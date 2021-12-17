Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners recently approved these individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure: Heather Rose Fullagar and Cameron Craig Hendrickson, both of Greensboro; and Ryan Mitchell Vaughan of Jamestown.

Also, the board has announced that 32 North Carolina candidates, including Hannah Katelyn Headen of Oak Ridge, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in October.

John Kiss, dean of the college of arts and sciences at UNCG, was elected to the board of directors for the Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences.

Announcements

Bethany Medical and its team of 65 multi-specialty providers opened its newest location at 2805 S. Main St. in High Point on Dec. 14.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, a free holiday festival will be held there from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17. There will be live music, a live performance from Magic Feet Dance Company, holiday vendors, food trucks, a bounce house and photos with Santa Claus.