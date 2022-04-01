Business Milestones

Achievers

Two new members have been appointed to the statewide board of directors of the North Carolina Community Foundation — Charles Lovelace and Todd Sears.

Lovelace is the previous executive director of the Morehead-Cain Foundation in Chapel Hill, a position he held for 33 years until his retirement last year.

Sears is the CEO and founder of Out Leadership, a strategic advisory firm dedicated to extending equality and access to opportunity for LGBTQ+ leaders globally.

Shibumi Shades has named Baldwin& as agency of record as the company continues to grow as a national lifestyle brand.

The initial scope includes brand strategy and a brand refresh as Shibumi expands to beaches up and down both coasts and the Gulf. All sewing production for the brand is done in North Carolina and Virginia.

Altitude Trampoline Park announced March 29 a new signed franchise agreement for 10 locations, growing into Tallahassee and Jacksonville Beach, Fla; Greensboro; Cincinnati; Pittsburgh; Columbia, S.C.; and Harlingen, Texas. Operating group TPOG will introduce the brand to these new markets, with several of these locations already in the process of opening. The group has been signing and opening six parks in less than a calendar year.







Activities

MIPIM, a real estate tradeshow for professionals, welcomed North Carolina REALTORS to its 2022 event in Cannes, France. NCR was among the 3,800 exhibiting companies at the event. It were featured alongside 10 other state and local Realtor associations in the USA Pavilion, hosted by the National Association of Realtors, the United States’ largest real estate trade organization.

With 17,000 real estate executives from more than 100 countries and more than 6,300 investors, attending the four-day annual gathering at MIPIM “is essential for North Carolina to position our state for global partnerships and real estate investment opportunities. The event brings together investors, developers, occupiers, architects, hotel groups, public authorities, city mayors and property associations from around the world.”

Announcements

Culp is hosting the Sustainable Furnishings Council’s 15th anniversary industry-wide celebration in the Culp Innovation Center at Congdon Yards from 5 to 8 p.m. today, April 1.

Culp collaborated with the council and students from N.C. State to create a tangible nod to the future of sustainability within the home furnishings industry. On display at the event will be an upholstered chair made completely from sustainable materials and with circularity in mind.

Led by Rico Ruffino, a N.C. State assistant professor of the practice of industrial and product design, students enrolled in the Sustainable Materials and Technology course created a concept chair from idea to completion using sustainable materials and contemporary manufacturing processes.

Doctor Ron Tire and Auto signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the High Point community.

Doctor Ron Tire and Auto at 2515 S. Main St. will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

For information, call 336-887-4042.

Nashville-based GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Greensboro.

Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care professionals can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care professional will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

For information, visit www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-greensboro-nc.

Awards

Millard and Connie Locklear, a Robeson County couple who grow fruits, vegetables and culinary and medicinal herbs, were honored as North Carolina’s 2022 Small Farmers of the Year on March 23, a recognition awarded by Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T as part of its annual Small Farms Week.

Since 2015, the Locklears have grown organic collards, winter and spring root vegetables, and herbs on their 30-acre farm. They also sell poultry products, homemade jellies and jams, pickles, chow-chow, and other delicacies for the Southern palate. Their work stresses health, safety and environmental stewardship, and they have worked closely with N.C. A&T Cooperative Extension and other agricultural agencies to develop a food safety plan and support on-farm research and training programs for students.

Small Farms Week, N.C. A&T’s annual tribute to small-scale agriculture statewide, features educational programs, panel discussions and farm tours. This year it was held in hybrid format.

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce has announced that H. Walker Sanders, CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, and Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO of Cone Health, are winners of the chamber’s Thomas Z. Osborne Distinguished Citizen Award and the ATHENA award. The chamber will present these awards at its annual celebration on March 23 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The Thomas Z. Osborne Award recognizes a citizen who has demonstrated extraordinary service and achievement within the community. As president of the CFGG, Sanders played a key role in rallying support for the Tanger Center, which opened in 2021. In addition, current and former board members of the Community Foundation created a permanent endowment in Sanders’ honor for students at Guilford County Schools to see Broadway performances at the Tanger Center for free on an annual basis.

