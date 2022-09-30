Business Milestones

Achievers

Attorney Jim Slaughter of Law Firm Carolinas has authored “Notes and Comments on Robert’s Rules,” fifth edition, which is updated for the new “Robert’s Rules of Order” and uses a question-answer format to cover the most misused and asked-about provisions.

“Notes and Comments on Robert’s Rules” has previously received the Phifer Award from the Commission on American Parliamentary Practice, an affiliate of the National Communication Association.

Slaughter is a certified professional parliamentarian, past president of the American College of Parliamentary Lawyers and author of four books on meeting procedure, including “Robert’s Rules of Order Fast Track.”

* * * *

Airreia Pierce, an author of mostly adult works, recently completed a children’s book series, “The Bear Necessities of Life Series.”

This series is intended for children 6 and younger “to promote healthy social-emotional development, nurture a healthy sense of self and an identity in Christ by focusing on Biblical and character values.”

* * * *

Attorney Manisha P. Patel was selected by membership as secretary of the executive committee of the National Conference of Women’s Bar Associations.

Patel was chosen by membership at the 2022 annual Leadership Summit for NCWBA on Aug. 5 in Chicago in conjunction with the American Bar Association annual meeting.

Patel was appointed to a three-year term for the NCWBA Board of Directors in 2021. She previously served as president for NCWBA member, the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys, for two terms in 2019 and 2020.

* * * *

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department received national reaccreditation from the Commission for the Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies on Sept. 21. The department was recognized at the National Recreation and Park Association’s annual conference in Phoenix.

First accredited in 2006, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is one of 199 accredited departments in the country and one of 14 in North Carolina.

As part of the reaccreditation process, Parks and Recreation achieved full compliance with all 154 recognized standards, which demonstrates how the department applies national best practices to deliver the highest level of service. Being an accredited agency means the department meets or exceeds standards developed and maintained by national parks and recreation leaders.

The department undergoes a full review of the standards every five years to maintain accreditation.

* * * *

Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, was recognized as one of the “Fastest Growing Advisors to Watch” by AdvisorHub, a publication covering the wealth management industry. AdvisorHub recognizes elite financial advisers who are growing their practices by acquiring new clients and deepening their relationships with existing ones.

Edmonds was chosen based on his growth, the quality of practice and character. The publication evaluated adviser nominations according to their assets under management, number of client relationships and acquisitions, years of experience, professional designations, community involvement, and the makeup of his team, among other criteria.

Edmonds is part of Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.

* * * *

Modern Woodmen of America regional director Jack H. Whitley of Asheboro, has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Candidates for the RICP designation must complete a minimum of three college-level courses and are required to pass a series of two-hour proctored exams. They must also have three years of experience, meet stringent ethics requirements and participate in The American College’s continuing education program.

For information about fraternal programs or career opportunities, contact Whitley at 336-629-1414. Or visit mwacareers.org.

* * * *

David Frazier recently became the first truck driver to achieve 4 million consecutive, accident-free miles in XPO Logistics history.

For an average driver, it would take nearly 300 years to reach 4 million miles. For a professional truck driver, it takes an average of nine years to drive 1 million miles. Frazier reached this milestone in 34 years.

Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan, XPO leaders, colleagues and neighbors waited the morning of Sept. 28 at the XPO Kernersville terminal to welcome Frazier back from his overnight run after reaching this milestone.

Announcements

The Fresh Market at 3712 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro will host a coffee tasting for The Roasting Plant’s limited-edition Kona Farm Direct coffee from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 1.

Kona Farm Direct is a Hawaiian-grown Kenyan varietal with floral notes of hibiscus and jasmine. For more than 26 years, Kraig and Leslie Lee have been growing, processing and roasting Kona coffee on the slope of Mt. Hualalai volcano.

* * * *

Steri-Tek, an electron beam and x-ray sterilization company, recently announced that the company will establish its first East Coast facility in Burlington.

The company plans to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility on a 13-acre site at 1404 Anthony Road, investing $71 million in real and personal property and creating 50 jobs with an average annual wage of $56,800.

