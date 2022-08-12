Business Milestones

Achievers

RealTrends has announced that Jennifer Hollowell of RE/MAX Realty Consultants, a real estate broker specializing in residential real estate sales, has been featured in the 2022 RealTrends Agent Rankings.

These rankings are published annually and feature the country’s top-producing real estate agents and teams. RealTrends uses several criteria to rank agents, including transaction volume, production levels and average sales price.

Hollowell is notably ranked in the top 1.5% of all agents in the United States.

Announcements

Triad Goodwill held a grand opening Aug. 11 of a new retail store and donation center at 215 S. Greensboro St. in Liberty. This is the first Goodwill in Liberty and the fourth location for the organization in Randolph county.

The new location occupies the former Dollar General.

* * * *

Triad Voice Magazine, a free community magazine that “amplifies the voices of women of color” throughout the Triad, held a launch luncheon Aug. 11 at The Loft At Congdon Yards in High Point.

The magazine’s mission is to “celebrate diverse American culture, connect the local community and serve as a trusted source covering the arts, financial literacy, health and fitness, business, culture, lifestyle, and local events.”

A digital copy of the inaugural issue can be viewed at https://triadvoicemag.com/voiceonline.

Awards

This spring, the National Scenic Byway Foundation awarded the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation the 2022 Visitor Experience Award for the rehabilitation and reopening of The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Laurel Springs.

In 1949, The Bluffs Coffee Shop became the first dining establishment to open on the parkway. It welcomed generations of diners before closing in 2010. While it was shuttered, the building fell into disrepair.

In addition to National Park Service funds, individual donors, private foundations, the state of North Carolina and the Appalachian Regional Commission together contributed nearly $1 million to the rehabilitation project through the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The repairs and upgrades included a new electrical system, reconstructed lunch counter, ADA-compliant restrooms, new kitchen equipment and more. Visitors to The Bluffs today will experience the restaurant as it was when it opened more than 70 years ago, with green and white checkerboard floors, a retro lunch counter and the original light fixtures.

The Bluffs is welcoming guests for its second full season and is operated by Heritage Dining and Events under an agreement with the foundation. The nonprofit holds a historic lease for the National Park Service facility and is responsible for ongoing maintenance and improvements.

The Bluffs Restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday, until Nov. 13. To learn more, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.

Military

At Naval Education and Training Command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters, while riding the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Seaman Ian Jenkins, a native of Greensboro, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be a gunner’s mate.

Once a gunner’s mate, Jenkins will be responsible for operating advanced combat weapons systems.

Jenkins, a 2021 Smith High School graduate, joined the Navy less than a year ago.

“I joined the Navy because I took for granted all the life-changing opportunities that would separate me from others and my family,” said Jenkins. “I see the Navy as a way I could be different from everybody else back at home.”

On the Move

IFB Solutions, a nonprofit based in Winston-Salem and the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has promoted Jason Moser to vice president of finance, Ken Mullins to manager of procurement and demand planning, and Naomi Venable

to development support professional.

Veteran banker

Chris Hodgin

has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial adviser at the firm’s Green Valley Road office.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted

Ciji Wright

to the role of director, Member Contact Center. Wright was previously Member Contact Center operations manager.

Triad Business Bank has named

Erica Gregg Parker

as director of small business banking to expand the bank’s small business deposits and loan portfolio.

Downtown Greensboro has announced the hiring of

Rob Overman

to serve in the newly-created position of director of strategic initiatives. For more than five years, Overman has served as the executive director of Greensboro Downtown Parks.