Business Milestones

Achievers

Sherry S. Hunt, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

Hunt is part of Edmonds, Hunt and Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.

* * * *

Guilford Metro 911 received its re-accreditation from the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center for Emergency Medical Dispatch. This is GM 911’s fifth re-accreditation and makes it the world’s 134th medical ACE.

GM 911 will be recognized for this accomplishment at the Navigator 2022 conference April 27-29 in Nashville, Tenn. Last month, GM 911 received its sixth re-accreditation from IAED for fire dispatch.