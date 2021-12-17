Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners recently approved these individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure: Heather Rose Fullagar and Cameron Craig Hendrickson, both of Greensboro; and Ryan Mitchell Vaughan of Jamestown.
Also, the board has announced that 32 North Carolina candidates, including Hannah Katelyn Headen of Oak Ridge, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in October.
John Kiss, dean of the college of arts and sciences at UNCG, was elected to the board of directors for the Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences.
Bethany Medical and its team of 65 multi-specialty providers opened its newest location at 2805 S. Main St. in High Point on Dec. 14.
To celebrate the opening of the new location, a free holiday festival will be held there from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17. There will be live music, a live performance from Magic Feet Dance Company, holiday vendors, food trucks, a bounce house and photos with Santa Claus.
The Bethany Medical Patrick J. Watterson Clinic will be open seven days a week providing primary care, urgent care, pain management, women’s health, weight loss and specialty care services to the South High Point/Archdale community.
The clinic is named in honor of Patrick Watterson, vice president of Bethany Medical, who has been with Bethany Medical for 26 years.
Several local real estate agents and community members left with industry awards after the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association’s annual December awards ceremony:
Fellows Award: Lindy Pope, Kylind Realty; and Ralph Thomas, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Yost and Little
Associate of the Year Award: Brooke Michael, Elite Home Inspections of the Triad
Committee Member of the Year Award: Maxine Nelson, Keller Williams One
Jack H. Brown Memorial Award: Diana Davis, Allen Tate Greensboro
Hall of Fame Award: Kevin Green, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Yost and Little
Elaine H. Ernest Visionary Leadership Award: Marlene Sanford, TREBIC; and David Levy, Affordable Housing Management
Ronald J. Smith President’s Award: Hilburn Banner Michel, Tyler Redhead and McAlister
Realtor of the Year Award: Bill Guill, Allen Tate Greensboro
The following seven real estate agents have been recognized as GRRA Rising Stars: Gabriela Badillo, Holland and Associates; Dan Hornfeck, Allen Tate Greensboro; Hannah Hunt, Allen Tate Asheboro; Kevin Kyle, Nest Realty; Christy B. Locklear, A New Dawn Realty; Valerie Vincent, Dream Builders Realty; and Joy Watson, Coldwell Banker Advantage.
Denisa Jashari, an assistant professor of history at UNCG, has been awarded the Distinguished Dissertation Award from the Council of Graduate Schools and ProQuest.
Bestowed annually since 1982, the award recognizes two recent doctoral recipients from across the country who have already made unusually significant and original contributions to their fields. Jashari received the award in the humanities and fine arts category during the CGS annual meeting in New Orleans in December 2021.
UNCG selected multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter-producer and UNCG School of Music alumnus Ben Folds to receive an honorary degree at the recent commencement. Folds delivered the commencement address.
Honorary degrees recognize individuals who demonstrate extraordinary achievement over their entire scholarly or artistic careers or who have performed distinguished public service in their lifetime.
Allen Thomas of Greenville has been sworn in as region 4 administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He has oversight of the federal agency for nine district offices located across eight states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.Brian Tuckmantel has joined the Well-Spring Group as chief financial officer. Previously, Tuckmantel was chief financial officer and vice president of business development at Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem.
Salem Academy and College has named Orielle Hope director of human resources. Prior to joining Salem, she served as vice president for human resources at the Housing Authority of the city of High Point.
