Business Milestones

Announcements

The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame has opened nominations for the 2023 Home Furnishings Leadership Institute, set for Feb. 19-23 at High Point University.

The class is limited to 25 leaders who are younger than 40 and selected based on competitive nominations from across the industry. Nominations close Oct. 31.

Based on the Harvard Business School Seminar for the Young President’s Organization and Chief Executives Organization, the focused tutorial seminars are held each year at HPU. Participants who attend three institutes will be honored as a Home Furnishings Leadership Institute Fellow and will be awarded a graduation certificate and digital badge. Classes and discussion groups will utilize the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center on the HPU campus. Room and board at the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel are included with the $6,000 tuition.

For information, call 336-882-5900 or visit www.homefurnishingshalloffame.com/how-to-nominate.

* * * *

The Fresh Market has announced its title production, event and youth sponsorship for the Community Theatre of Greensboro.

The Fresh Market kicked off its title sponsorship Oct. 1 as the Community Theatre of Greensboro presented the 10th anniversary celebration of OnStage & Inclusive Performance Showcases at the theater’s new location at The Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center. OnStage & Inclusive is a two-week theater program that engages adults and children with a wide range of disabilities to work on self-expression, advocacy and communication skills through theater arts. The Fresh Market will also sponsor the summer production camps and SAI with Guilford County Schools.

* * * *

Wealth LP has merged with Green Valley Wealth Management, an investment firm that operates out of Greensboro, and oversees approximately $90 million in assets under management.

Green Valley Wealth Management’s “talented team strengthens Mission Wealth’s existing client service experience in North Carolina. The partnership establishes a location in the southeastern region allowing Mission Wealth to better serve the needs of future clientele in this area.”

Phyllis G. Lancaster established Green Valley Wealth Management in 2011 and holds the professional certified financial planner designation.

Awards

High Point University’s event management program was named the best bachelor’s degree in the industry for 2020-2022. It was the fifth time the event management degree in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication won the Hass & Wilkerson Pinnacle Award for Best Event Management Bachelor’s Degree.

Brianna Clark and Jessica Wiitala, assistant professors of event management, and event management majors who are part of HPU’s student-run event club, Planning on Point, accepted the award during the International Festivals and Events Association conference in McAllen, Texas. The conference recognizes some of the world’s top festivals, events and educational programs.

HPU’s event management program won recognition for the number of students enrolled and graduated, alumni success, practical event experience required by the program and strength of the curriculum, including new Go Global Maymester Study Abroad event elective courses.

* * * *

Fifth grade educator Crystal Adkins-Pennix of Allen Jay Elementary School received the 2021-2022 Debby Reynolds Award from the Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools for her “resolute, enterprising advocacy for children in need.”

“As a firm believer that student academic success is influenced by self-esteem, she works to foster confidence so that the students will feel more than rather than less than,” said Wendi Patterson, the school’s treasurer, who nominated Adkins-Pennix whose weekly Beauty Within Club’s is a lesson in “building confidence, creating a sisterhood, and developing leadership skills.”

So all students could participate in a fifth grade field trip, Adkins-Pennix organized a family night, in-person and through teams to raise the additional funds.

Endowed by Greensboro philanthropist Debby Reynolds, the annual award of $1,200 grants; $500 for personal use to any GCS teacher, counselor or school employee “who actively and resolutely advocates for children in need,” and $700 to the school at the discretion of the principal and the award recipient.

This year’s nomination deadline is April 15. For information, visit www.enrichmentfund.org.

* * * *

In honor of American Pharmacists Month, SingleCare (a prescription savings service) announced the winners of its fourth annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards.

Local Greensboro Harris Teeter pharmacists have been awarded the “Best Pharmacy Team” award.

The team has two pharmacists, Dr. William Sajnacki and Kent Parker, Pharm.D. They work alongside five technicians: Robin Lee, Roena Terrell, Lindya Honeycutt, Angie Villatoro and Patricia Artes. The store helps as many as 200 patients a day.

One customer shared, “My insurance stopped covering my daughter’s medication and the pharmacist saw that it was covered under a discount program they used, but under a different milligram dosage. They contacted the doctor’s office to see about getting the new dosage sent over. The doctor approved the change and the prescription cost $32 instead of what would have been $284!”

* * * *

Greensboro has received the 2022 Daniel Burnham Award for a comprehensive plan from the American Planning Association in recognition of its focused, multi-year community engagement lead by Greensboro’s planning department.

The comprehensive plan, titled GSO2040, was recognized as the innovative leader in comprehensive plans and as a national example of how planning and planners work to make our communities better, stronger, and more resilient.

This is the second award GSO2040 has received; the first was the 2021 Marvin Collins Planning Award for a Comprehensive Plan from the NC chapter of APA in recognition of the science and art of planning.

This is also the second national APA award the planning department has received. Greensboro’s Southside Development Plan earned the 2003 Outstanding Planning Award for Implementation.

GSO2040, which outlines how Greensboro should develop in the next 20 years, was created with input from many public events and work sessions, public talks with nationally known development and planning experts, and input and assistance from most of the city’s departments and offices.

