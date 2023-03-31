Achievers

Eric Ratcliff Sr. was presented with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition at a recent Disabled American Veterans-Guilford County general membership meeting.

Ratliff’s sharing of the difficulties he faces as a disabled veteran using an adapted vehicle put a face to the need to pass the Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022. His experiences allowed N.C. Congresswoman Kathy Manning and her staff to gather the necessary support to pass Public Law 117-333, Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022.

* * * *

Reidsville Downtown Corporation has designated Amy Laster, owner of the Reidsville Trading Post, as the 2022 North Carolina Main Street Champion for Reidsville. The designation recognizes the efforts of individuals who have been instrumental in downtown revitalization in appreciation for all of their hard work and dedication.

Each year the RDC elects someone from the community for this award. It is then taken to city council for approval. The 2022 Champions were individually recognized and presented with a certificate commemorating this honor at a special ceremony at the Statesville Civic Center, during the NC Main Street Conference on March 16.

* * * *

Andy Hudson, an assistant professor of clarinet at UNCG, performed recently at the International Clarinet Association’s inaugural “Low ClarinetFest” in Glendale, Ariz. Hudson also gave two educational concerts at Mountain View High School.

* * * *

Annie Jeng, an assistant professor of piano pedagogy at UNCG, is pianist of the Khemia Ensemble, which released their sophomore album, “Intersections,” with PARMA Records in December. It features commissioned works by Phillip Sink, Stefan Freund, Nicholas Benavides, David Biedenbender and Nina Shekhar.

* * * *

Westchester Country Day School has renewed its accreditation from the Southern Association of Independent Schools for five years. As an accredited member of SAIS, Westchester is part of an international network of schools that have demonstrated effectiveness in providing successful schooling for children.

To earn re-accreditation, Westchester met quality and compliance standards and presented long-range goals for continuous improvement. The school also hosted a team of educators from schools across the Southeast for a site visit. The team commended the school’s academics, environment for learning and teacher quality in a report recommending re-accreditation.

The school’s self-study process included planning and input from the administrative team and board of trustees, stakeholder feedback and research by two faculty learning teams. The school put forward two goals, one to develop a new inclusion model for academic support and another for enhanced science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) curriculum and programming.

Announcements

Multiverse of Burlington will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. April 1 at 301 S. Main St. in Burlington.

Multiverse of Burlington offers a new, family-friendly play area, a wide selection of Pokemon products, LEGO sets, board games, sports cards and more. They host weekly Pokemon premier league events, along with monthly LEGO “Let’s Build It” days.

To learn more about the hobby store, visit multiverse-burlington.square.site.

* * * *

Replacements has partnered with Fiesta Tableware Company and launched an exclusive series of plates, Fiesta Flowers. Created only for Replacements by the Fiesta Tableware Company, this “collection is rendered in brilliant Fiesta shades and sports colorful, cheery blooms and perfect for enhancing spring table settings, plate walls, or vintage dinnerware displays.”

Each of the four plates in the collection features a graphic of a different vase from the original Fiesta line. The first three plates have launched on Replacements’ website and the fourth and final plate of the collection will be unveiled April 14 in Replacements’ Showhouse in McLeansville.

Awards

Elon University’s Office of Alumni Engagement recently hosted Alumni Awards Weekend and recognized two “distinct and deserving groups of alumni for their accomplishments since graduating.”

Distinguished Alumni Awards went to: Chris Bell, regional president for Truist Financial Corporation in North Carolina’s Triangle region; Kathie Niven, chief executive officer of Biscuitville; Rich Johnson, retired in 2022 as senior vice president and chief consumer lending officer at MainStreet Bank; Laurie Johnson, recently retired as managing director at Accenture; and LaToya Faustin, executive director of She Built This City.

The 2023 Top 10 Under 10 Alumni Award recipients included: David Campbell, senior manager, Americas Tax Technology & Transformation; Sydel Curry-Lee, vinter and partner, Domaine Curry; Dr. Marissa Mastrocola, orthopedic surgery resident, UMass Memorial Medical Center; Alivia Mattioli-Hodge, senior manager of partnerships, Penske Entertainment; Marisa Moody, brand and environmental, social and governance Impact Strategy Director, Publicis One Touch; Claudia Rodriguez, technology recruiter, Proven Recruiting; Holly Brueggman Tamburello, senior analyst, NERA Economic Consulting; Jordan Thompson, legal counsel at TikTok; David Williams, senior security engineer, Amazon Web Services; and Doug Williams, news anchor & reporter, CBS New York.

* * * *

Dabney and Walker Sanders received the 2023 Adelaide F. Holderness/H. Michael Weaver Award. The couple were honored for their exemplary public service to Greensboro and the greater community at the Distinguished Service Awards ceremony held at UNCG’s Tew Recital Hall on March 21.

The UNCG Board of Trustees confers Distinguished Service Awards upon deserving North Carolinians in recognition of meritorious public service and civic engagement. The award recognizes exceptional service at the state and local level.

Dabney Sanders is the Downtown Greenway Project Manager for Action Greensboro. Walker Sanders has served as president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro since 1999.

* * * *

Cone Health has been Great Place to Work-Certified by Great Place to Work for the third time. The award is based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working at Cone Health.

On the Move

Charles Yeh

has been promoted to partner in the Greensboro office of intellectual property and technology law firm Patterson + Sheridan.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Michelle Jenkins to the newly created role of vice president of financial fraud investigation. Also, Csilla Dobey has been named director, it service desk and business continuity planning operations at Truliant Federal Credit Union.

Jeff Wyco, who has more than 25 years of experience at the community college level, has been named dean of the industrial, construction and transportation technologies at GTCC.

UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean bruce d. mcclung has announced the appointment of Courtney Miller as assistant professor of oboe in CVPA’s School of Music.

Reidsville High School has announced the hiring of Erik Teague as the new head coach of the Reidsville Rams’ varsity football team.

Rockingham County Schools has announced the hiring of the following individuals: Sean Gladieux, public information officer, director of safety; Tameka Goods, principal for 2023-2024 school year, South End Elementary School, Reidsville; and Shannon Hazelwood, mental health coordinator.