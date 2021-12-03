Business Milestones

In addition to Black’s recognition by “Best Lawyers,” Ward Black Law has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms” for 2022. This is the 13th consecutive year that Ward Black Law has been selected. The firm has 25 people.

The North Carolina Zoo has again received the honor of accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Every five years, the zoo is required to go through the application process to retain its accreditation. The AZA awarded accreditation to the zoo following an inspection visit earlier in the year.

Fewer than 10% of all zoos and aquariums worldwide meet the standards to earn accreditation from the AZA.

The accreditation process includes a detailed application and an on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of trained zoological professionals. The inspecting team observes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal welfare and well-being; veterinary care; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services.