In addition to constructing its own facility, Steri-Tek will buy an additional 72 acres adjacent to their building with plans to develop a life sciences-focused industrial park with a potential for four additional building sites to be developed, serving as a longer-term opportunity to support new life sciences investment in Burlington.

Steri-Tek plans to begin operations at the Burlington facility in early 2024.

Awards

Pennybyrn was honored by the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce as the Business of the Year at its Membership Awards Gala on Sept. 23 at High Point Country Club. The timing of the award coincides with Pennybyrn’s 75th anniversary.

The Business of the Year award annually recognizes one business that demonstrates good corporate citizenship, a robust culture of employee support and excellence in service while also advocating for the High Point community.

Pennybyrn was established Nov. 16, 1947, when five Irish sisters from a Catholic congregation/order of nuns known as the Poor Servants of the Mother of God sailed from England and established a convalescent home in the Penny mansion.

Two events are planned to honor the dedication of those original sisters, the dozens of sisters who followed them, as well as the hundreds of volunteers, board members, leaders and staff members who have faithfully served Pennybyrn’s mission for the past 75 years. The first celebration for Pennybyrn residents, staff and board members will Oct. 5 on the lawn of the Pennybyrn Convent. A second event is planned for November, in appreciation of donors, and will take place at Pennybyrn’s Community Center.

* * * *

The Crypto Council for Innovation celebrated forward-looking leaders with the presentation of its Digital Future Award at a reception Sept. 20 in Washington, D.C.

Award winners include two North Carolina U.S. representatives who have contributed to and supported the Web3 conversation in Congress. The award is the first of its kind in the space and recognizes government leaders across the political spectrum for their initiative, engagement and commitment to a vibrant digital future.

CCI’s North Carolina Digital Future Award recipients: Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC-10).

* * * *

RH CPAs, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro, Charlotte and Karachi, Pakistan, has been awarded Captive International’s U.S. Accountancy, Audit and Tax Firm 2022 title.

Daniel Milan, director of insurance services, was named as the top individual winner in the category; Audit Partner Diana Hardy and Audit Manager Waqqas Asghar were highly commended.

RH was one of a dozen firms competing in the category, winning in Captive International’s most contested awards season yet.

On the Move

Rockingham County Schools has announced the hiring of Dean Richardson

as the district’s new director of human resources.

Brooks Pierce has announced that

Steven M. LaSota

of Greensboro has been named a partner in the firm. LaSota is a real estate development attorney and former general counsel for community and regional banks.

New Garden Friends School has appointed

Allison Seymour

to the position of director of philanthropy and community engagement.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has named Karthik Ganapathi

as president, GVR Retail Solutions with responsibility for GVR’s global retail solutions strategy, point-of-sale and payment solutions and cloud platforms to expand the company’s convenience retail offering. Ganapathi is a former Honeywell executive with almost 25 years of strategy, technology and operations experience.

Grants

UNCG’s Regis Kopper has received $1.8 million in National Institutes of Standards and Technology funding to develop augmented reality interfaces for use by first responders.

His partners on the project are UNCG computer science colleague Jeronimo Grandi and NextGen Interactions, a Raleigh-based company specializing in virtual reality and augmented reality experiences. Other project collaborators include the Hillsborough Police Department and the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s FirstTech program.

As AR technology develops, the government and public safety sector are preparing for a future in which AR devices will be accessible to first responders, including a significant stream of funding to support that development.

In previous NIST-funded projects, Kopper and his collaborators have developed user interfaces that Wake County EMS, Durham Fire Department and Hillsborough Police Department personnel tested in virtual reality environments, which simulated soon-to-be-available AR technology.

The tests included interfaces for firefighters who need directions in a burning building, for police officers accessing driver information during traffic stops and for EMS personnel facing complex medical cases.

Now, Kopper’s team will adapt these public safety interfaces — and develop more — for use in current AR devices.

For the new three-year project, called FirstModulAR, Kopper’s team will work closely with public safety personnel and consultants to create a database of common public safety tasks that can be improved by AR tech. The researchers will use that data to develop a series of AR public safety modules, which they will test with the assistance of first responders.