Business Milestones

Achievers
Sherry S. Hunt, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
Hunt is part of Edmonds, Hunt and Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
* * * *
Guilford Metro 911 received its re-accreditation from the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center for Emergency Medical Dispatch. This is GM 911’s fifth re-accreditation and makes it the world’s 134th medical ACE.
GM 911 will be recognized for this accomplishment at the Navigator 2022 conference April 27-29 in Nashville, Tenn. Last month, GM 911 received its sixth re-accreditation from IAED for fire dispatch.
ACE promotes organizational excellence in public safety communications by encouraging committed agencies to complete “20 Points of Accreditation,” a rigorous and measurable set of globally recognized best practices. ACE designation is reserved for high-performing agencies that consistently put in the work to achieve excellence. It’s a distinguished award and badge of honor for those who cultivate center-wide pride, teamwork and innovation by putting their communities first.
* * * *
Mitchell Croatt, professor of chemistry at UNCG, has been appointed the Marie Foscue Rourk Professor of Chemistry. This professorship is named for Marie Foscue Rourk who graduated from Woman's College (now UNCG) in 1927.
"Mitch is an exceptional teacher and scholar and serves as a role model to his faculty in his role as head of the department of chemistry," said John Z. Kiss, dean of UNCG's college of arts and sciences. "He cares deeply about his students who are actively engaged in his fascinating research program."
* * * *
Morgan Stanley has announced that Craig C. Miller, a managing director, financial adviser and senior investment management consultant alternative investments director in its wealth management office in Winston-Salem, has been named to the firm’s President’s Club, a group composed of the firm’s top financial advisers.
* * * *
Ellis and Winters partner Jon Berkelhammer was recognized by BTI Consulting Group as a 2022 “Client Service All-Star.” BTI conducts an independent study "to find and celebrate the top legal talent that deliver the best client service."
Berkelhammer is a trial lawyer with success in defending class action matters, catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, trade secret cases, and intellectual property matters.
* * * *
Nine public school principals, including KaTrinka Brown of Jackson Middle School, have been selected as regional Wells Fargo North Carolina Principals of the Year. They will now compete for the state title of 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year which will be announced May 20. The winner will succeed the 2021 recipient, Elena Ashburn, principal of Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh.
Announcements
UNCG’s psychology department has established three new alumni awards.
Know someone worthy of recognition? Nominate them. Self-nominations are also strongly encouraged. Criteria and application information are available at https://psy.uncg.edu under News.
The nomination deadline is April 1.
* * * *
The City Kitch, a commercial kitchen rental space, will hold a grand opening from 9 a.m. to noon March 8 at 601 Milner Drive in Greensboro.
For information, call 704-499-3046 or visit http://thecitykitch.com.
* * * *
U-Haul Company of North Carolina has announced that A&B Enterprises of NC has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve Greensboro.
A&B Enterprises of NC at 816 Post St., Unit B will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, customer returns and support of rental items.
Reserve U-Haul products at this location by calling 336-554-7993.
* * * *
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost and Little Realty has announced plans to move into a new building at 1007 Battleground Ave.
BHHS Yost and Little traces its roots in Greensboro to 1928 when Elmer Yost started the company. He was joined by his son-in-law, Ford Little in 1948. Elmer’s son, Eddie Yost, became president in 1986, and the family leadership continued into a third generation with Elmer’s grandsons, Dean Little and Mark Yost.
The company plans to move from its Elm Street location, led by Kevin Green and Scott Thompson, into the space adjacent to downtown, Latham Park and Lindley Park Greenways. The firm plans to remain at its retail location in Friendly Center.
Plans for the new office call for large conference rooms and a café on the ground level, and a blend of offices and collaboration spaces across the building’s second floor.
Construction is underway.
* * * *
William R. Huneycutt, a certified public accountant in Asheboro, and RhinoLeap Productions held a ribbon cutting on Feb. 9 to commemorate their new location at 221 S. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro.
RhinoLeap Productions will be offering five shows this season. It also creates documentaries, films and commercials.
On the Move
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Tiffany Lam-Balfour as the new program director for its Truliant Financial Advisors program. Most recently, Lam-Balfour was a lead writer and spokesperson on NerdWallet’s investing team.
