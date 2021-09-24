Business Milestones

* * * *

Dr. Pramod P. Sethi of Cone Health Stroke Center and Guilford Neurologic Research Associates knew that patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) are more likely to have strokes, and that those strokes are more likely to be serious when they occur. He joined fellow neurologists, cardiologists and the cardiovascular research team at Cone Health to figure out a better way to detect AFib in those stroke patients.

So, they sent 492 people who had strokes – even those with another known cause of stroke – home with a small heart monitor placed under the skin. Their findings?

“In this study, we found a much higher rate of AFib – about 10 times higher – in patients with strokes from known causes than in the same kind of patients where we did the traditional monitoring in an office or in the hospital,” Sethi said.

Their findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and Science Magazine in June.

Dr. James Allred, director of the atrial fibrillation clinic at Cone Health’s Heart & Vascular Center, was the primary cardiologist collaborating with Sethi on the trial.