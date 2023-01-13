Business Milestones

Achievers

AARP North Carolina, a volunteer-led organization, appointed Helen Mack of Kernersville as its new state president in addition to four new executive council members, including Harriett R. Miller of Winston-Salem.

After retiring as an elementary school principal in Rochester, N.Y., Mack attended UNCG to complete a gerontological counseling degree along with a gerontology certificate.

Announcements

After nearly 60 years as a staple in the Greensboro community, Rice Toyota is officially changing its name to Toyota of Greensboro. The change reflects the family’s commitment to this community and celebrates the recent growth and evolution of the brand.

Toyota of Greensboro is the oldest Toyota dealership in the southeast and currently the number one new car seller in Greensboro by market share. Over the years, the company has partnered with and supported numerous local organizations making a difference in the community, including Greensboro Urban Ministry, Step Up Greensboro, United Way and Guilford County Schools. In 2022, the company donated more than $100,000 to the Greensboro community through various local schools, organizations and nonprofits.

For more information on the company’s philanthropic efforts, visit riceimpact.com.

The name change does not reflect any change in ownership or control of the dealership, nor will the shift from Rice Toyota to Toyota of Greensboro affect any prior purchases. Any warranties or plans made through Rice Toyota will remain valid through Toyota of Greensboro.

* * * *

In celebration of National Use Your Gift Card Day on Jan. 21 – a national shopping holiday to remind shoppers to use their gift cards before they are forgotten – shop using a Maurices gift card, in-store or online at maurices.com, and receive triple rewards points on the purchase.

Gift cards are one of the most popular presents to give and receive, but an estimated $21 billion will go unspent this year, according to Creditcards.com, which found in a recent survey that 47% of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, voucher or store credit.

For information on the holiday, visit www.UseYourGiftCard.com.

Awards

At its 2022 annual meeting in December in Atlanta, The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges presented, with its gratitude and appreciation for the 25th year, its service awards to several outstanding peers, including Lawrence Czarda, president of Greensboro College.

Renamed the Carol A. Luthman Meritorious Service Award, this award recognizes those that have provided invaluable service to the organization.

Czarda has presented workshops and served on numerous panels, seven on-site institutional accreditation committee reviews, and has chaired five of these reviews. Having faced several accreditation-related challenges, he has shared his institution’s story of overcoming and maintaining accreditation with many colleagues, as well as at sessions during SACSCOC’s annual meetings.

* * * *

Guilford Medical & Dental Managers recently celebrated the 42nd anniversary of its founding with a Bosses’ Night event at Natty Greene’s Downtown, attended by current and past members. Honored at the event was Shay Rumsey, who played a pivotal role in starting the organization. GMDM President Djuana Parker presented Rumsey, the owner of Medical Dental Communications, with an award recognizing her decades of work on behalf of GMDM. Rumsey, the organization’s only remaining charter member and editor of the organization’s newsletter for more than 40 years, is retiring in 2023.

Guilford Medical & Dental Managers is a professional organization for medical and dental office managers, other individuals involved in healthcare administration, and the companies that provide support services to them. Its mission is to provide members with targeted educational programs, networking support and opportunities to make a difference in their community through service.

For information, visit www.GMDM.org.

Military

Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Hill, a Greensboro native serving as an operations specialist, received an award serving aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), on Dec. 28. Hill is a 2018 graduate of Piedmont Classical High School and has served in the Navy since Feb. 2020.

USS Iwo Jima’s leadership recognizes sailors monthly for demonstrating superior dedication to the ship’s core values of learning, improvement, wellness, ownership and safety.

Hill was recognized for exemplifying the core value of ownership.

Hill serves as a damage control petty officer and ensured her department’s fire-fighting equipment is 100% mission ready.

On the Move

B

rad Spielman, who has worked in higher education the past 18 years, has been named the director of the Center for Academic Engagement for GTCC. Spielman, a first-generation college graduate and a community college graduate, comes to

GTCC from Des Moines Area Community College in Des Moines, Iowa, where he served as the associate provost of student services.

High Point University announces Dr. Catherine Heyman, one of the nation’s premier optometrists specializing in children with low vision and special needs, will serve as founding dean of High Point University’s new School of Optometry. It will be North Carolina’s only School of Optometry.

High Point University announces it has established a School of Nursing that Dr. Racquel Ingram will lead as founding dean.

Greensboro Downtown Parks has named Cheryl White its executive director, effective Jan. 17. White comes to GDPI after serving as the executive director for the Elizabeth Trail Foundation in Norfolk, Va.