In recent years, Sanders also led the development of the Carolyn and Maurice LeBauer City Park, facilitated an educational and philanthropic alliance to help high schoolers prepare for post-secondary success (Say Yes to Education Guilford), convened multi-sector partners to boost the development of the area’s workforce (Building the Best Guilford), and initiated the county government’s broader participation to strengthen support for the region’s small businesses (Forward Cities).

The ATHENA Award is a national honor presented to an individual who attains the highest level of professional excellence and is committed to improving the quality of life for others and the advancement of women. The first woman and the first physician leading the Cone Health network, Cagle has been with Cone Health for more than a decade and guided much of the work that resulted in Cone Health’s nationally recognized performance.

Cagle has a passion for developing leaders, especially women leaders and physician leaders. Four of the 10 most senior leaders at Cone Health are women, as are 22 of the 49 top executives of the organization. She has served as the executive sponsor for the Women Inspiring Women Dive-In Network Group at Cone Health since the group’s inception in 2014.

Cagle founded the Cone Health Physician Leadership Academy with the Center for Creative Leadership. She plays a major role in the governance, the curriculum and in selecting participants. More than a dozen of the 200 physicians who have graduated are among the senior executives at Cone Health with several of the women graduates sitting on the senior leadership team.

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association has named Bonnie Davis of Biscuitville and Sarah Cooper of the Burke Manor Inn & Pavilion in Gibsonville as among its 2022 Stars of the Industry.

Davis, who works at the 3029 Gate City Blvd. location in Greensboro, is a shift leader with more than 33 years of experience in the restaurant industry. She was recognized in the Restaurant Employee of the Year category.

Cooper was recognized in the Restaurant Managers of the Year category.

They will be honored April 18 at the upcoming NCRLA Stars of the Industry gala at the Washington Duke Inn and Golf Club in Durham.

For information about the gala, which is open to the public, visit tinyurl.com/2nbj4uux.

Grants

Seventy family farms in 46 counties have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms. The competitive grant program (NC AgVentures) is administered by the N.C. State Extension Service, with funding provided through the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. The grants are awarded for innovative projects aimed at diversifying, expanding or implementing new entrepreneurial plans for farm operations. Growers received grant awards of between $2,000 and $8,000.

Local recipients and how they will use the grants:

Alamance County: Geoff Morrison, Liberty, expand his livestock production; Lindsey Chinni, Burlington, build a walk-in cooler and beekeeping/honey storage; Sonya Weavil, Graham, expand her microgreens production; and Alamance County Extension, purchase portable livestock scales for producers to rent.

Randolph County: Charles Hickerson, Franklinville, expand the number of milking goats in his herd; and Lynn Baker of Asheboro, renovate a vacant field by installing perennial shrub for cut-flower production.

Rockingham County: Seth Durham, Reidsville, convert an old pack barn into a cattle working facility.

On the Move

High Point University recently welcomed several new team members: Aaron Boyles, systems specialist; Sedonia Dunkley and Nadia Sharpe, resident directors; Natalie Hedrick, communications coordinator; Rachel Phelps, assistant professor of nursing and director of simulation; Chelsea Shaughnessy, admissions counselor; Megan Stevens, coordinator of outdoor discovery; and Matthew Valencia, research engineer. Also, Melanie Chapman and Anna Ward have joined HPU’s Office of Accessibility Resources and Services. Chapman is the new accessibility testing coordinator; Ward works with students with disabilities as an accessibility support specialist.

Catharine E. Fortney has been named vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer for Cone Health and Triad HealthCare Network. As such, she is responsible for leading the privacy and audit programs to support and enhance a culture of compliance and integrity throughout the organization.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Sarah Parker to director, digital channel, and Angela Parham to the role of director of insurance services and strategic partnerships.

Robby Stone has accepted the position of public services director with the city of High Point and will begin his new role effective immediately.

