Greensboro area. Best Lawyers’ recognition is based solely on peer review and its publications recognize lawyers in 70 countries.
* * * *
High Point business executive and author Bill McKenzie has released his third leadership book for students and young adults, “Embrace the Chaos, Enjoy the Journey: A Leadership Awakening for Students and Young Adults.” This is the follow-up to his 2013 book, “If You’re Not The Lead Dog, The View Never Changes: A Leadership Path for Students.”
* * * *
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:
Guy Capuzzo, professor of music theory, and Sonia Archer-Capuzzo, clinical assistant professor of library information science, have co-authored the book, “Metaldata: A Bibliography of Heavy Metal Resources” (A-R Editions, 2021). It is part of the Music Library Association Index and Bibliography Series.
Elizabeth Perrill, professor of art history, and School of Art student Sydney Pettice have published an exhibition review in the journal “Art and Culture” about the North Carolina Museum of Art exhibit, “Good as Gold: Fashioning Senegalese Women.”
* * * *
Dr. Pramod P. Sethi of Cone Health Stroke Center and Guilford Neurologic Research Associates knew that patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) are more likely to have strokes, and that those strokes are more likely to be serious when they occur. He joined fellow neurologists, cardiologists and the cardiovascular research team at Cone Health to figure out a better way to detect AFib in those stroke patients.
So, they sent 492 people who had strokes – even those with another known cause of stroke – home with a small heart monitor placed under the skin. Their findings?
“In this study, we found a much higher rate of AFib – about 10 times higher – in patients with strokes from known causes than in the same kind of patients where we did the traditional monitoring in an office or in the hospital,” Sethi said.
Their findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and Science Magazine in June.
Dr. James Allred, director of the atrial fibrillation clinic at Cone Health’s Heart & Vascular Center, was the primary cardiologist collaborating with Sethi on the trial.
For additional information on this study, visit tinyurl.com/y9ndahe8 or tinyurl.com/pu894dts.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools held a Celebration of Excellence on Sept. 21 at Grimsley High School.
GCS named Leah Carper, an English teacher at Northern Guilford High School, as Teacher of the Year, and KaTrinka Brown, the principal at Jackson Middle School, as Principal of the Year.
These teachers and principals also received top honors:
Carla Flores-Ballesteros, Allen Jay Elementary School, Elementary Principal of the Year
Marcia Moyd-Williams, Elementary Teacher of the Year
Melissa Mann, Western Middle School, Middle School Teacher of the Year
Chase Arrington, Western Middle School, GCS Assistant Principal of the Year
Karyle Miller, Northeast Guilford High School, GCS Mentor of the Year
Minh McNicholas, Northwest Middle School, GCS Rookie Teacher of the Year
Shana Richards, Guilford eLearning University Prep, Counselor of the Year
Announcements
Total Computer Solutions will present its fifth annual cybersecurity panel from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.
Adam Scholtz, a FBI agent, will join the conversation.
The expert panel will discuss cybersecurity, including shared risk scenarios and how to respond in the event of a data breach. The panel will take a look at cybercrime and how businesses can and should protect themselves. Attendees will receive tips and guidelines on how to secure their data without damaging their bottom line.
The panel is free, but registration is required. Register for tickets at www.tcsusa.com/events. For information, call 336-804-8449.
Fellowships
Dandrielle Lewis, department chair of mathematical sciences and associate professor of mathematics at High Point University, is one of the 17 leadership fellows accepted into the 2021-2022 Transforming Post-Secondary Education in Mathematics Leadership Institute.
This Math Leadership Institute is a national math institute that fosters a diverse group of leaders within the mathematics community. Lewis will receive leadership training from the best in the field of mathematics, participate in workshops, collaborate with fellow participants and work on a year-long project.
* * * *
Two Cone Health leaders have completed a training program, learning skills that will help advance the health care system’s mission “to provide excellent care to the communities it serves.”
Dr. Valerie Leschber, chief medical officer at Cone Health, and Bev Cleveland, chief financial officer at Cone Health Medical Group, completed The Academy GE Fellows Program. The two-year fellowship provides high-potential health care executives with the tools necessary to take on senior executive positions in leading health systems.
Leschber completed the CMO Fellowship, and Cleveland completed the Finance Executive Fellowship. Both completed the inaugural MHA program.
On the Move
Elon Law has welcomed two new staff members in recent weeks as it commemorates its 15th anniversary year. Lauren Saul Carriker joins the Elon Law community as assistant director for the Office of Admissions while Haley Mendola returns to her law school alma mater (2018) as an academic and bar support specialist in the Office of Academic Success. Carriker’s arrival coincides with record enrollment at Elon Law. One hundred and seventy-one students matriculated in August with the Class of 2023, making it the largest in program history. Elon Law now enrolls 430 students between all three classes – another record for Elon University’s downtown Greensboro campus.
Morgan Camp has joined the staff at Evergreens Lifestyle Center as an activities assistant.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has named Santiago Estrada as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, and Dr. Roberta Capp as its next chief medical officer. Dr. Von Nguyen is set to leave his position as senior vice president and chief medical officer Oct. 1.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.