Business Milestones

Achievers

The winners of the Randolph Arts Guild’s 38th Juried Art Show, which runs through April 28, were recently announced.

Best in Show went to Rich Powell for “Edwin.” Cara Bevan received first place for “Rattlesnake Lunge.” Second place went to Yvonne Kimbrough for “Waiting at Luxembourg Gardens.” Third place went to Tucker Bailey for “Ubetcha” and the People’s Choice went to Tiffany Young for “Geode Mood.”

Martha Crotty, Eric Abernethy, Thomas Graham and Jared Slack received honorable mentions.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/therandolphartsguild.

Announcements

The Pilot Life Insurance home office at 5300 High Point Road in Greensboro has been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the United States’ official list of properties worthy of preservation. As part of the vetting process, public input on the property meeting the criteria is being sought.

Share your comments with Mike Cowhig at 336-382-8353 or Stefan-leih Geary at 336-412-6300 by May 13.

The city participates in the review of national register nominations by requesting public input and will also hold a public hearing about the Pilot Life property. That meeting will be held virtually at 4 p.m. April 27 before the Historic Preservation Commission.

City Council will then consider the nomination at one of its upcoming meetings prior to it being considered by the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee in June. The last step to being listed on the national register is approval by the National Park Service.

When a property is listed in the national register the owner becomes eligible for historic rehabilitation income tax credits. Listing does not restrict the owner’s use of private funds to maintain or alter their property.

Forty-three individual properties and 12 historic districts in Greensboro are listed on this national register. The last Greensboro property added was downtown’s Blue Bell Building in 2020.

Awards

Downtown Greensboro honored six individuals for their efforts to revitalize the center city at its annual State of Downtown on April 7.

Congresswoman Kathy Manning, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Walker Sanders and Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, were honored as the Jim Roach Downtown Persons of the Year for their collective efforts to build the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The Jim Roach Award is given annually to a person the DGI board feels has made the most significant positive impact on downtown in the past year. The impact can be defined in several ways, including exposure, jobs, vitality, investment or active participation in issues.

As fundraising chairperson, Manning led the effort to raise more than $44 million in private funds for the Tanger Center project. Additionally, Sanders led the community effort to rally support around the project, and Brown spearheaded the construction of the project and manages hundreds of shows that drive visitors to downtown Greensboro.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and former Mayor Robbie Perkins were awarded the Ed Kitchen Leadership Award, given annually to a local individual who through their leadership, vision and dedication has been a champion for the revitalization of Downtown Greensboro or for the advancement of DGI.

In a new award, Paul Talley and his Bourbon Bowl concept was named the Project of the Year. This new award will be given annually to individuals, businesses and/or organizations who have completed exemplary revitalization work within the downtown Greensboro BID district.

* * * *

Two Greensboro Transit Agency employees have received statewide recognition for their service to the Greensboro public transportation community. The North Carolina Public Transportation Association honored the winners at the annual NCPTA Conference and Expo in Concord.

GTA fixed route operator Albert Michaux received the designation of North Carolina Transit Driver of the Year. Michaux has served the citizens of Greensboro since February 2008 not only as a safe and reliable operator, but a true “go-to person” for anything needed by his management as well as his peers. Michaux also serves as one of the organization’s trainers.

Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission member Lisa McMillan received the designation of North Carolina Transit Advocate of the Year. McMillan joined the GTAC in June 2019 and immediately made a impact with her passion for serving transit riders, driving her efforts inside and outside of the boardroom. She has participated in several committees/projects and currently serves as the GTAC marketing committee chairwoman.

Both Michaux and McMillan will be recognized at the Greensboro Transportation Advisory Commission meeting April 26 and the Greensboro City Council meeting May 3.

Grants

Under the Open Grants Program, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $998,924.36 for two projects that will support workforce preparedness.

Locally, Central Carolina Community College in Lee County was awarded $498,924.36 for training equipment for a regional truck driving and logistics program providing commercial driver’s license and short-term logistics courses. This award is part of a collaborative effort by Central Carolina, Sandhills and Randolph community colleges which will be using a scaled shared-resources model to incentivize collaboration. This project will serve Chatham, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore and Randolph counties.

Honors

Al Romano, a chef-instructor and professor of culinary arts and hospitality management at GTCC for more than 20 years, was recently inducted into two of the oldest chefs and cooking societies in the world, le Chaine des Rotisseurs and L’Academie de Brillat-Savarin.

Le Chaine des Rotisseurs is an international association of gastronomy established in more than 80 countries, bringing together enthusiasts who share the same values of quality, fine dining, the encouragement of culinary arts and the pleasures of the table. With nearly 25,000 members, the association brings together amateurs and professionals, whether they are hoteliers, restaurateurs, executive chefs or sommeliers, in the appreciation of fine cuisine.

The L’Academie de Brillat-Savarin is an organization that encourages a technical and detailed understanding of foods, their preparation and effect on the senses, and to organize and promote excellence among the society’s professionals involved in the food industry. The academy is composed of members of the society who are either involved in preparation of foods or its production, food critics, educators, writers, and scientists as well as gastronomes and connoisseurs (amateurs) dedicated to promoting education and enjoyment of fine food.

* * * *

The Institute of Museum and Library Services recently announced that the High Point Public Library is among 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It is one of three institutions in North Carolina to be selected as a finalist for this award. The Asheville Art Museum in Asheville and Neuse Regional Libraries in Kinston are also finalists.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging High Point Public Library’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For information, visit www.imls.gov/our-work/national-medal-museum-and-library-service.

National Medal winners will be announced in early June.

On the Move

Heather M. Kindley has joined the law firm of Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler. Her areas of practice include construction loan transactions, deeds, easements, rights-of-way, leases and residential closing transactions.

