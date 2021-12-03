Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 122 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Nov. 22.
Local individuals included: Laura McClelland Hanf of Browns Summit, Claire Nichole Dockrill of Elon, Jeffrey Thomas Bowers of Greensboro, Kerrie Ann Brown of Kernersville and Nicholas Joseph Kovach of Whitsett.
* * * *
Food Lion has been honored as a Best-of-the-Best company in America committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the National Business Inclusion Consortium.
To be considered for the recognition, companies must provide a report of diversity and inclusion policies and achievements and complete a detailed survey of statistics. Food Lion has received this recognition for five consecutive years.
* * * *
Zeb Holden of Archdale was appointed as a new member of the Randolph Community College Board of Trustees by the Randolph County Board of Commissioners to replace the late Jorge Lagueruela. Holden, the Archdale city manager, signed his oath of office at a recent board meeting in the Martha Luck Comer Conference Center.
* * * *
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has successfully completed the initial accreditation process and Commissioner’s Review with Commission on Accreditation with Law Enforcement Agencies and was awarded accreditation on Nov. 19. The GCSO has achieved accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards and best law enforcement practices.
Administered by CALEA, the accreditation program requires the GCSO to maintain compliance with state-of-the-art law enforcement standards in four basic areas: Policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.
* * * *
Greensboro City Council member Nancy Hoffmann has been appointed to the North Carolina Local Government Commission by Gov. Roy Cooper. Hoffmann’s appointment runs through June 30, 2025.
The nine-member commission is responsible for addressing issues in local government finance.
* * * *
Janet Ward Black of Ward Black Law in Greensboro has been recognized in the 2022 edition of the “Best Lawyers in America.” Black was named to the list for the 16th consecutive year and is recognized for her expertise in both personal injury litigation and mass tort/class action litigation.
In addition to Black’s recognition by “Best Lawyers,” Ward Black Law has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms” for 2022. This is the 13th consecutive year that Ward Black Law has been selected. The firm has 25 people.
* * * *
The North Carolina Zoo has again received the honor of accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Every five years, the zoo is required to go through the application process to retain its accreditation. The AZA awarded accreditation to the zoo following an inspection visit earlier in the year.
Fewer than 10% of all zoos and aquariums worldwide meet the standards to earn accreditation from the AZA.
The accreditation process includes a detailed application and an on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of trained zoological professionals. The inspecting team observes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal welfare and well-being; veterinary care; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services.
Announcements
The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation has announced plans to build a $60 million, 275,642-square-foot mixed-use, multi-phase development called The Resurgent, located at the southeast corner of East Market Street and Benbow Road.
The Resurgent’s first phase will include more than 70 new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments designed for young professionals and visiting research professors with 10% reserved as affordable workforce housing, ground floor local retail shops and restaurants, as well as Class A office space and a parking deck situated on a 7.15-acre site. Additional development phases will be announced.
The office building’s third floor also plans to feature the East Greensboro Entrepreneurial Hub, a business innovation hub that will act as an incubator for local new businesses and startups. The development will also include sustainable features like energy-efficient systems, LED lighting, water-saving fixtures, rainwater management, recycling options and more.
The public was invited to comment on development plans through a series of in-person, virtual and hybrid meetings in October, and the foundation filed a rezoning request with the zoning review board on Nov. 5. If zoning is approved, construction could begin in July 2022, with the development opening by the end of 2023.
The Resurgent project team members include J.C. Waller & Associates, BWC Consulting, Clark Nexsen, CT Wilson Construction and CBRE Triad.
* * * *
The Greensboro City Council Chamber inside the Melvin Municipal Office Building is now officially named the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. The signage was installed and complete for the Nov. 1 meeting.
Dorsett, who died July 6, 2020, was the first African American woman elected to the Greensboro City Council. Dorsett served two terms from 1983 through 1986, during which she advocated for a review of the city of Greensboro boards and commissions membership and was instrumental in the passing of a Greensboro ordinance for a Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise program.
Dorsett also served as a Guilford County commissioner from 1990-1992 and was appointed secretary of the department of administration by former N.C. Gov. Jim Hunt. Dorsett was the first African American woman to hold a N.C. Cabinet post and to head a N.C. state agency. She served four terms in the N.C. Senate from 2003-2011.
Awards
Attorney General Josh Stein recently awarded four Triad leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.
The Triad recipients are: Ingram Bell, program manager at Gate City Coalition; N.C. Rep. Donny C. Lambeth who represents District 75 (Forsyth County) in the N.C. House of Representatives; Dean Bagnoni, masonry teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Winston-Salem; and the Piedmont Land Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental organization based in Greensboro.
* * * *
Rockingham Community College President Mark Kinlaw received the I.E. Ready Distinguished Leader Award during the 2021 Dallas Herring Lecture, which took place virtually Nov. 16 at N.C. State. The honor recognizes an N.C. State graduate for exceptional leadership within the community college system.
Kinlaw is a graduate of State’s college of education’s adult and community college education doctoral program (now known as the Community College Leadership program). Beginning as a history and education teacher at Robeson Community College, Kinlaw took on various leadership roles over the years before ultimately accepting a role as president of Rockingham Community College in 2015.
As president, Kinlaw has improved RCC’s ties to community businesses, supported the launch of several degree and workforce development programs, helped create Rockingham Promise, helped launch an agribusiness technology program and has been involved in many efforts to improve the school.
* * * *
The Council on Foundations has recognized outstanding leadership in the philanthropic sector through its awards program. Tara McKenzie Sandercock, senior vice president of grants and community partnerships at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, is this year’s winner of the Distinguished Service Award.
Sandercock has devoted her career to tackling pervasive socioeconomic issues and building trusting relationships in philanthropy, having spent more than 30 years in the field, including more than 25 years at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
On the Move
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Benjamin J. Whisler to the role of vice president of treasury.
