Business Milestones

Achievers

Two staff members in High Point University’s Office of Global Education were elected to the leadership board of the North Carolina Association of International Educators.

Kristen Cruz, assistant director in the office, is an executive board member on the NCAIE, representing international student and scholar services. She also is an active member of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, where she will be chairing and presenting a session at the NAFSA Region VII Conference in November. Cruz spent two years in service in Namibia with the Peace Corps and has been an active member of the National Peace Corps Association for more than 10 years.

Chris Ferguson, senior study abroad adviser, was elected as the marketing and communications manager of NCAIE. He’ll serve in this position for three years, representing the NCAIE at statewide events, and supporting other board members and colleagues in communication, branding and marketing needs. In this position, he will also develop and implement communications strategies for the organization, handle content for events, conferences and social media, and maintain the association’s website.

High Point University is welcoming another global leader to the growing Access to Innovators Program. Motivational business speaker and international bestselling author Phil M. Jones joins HPU as the persuasion expert in residence.

His career started at 14 with a car washing business that led to a full-fledged business with his own fleet working on the cars. Since then, he has led experienced teams of sales professionals, as well as guided Premier League Football Clubs to maximize sponsorships and licensing agreements.

Deuterman Law Group Attorney Chase Coble has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an association of trial lawyers.

Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to attorneys who have obtained million dollar verdicts, awards or settlements for their clients. Fewer than 1% of U.S. attorneys are members.

Coble works in the Deuterman Law Group’s personal injury practice, representing victims and their families who have suffered preventable harm in all types of accidents and incidents. He has nearly seven years of experience in civil litigation and personal injury law.

Tami Draves, professor of music education of UNCG, was a scholar-in-residence at Case Western Reserve University in September. As part of her residency, she gave a talk, “Gender Dynamics in Schools of Music” as the featured speaker on the music colloquium series.

Andy Hudson, assistant professor of clarinet at UNCG, is featured on the new single release, “Ballistic Etude 3.1,” with the international sextet Latitude 49. Download or stream the track at tinyurl.com/55nbrcjp.

The N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 114 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Nov. 21.

Local individuals included: Samuel Joseph Ryan of Archdale; Brandon Transou Bell, Amanda Jane Gadd, Judah Nathaniel Albert Janssen, Michael Tobey Vance and Clay Nichols Young, all of Greensboro; Zachary William Hurst of Kernersville; and Joshua R. Haidenthaller of Summerfield.

Announcements

High Point Public Library has announced the addition of two new attractions, a Build-it Wall and StoryWalk, donated by the Leadership High Point Class of 2022.

The Build-it Wall is a way to teach skills to all ages. For example, the ability to manipulate the Lego blocks teaches fine motor skills, reading instructions improves literacy, working with parents, grandparents, siblings and neighbors promotes cooperation and communication and design trial and error develops critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The StoryWalk places the pages of a picture book along a popular walking route in the community, creating an innovative and fun way to join literacy and physical activity. The new StoryWalk begins on North Elm Street by the Teaching Gardens at High Point Library and continues down Elm Street toward Sunset Drive. It continues on Sunset Drive behind the library toward the Arts and Education Plaza.

The seasonal stories will be replaced monthly. Children who participate in the StoryWalk also have the opportunity to win prizes.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26.

The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association and its advertising campaign, #ShopNC, aim to spread this message and elevate North Carolina retailers year round.

For information, visit ncrma.org/shopnc.

Awards

Projects that used Pine Hall Brick pavers took top honors in three categories in the recent Hardscape North America Awards competition.

The winning projects that used pavers from the Triad-based business were in the categories for residential and permeable construction, along with the vintage category, which honors projects that were built years ago.

The winner in the residential category was for a private residence in Haverford, Pa. It honored contractor Heritage Stone & Marble, designer Charles E. Hess Jr. and design firm Hess Landscape Architects of Lansdale, Pa.

The permeable award went to Ambler Square Park, an installation at a public park in Ambler, Pa. It honored contractor GoreCon and designer Christopher Green and design firm Gilmore and Associates of Doylestown, Pa.

The vintage installation award went to Washington Square Mall in Cape May, N.J. It honored contractor Think Pavers and designer Remington & Vernick, Engineers, of Cherry Hill, N.J.

Three High Point University staff members were recently awarded the annual Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award for their service to students and families of the university.

The award recipients — Sandra Norris, Rebecca Smoak and Patrick Wishon — each received $5,000 funded by the Kahn family endowment.

The Kahn family and University Business Magazine of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., established the awards in 2018 to honor HPU employees who provide dedicated service to the campus community and live out the university’s mission to provide students with an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.

Norris is senior associate director of student financial planning. Smoak is an administrative assistant in the Wanek School of Natural Sciences. Wishon is a Campus Enhancement team member.

The N.C. Travel Industry Association hosted the Tourism Leadership Conference on Nov. 16-17 at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte.

Destinations were recognized during the annual awards banquet for their achievements for the past year with the purpose to honor and showcase innovation, best practices, creativity and the results accomplished through the hospitality industry’s marketing efforts.

The Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum received the Visitor Attraction of the Year Award. This award recognizes a North Carolina visitor attraction that exemplifies excellence and sets the standard for an exceptional visitor experience.

The museum offers 75,000 square feet of activity with two levels packed with exhibits to challenge, inspire and engage children of all ages. Exhibits include the Courage Climber, Hall of Mysteries, Water Play, Mars Academy, STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), a Double-Decker Carousel and more. In the first six months of operation, the children’s museum has entertained more than 85,000 visitors from 42 states and more than 336 cities in North Carolina.

On the Move

Marilyn Forman Chandler

, CEO of the Greensboro Jewish Federation, has announced plans to retire in December. Chandler began her career in Greensboro in 1988. Throughout her 35-year tenure at The Greensboro Federation, she helped to create Jewish Family Services, The Jewish Foundation of Greensboro and numerous interfaith and community partnerships.

Carruthers & Roth has added two new associate attorneys to its team: James R. Paul has joined the firm’s commercial real estate practice; Sydney ter Avest

has joined the firm’s business, tax and estates practice.

The Volvo Group announced that effective Jan. 1, Greg Higgins

has been named senior vice president — legal and compliance, general counsel and secretary for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks. Higgins joined the company in 2012 and has served since 2015 as senior counsel. Before joining the Volvo Group, Higgins spent 12 years as a member and partner at Nexsen Pruet in Greensboro. He succeeds Therence Pickett, who is retiring from the company.

Mack Trucks announced that effective Dec. 1, Jonathan Randall

has been named president of Mack Trucks North America, reporting to Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America. Randall joined Mack in 2016 as senior vice president — North American sales, and served most recently as senior vice president — North American sales and commercial operations.

Ellis & Winters has welcomed five attorneys to the firm’s Greensboro litigation group: Pamela Duffy, Ty Jameson, Marcus Allen Shields (a former local district court judge), Derrick C. Foard and Molly Whitlatch

.