Military

Petty Officer 2nd Class Deadre Richardson, a native of Colfax, is part of Naval Oceanography ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Naval Oceanography Operations Command.

Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space). They synthesize a vast array of oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of safety of flight and navigation.

Richardson, currently serves as an aerographer’s mate at Naval Oceanography Operations Command, headquartered at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

On the Move

Attorney Chase Coble

, a Burlington native, has joined the Deuterman Law Group as an associate attorney in the personal injury practice group, where he will be representing clients in auto accident, medical malpractice and nursing home neglect cases.

The board of directors of Reconsidered Goods, Greensboro’s creative reuse center, has named

Catena Bergevin

as the new executive director. Bergevin was previously the director of advancement and grants for ArtsGreensboro and is a current member of the city of Greensboro’s cultural affairs commission and a lecturer for UNCG’s arts administration program.

Garman Homes, a North Carolina homebuilder with a growing presence in the Triad, has hired

Anna Wilson

as the director of marketing.

High Point University has welcomed the following new faculty members: Workman School of Dental Medicine,

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shazib, chief clinical officer, associate professor and assistant dean, and Dr. Michael Wolcott, chief academic officer; Congdon School of Health Sciences, Scott Goodspeed, founding director of the master of health care administration program and professor of medical sciences, Pamela Rogers, assistant professor of nursing, Amber Scott, assistant professor and clinical coordinator of nursing, Haley Horbaly, assistant professor of exercise science and medical sciences, Dr. Jason Cossey, assistant professor of physician assistant studies, and Jason Pelletier, assistant professor of physical therapy.

RH CPAs, an accounting, tax and advisory firm has announced that

Matthew Finney

, a Ruffin native, has been promoted to the audit manager position. Finney is in the Greensboro office.

Achievers

Greensboro attorney Afi Johnson-Parris has been elected vice chairwoman of the American Bar Association’s law practice division for the 2022-2023 bar year. Johnson-Parris will become chairwoman-elect in 2023 and then serve as chairwoman of the division during the 2024-2025 bar year.

The law practice division has more than 25,000 members throughout the United States, its territories and Canada. It provides practical education and resources to aid lawyers in the business of practicing law with a focus on marketing, management, technology and finance.

As vice chairwoman, Johnson-Parris will lead the strategy and planning committee which oversees the development of the law practice strategic plan and assists the council with its implementation. Johnson-Parris’ committee will also vet new programs and products created by the law practice delivery boards and oversee the quarterly entity reports from all law practice boards, committees and interest groups.

Johnson-Parris Law is a Greensboro-based firm that serves the needs of Guilford County residents with family law issues ranging from divorce and property division, to custody and adoptions.

* * * *

The American Heart Association has welcomed Vern Hawkins, president of Syngenta North America Crop Protection, as the chairman of the Triad Board of Directors. Hawkins has agreed to serve on the American Heart Association Board from 2022-2024.

Funds raised through AHA events benefit heart disease and stroke research and community impact programs. The AHA is currently funding three heart disease and stroke-related research projects in the Triad at N.C. A&T, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and High Point University, totaling nearly $2.8 million.

* * * *

When the pandemic forced Guilford County Schools to switch to remote learning in 2020, Washington Montessori Principal Paul Travers began filming weekly virtual field trips to various sites around the county for students.

Travers’s creativity ensured that his students were still engaged in learning and connected to the wider community. It’s that kind of innovative dedication that earned Travers the honor of being the 2022 GCS Principal of the Year at GCS’s recent Celebration of Excellence.

Several other outstanding educators were honored at the event including:

Secondary Principal of the Year, Kristina Wheat

, Northern Middle School

Teacher of the Year,

Christopher Carroll

, Sternberger Elementary School

Rookie Teacher of the Year,

Jerico Carrillo

, Southern Guilford High School

Social Worker of the Year,

Brittany Wells

, Jamestown Middle School

Counselor of the Year,

Ashley Lopez-Davila

, Alderman Elementary School

Assistant Principal of the Year,

Kimberly Leighty

, Western Guilford High School

Mentor of the Year,

Christina Sapusek

, Western Guilford High School

Guilford Education Alliance sponsored the Celebration of Excellence, along with the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and the Racial Equity Institute.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners announced that 50 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in August. Local individuals included: Brandon Transou Bell, Amanda Jane Gadd, Judah Nathaniel Albert Janssen, Timothy Brian Kearns, John Christian Pradetto, Paul Thomas Pradetto and Clay Nichols Young, all of Greensboro; and Timothy Bryan Harvey and Connor Michael Haggarty, both of Summerfield.

* * * *

The law firm of Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler, a full-service law firm located in High Point, has announced that Scott F. Wyatt has received recognition in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Wyatt was recognized for litigation.

* * * *

Public sector employees from state agencies and local governments were recently recognized for completing the rigorous North Carolina Certified Public Manager Program during the program’s first in-person commencement since the pandemic. The 40th anniversary event, which was held Oct. 3 in the State Archives Auditorium in Raleigh, celebrated the current 28-member cohort as well as graduates from the past two years.

Local 2022 graduates included: Department of Transportation, Stephen J. Robinson, Greensboro.

Local 2021 CPM honoree: Guilford County Government, David R. Pruitt, Greensboro.