- National Truck Protection, a commercial truck warranty company with the NTP and Premium 2000+ brands, has announced the following new hires at its Winston-Salem corporate office: Phil Parker, new position of vice president, direct sales channel; Michael Smith, direct sales representative; Kassandra Dawn, claims service representative; and Jenny Scholl, senior marketing manager. Also, Lisa Smith has moved to a newly-created position of dealer engagement manager.
- Presidia Asset Management, a full-service real estate firm offering brokerage, property management and consulting services, has announced that Lesly Jones has joined the company as director of property management operations. Most recently Jones was regional operations manager for VTT Management in Charleston, S.C.
- The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association has named Michael McKinney as the new executive director. He is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University and High Point University. McKinney has been serving as the executive director of NC Realtors Housing Foundation. He succeeds Jon Lowder, who was the executive director for 12 years and became director at the Triad Real Estate Building Industry Coalition late last year.
Awards
Two North Carolina elementary school teachers, including Sarah Remery, a fourth grade teacher at Trindale Elementary School in Archdale, were honored recently as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest award K-12 teachers can receive for instruction in those two subjects by the federal government. In all, 102 teachers nationwide were named by President Joe Biden as 2020 award recipients.
Remery was honored in the category of math instruction.
* * * *
The International AVA Digital Awards presented Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, with four awards and two honorable mentions for excellence in digital marketing and communications.
Pace’s wins include three platinum awards and one gold award for a variety of digital content categories including social video and end-to-end social media marketing campaigns for clients such as AAA — The Auto Club Group and Jon Hart Design, as well as honorable mentions in both web content and production.
For the list of winners, visit https://enter.avaawards.com/winners.
* * * *
Employees with the Greensboro Engineering and Inspections, Parks and Recreation, and Police departments and Creative Greensboro, the office for arts and culture, were honored Feb. 15 as winners of the 2021 Employee Innovation Awards. The annual awards recognize city of Greensboro employees who have devised innovative and impactful solutions that improved city’s services or productivity.
First place winners received a $2,500 prize and runners-up received a $500 prize, to be split between recipients in cases where a joint project won.
Innovation Awards
- Winner — Safe Greensboro Innkeepers Alliance, Police Office Norman Luper. Luper created a program to work with hotel, motel and extended-stay businesses in high crime areas to reduce incidents at their establishments using environmental design and problem-oriented policing strategies. The goal is to identify parts of the physical environment that are contributing to crime and help owners develop new standard operating procedures. In six months, the first business that participated went from being the establishment with the most incidents to the lowest for establishments of its size. The program costs the city no increase in law enforcement or city funds.
- Runner-Up — Greensboro Youth Council Vent Sessions, Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Jasia Stevenson and former GYC Chairman Iman Khan. As a part-time city employee, the student chairman of GYC Khan, then a high school senior, suggested offering teens a chance to voice their concerns and stresses and connect since the COVID-19 pandemic had taken that away for many teens. Khan and Stevenson created structured monthly virtual sessions. Topics include wellness, current events and academic challenges. Some 80 teens participated in six sessions. They reported feeling less alone.
Impact Awards
- Winner — Divas by Design, Police Officer Shatonie Little. As a school resource officers at Jackson Middle School, Little created an after-school program for girls to help improve their self-esteem and show them how education can make a difference in their lives. She challenged them to be entrepreneurs, creating and selling homemade soap and deodorant. They also met local female business owners, took college tours and participated in Charlotte Motor Speedway’s STEAM program. The children who participated improved their grades and teachers noted increased participation in the classroom.
- Runner-Up — JotForm Registration System, Creative Greensboro Finance and Facility Operations Specialist David Cashwell. Cashwell learned to code the web-based platform JotForm to create a low-cost program registration and payment platform. The new system eliminated the need for costly registration systems and provides a better user experience.
- Runner-Up — Drone Program for Energy and Asset Management, Energy Management Engineer Sergey Kobelev and Facilities Maintenance Supervisor Eddie Hollomon. Kebelev and Hollomon used drones and special software to evaluate the conditions of city buildings. The project saves time and money required for manual inspections by pinpointing and prioritizing problems, saving energy costs, providing documentation techniques and improve energy efficiency and serviceability of the city facilities.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/innovation.
