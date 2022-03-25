Business Milestones

Achievers

Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, has been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s Magazine, a publication covering business and finance. The annual Barron’s list recognizes the most outstanding financial advisers who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

Edmonds is part of Edmonds, Hunt and Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.

The Princeton Review has recognized High Point University for providing one of the Top 50 Undergraduate Game Design Programs in the country. This major, as well as a corresponding minor, is housed in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, and it is the second time the major has earned this recognition. HPU is the only university in North Carolina to earn this recognition.

The program was selected on the 2022 list for the Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Game Design, which was released March 22. The list is based on college administrator survey responses to questions covering quality of faculty, facilities, technology, curriculum and career services.

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will feature Red Clay Gourmet’s flame roasted jalapeño pimento cheese spread on its menu starting this month.

Red Clay Gourmet produces its pimento cheese at its Winston-Salem headquarters facility. Michele and Lance Sawyer started the company in 2011 after more than a decade operating First Street Draught House in Winston-Salem.

Awards

Greensboro dance photographer Andrew Bowen received top placement in the Teen Dancer category at the recent national 2022 Pas de Deux Photo Competition in addition to multiple other category placements. Bowen, who is owner of Andrew Bowen Studios, earned first and fourth places in the Teen Category and eighth and ninth places in the Studio Category as well as eighth overall placement for the overall strength of his 20 submitted artistic dance photos. Sixteen of his 20 photos were judged to be finalists.

Bowen also took the top prize at the 2021 Innovation and Design Show in High Point last fall with a photo that also earned him fourth place in the 2022 Pas de Deux Teen Category.

Dr. Charles Preston Nicholson Jr. of High Point, a long-time Federal Aviation Administration designated senior aviation medical examiner, surgeon and accomplished pilot, has been honored as a recipient of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

This award, named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright, is presented by the FAA to esteemed U.S pilots who have 50 years of flying experience.

Nicholson received his award at a ceremony and FAA Safety Program on GTCC’s aviation campus where he was celebrated by FAA, family, friends and fellow pilots.

Having earned his FAA Private Pilot Certificate in 1971, eventually going on to achieve advanced ratings and pilot certificates, Nicholson has served as a dedicated FAA safety team representative and aviation medical examiner.

The North Carolina Nursery and Landscape Association awarded Shanon Spivey of Spivey’s Nursery in Kernersville with the D.S. Copeland Award for outstanding contributions to the nursery industry. He was recognized during the Green and Growin’ Conference, the association’s annual green industry education conference and trade show held Jan. 10-14 in Greensboro.

To learn more, visit https://ncnla.com/page/awards.

A project that used Pine Hall Brick Company clay pavers took home an award at the 2021 Brick Industry Association’s annual Brick in Architecture competition.

The Silver Award, in the paving and landscaping category, was handed down to the Ambler Square Park project in Ambler, Pa.; landscape architect Gilmore & Associates; masonry contractor GoreCon; brick distributor Church Brick Company and brick manufacturer Pine Hall Brick Company.

The project made use of Pine Hall Brick Company’s StormPave permeable pavers in full range, dark accent and gray. The pavers effectively slow water runoff and promote innovative and sustainable stormwater solutions in a public park setting.

Rainwater falls on the pavers, goes around gaps in between them and then into a series of layered aggregates underneath. Some penetrates into the ground below; and some is collected and re-directed into rain gardens on the surface.

Tannery Run was a stream that powered a bark mill used by the Faust Tannery, which originally made boots and shoes and later, leather harnesses for horses. The Tannery was in business for more than 100 years. Founded in 1790, the company used tree bark, processed by the mill powered by the stream, as an integral part of leathermaking.

The business did well until after World War I, when trucks and automobiles replaced horse-drawn vehicles. By 1925, the business had closed.

Tannery Run is one of the three main sub- watersheds/tributaries that flow to the Wissahickon Creek, then to the Schuykill River in Philadelphia, the Delaware River, the Delaware Bay and ultimately, the Atlantic Ocean near Cape May, N.J.

The High Point Market Authority, organizers of the biannual home furnishings trade show High Point Market, is this year’s recipient of a North Carolina Travel Award issued by Visit NC, the state’s tourism marketing office and a division of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Established in 2019, the Esse Quam Videri Award is inspired by the state motto for North Carolina, which translates “to be rather than to seem.”

The award recognizes leadership in the development or redevelopment of a transformational tourism asset in N.C., with particular emphasis on redevelopment of an area that has fallen out of favor or struggled economically.

At a luncheon held March 21 in conjunction with Visit NC’s 365 Conference at the Durham Convention Center, the award was presented to HPMA COO Tammy Covington Nagem, who has served on the HPMA staff since 2002.

On the Move

Kontoor Brands, a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by the consumer brands Wrangler and Lee, has announced the following executive leadership appointments: Chris Waldeck, will become executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, global brand president, Lee, and Tom Waldron, will become executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, global brand president, Wrangler.

