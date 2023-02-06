Achievers

Nicole F. Scalissi, assistant professor of contemporary art history at UNCG, published "Real Violence: Jordan Wolfson, Virtual Reality, and the Privilege of Allegory" in the Palgrave Handbook of Media and Film Violence. Scalissi’s chapter analyzes a controversial ultra-violent video artwork using theories of affect, reality and screened violence. In the context of actual victimizations by demographic group in the United States, she shows how Wolfson’s artwork serves - inadvertently - to highlight identity-based disparities in safety.

Leah Sobsey, assistant professor of photography at UNCG, gave an artist talk on Nov. 17 at Harvard University in conjunction with her exhibition, "In Search of Thoreau’s Flowers."

Sherry S. Hunt, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Hunt was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in her practice and approach to working with clients.

Hunt is part of Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.

M. Yvette Wimberly, assistant vice president of enrollment management and student engagement at Bennett College, has been designated to serve on the governing board of the VA–NC Alliance as a Bennett representative.

The Virginia-North Carolina Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation aims to diversify the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) workforce, with an emphasis on increasing the number of underrepresented minority students earning baccalaureate degrees and matriculating to graduate school.

Announcements

Launch Greensboro has announced the 16 companies selected for its annual pitch competition, Capital Connects, set to take place on March 15 at Union Square Campus in downtown Greensboro.

Running for more than 20 years, this event serves as a bridge between investors and entrepreneurs seeking capital for their companies.

The seven companies selected for the six-minute pitch portion of the event are: Acuity Health, Beam Dynamics, DEI Directive, Digital Health Navigation Solutions, Minerva Lithium, Renaissance Fiber and Sarilla.

The nine companies selected for the two-minute pitch portion of the event are: AE Academics, Airzey, Champly, Committees, FinePrint Data, Fresh AF, Hybridwerx, Little Light Series and Riot Golf.

For information, visit https://greensboro.org/launch/capitalconnects/.

The Fresh Market will offer Sumo oranges samplings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25-25 at all their stores.

Sumo Citrus is one of the world’s largest and sweetest mandarins. Each Sumo Citrus tree is pruned and harvested by hand.