Business Milestones

Kairoff was nominated by Steinway Piano Gallery Greensboro. He joined the faculty of Wake Forest University in 1988 and is currently professor of music and chairman.

This fall, 44 teachers from the United States and Canada were inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame with special events hosted at the historic Steinway factory in New York City. The teachers’ names are now displayed on a commemorative display wall inside the factory.

Awards

Nancy Doll, former Weatherspoon Art Museum director, was presented with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award by UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. on Oct. 19 at a small university event. Since 1963, this recognition has been reserved by North Carolina’s governors as their highest honor for those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

“Through her influence, the Weatherspoon has become nationally recognized for its collection and thoughtful exhibitions. The museum became a prominent anchor institution in the greater Greensboro community during her tenure. And it enriched the education of thousands of students through her careful integration of art into curricula across the campus,” said Chancellor Gilliam.