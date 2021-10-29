Business Milestones

On the Move
Lindsay Gypin has accepted the position of data services librarian and assistant professor at UNCG’s University Libraries.
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced Oct. 21 that it will be offering business products and services and has retained Scott Smith of Kernersville as its first vice president of commercial lending. According to Piedmont Advantage’s President and CEO Dion Williams, commercial deposit offerings are expected to be available by year-end with business loan products and services, including merchant services, available by the second quarter of 2022 if not sooner.
Dr. Michelle Schroeder has joined Cone Health Urogynecology at MedCenter for Women with a specialized urological gynecology focus.
Truliant has hired Mark Testerman to the role of vice president member experience, Member Contact Center.
Hannah West has been named director of the Guilford Technical Community College Foundation. West comes to the foundation from Hospice of Davidson County where she was the director of community relations and responsible for strategic organizational plans for marketing, communications, public relations, community education, fundraising and development.
Achievers
Dr. Matthew Manning, chief of oncology, Cone Health, recently presented research at the American Society for Radiation Oncology annual meeting. The research identifies and addresses specific obstacles facing patient populations — limited access to transportation or difficulty taking time off work without penalty — and intentionally examines how those obstacles vary by race. Manning shared interventions that closed the gap between the survival rates of Black and white patients diagnosed with early-stage lung and breast cancer.
Manning was a physician champion of the Accountability for Cancer through Undoing Racism and Equity clinical trial, the first study designed to erase gaps in cancer treatment completion and survival among Black and white patient populations. ACCURE is an NIH-funded five-year collaboration between Cone Health, UNC-Chapel Hill, The Partnership Project and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
By addressing obstacles that prevent patients from finishing radiation treatments for cancer, the ACCURE team noticed an improvement in five-year survival rates for all patients but also narrowed the survival gap between Black and white patients. For example, the methods improved breast cancer five-year survival rates from 89 percent for Black patients and 91 percent for white patients to 94 percent for both groups.
Cone Health has taken steps to address many of these obstacles, including a free transportation service for patients who need rides to and from radiation therapy sessions. This service has reduced missed treatments that could lower treatment effectiveness.\* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 93 individuals, including Liudmila Logina Zill of Archdale, Stephen James Ward of Asheboro and Amr Alexander Abul-Fadl of Greensboro for North Carolina CPA licensure on Oct. 18.
* * * *
Terry Brandsma, information technology librarian and associate professor for UNCG’s University Libraries, has been named as a Top Contributor to the OCLC Community Center, an online forum for library staff to connect with their peers, ask questions about workflows and best practices, and contribute ideas to improve the OCLC products and services their institution subscribes to.
Brandsma has been recognized again this year for his continued commitment to sharing, collaborating and helping move the center forward.
* * * *
Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, along with HPU alumni Kyle Corcoran and Stephen Walser, recently published a peer-reviewed paper on their discovery of a new, totally-eclipsing binary star system called Gaia DR2 6097540197980557440 in the Astrophysical Journal, the highest-ranked academic journal for astrophysics in the world by Google Scholar. This particular star system consists of a hot subdwarf star and red dwarf orbiting one another once every three hours at such a close distance the entire binary could fit inside the sun. It’s the only system of its kind to show such deep eclipses.
* * * *
High Point University has appointed 10 new members to its Board of Visitors: Dr. Gary Biesecker, Thomas Blount, Harry D. Johnson Jr., Nasi Kajana, Wes Keever, Lynn Lomax, Brian Mabe, Levan Seperteladze, Melanie Shaffer and Joseph Yacyshyn.
The board is composed of more than 100 business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates of HPU who are recognized for their character, success, philanthropy and leadership.
* * * *
Brooks Pierce has been named a “Highly Recommended” law firm for dispute resolution and “Recommended” for labor and employment litigation in North Carolina in the 2022 edition of Benchmark Litigation, the only publication to focus exclusively on litigation firms and attorneys.
In addition to the firmwide rankings, 18 Brooks Pierce attorneys were named a “Local Litigation Star,” a “Labor & Employment Star” or a “Future Star” including 10 in the Greensboro office. Jennifer Van Zant was also recognized as one of the nation’s “Top 250 Women in Litigation” for the seventh consecutive year.
The Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as “Local Litigations Stars” were: Jimmy Adams, commercial; Kearns Davis, white collar crime; Bob King, appellate, environmental, commercial; Jim Phillips, intellectual property, commercial; Reid Phillips, intellectual property, securities, competition/antitrust, product liability and recall, commercial; and Van Zant, competition/antitrust.
The Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as “Labor and Employment Stars” were: Beth Langley and D.J. O’Brien.
Jimmy Adams and Alex Elkan were recognized as “Future Stars.” In September, Benchmark Litigation announced that Clint Morse and Justin Outling were named to its “40 & Under Hot List.”
Announcements
First Launch Capital Fund, a pre-seed/seed-stage venture capital fund headquartered in Greensboro, has closed an investment in Beam Dynamics; this is the fund’s sixth investment. Located in Winston-Salem, Beam Dynamics brings a cloud-based product intelligence platform to the broadcast and film industry.
First Launch Capital Fund, formed in 2018, invests in entrepreneurs and companies at the earliest stage of their development to expand the culture of innovation throughout the 12-county Piedmont Triad. The fund is focused on capital appreciation, economic development and job creation through investments in early-stage companies with high growth and future funding potential.
Grants
The Wallace Foundation recently announced a $102 million grant initiative to support eight large school districts around the country in building principal pipelines that can produce school leaders capable of advancing their own district’s vision of equity. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is one of the eight districts chosen to be part of this Equity-Centered Pipeline Initiative, and WSFCS will collaborate with the UNCG School of Education as a member of its district partnership team for the grant. Brian Clarida, clinical associate professor in the department of educational leadership and cultural foundations, is lead investigator for UNCG.
With support from the foundation, the eight district partnership teams will design a comprehensive, aligned equity-centered pipeline that translates each district’s vision into reality, provide mentoring and training for current principals and assistant principals, and engage in continuous improvement. Assuming they are successfully renewed each year, each of the district partnership teams will receive grants from Wallace Foundation totaling $8.2 million over five years.
* * * *
Brett Pexa, assistant professor in the department of athletic training in High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences, received a $23,000 grant from NATA Research and Education Foundation.
Pexa will conduct research to determine the validity of daily single-item athlete health measures. The study will recruit 100 student-athletes to complete daily measures of athlete health, including readiness to train, stress, sleep quality and fatigue. These measures are very common to track over time, but there is limited information about their accuracy, reliability or relationships with previously established constructs.
Honors
Peter Kairoff has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame, a prestigious designation recognizing the work of North America’s most committed and passionate piano educators.
Kairoff was nominated by Steinway Piano Gallery Greensboro. He joined the faculty of Wake Forest University in 1988 and is currently professor of music and chairman.
This fall, 44 teachers from the United States and Canada were inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame with special events hosted at the historic Steinway factory in New York City. The teachers’ names are now displayed on a commemorative display wall inside the factory.
Awards
Nancy Doll, former Weatherspoon Art Museum director, was presented with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award by UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. on Oct. 19 at a small university event. Since 1963, this recognition has been reserved by North Carolina’s governors as their highest honor for those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
“Through her influence, the Weatherspoon has become nationally recognized for its collection and thoughtful exhibitions. The museum became a prominent anchor institution in the greater Greensboro community during her tenure. And it enriched the education of thousands of students through her careful integration of art into curricula across the campus,” said Chancellor Gilliam.
Gov. Roy Cooper conferred the award in recognition of Doll’s 22 years of service to UNCG and art communities within the Triad and throughout North Carolina. Doll retired in July of 2020.
* * * *
Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital are among the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for joint replacement surgeries. The Joint Replacement Excellence Award comes from Healthgrades, which compiles quality data on physicians and health systems. The hospitals have received the Joint Replacement Excellence Award for five years in a row (2018-2022).
From 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals receiving the Joint Replacement Specialty Excellence Award have, on average, a 61.1% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.
Cone Health was also recognized with these Five-Star Distinctions from Healthgrades in 2022: Treatment of heart failure, pacemaker procedures, total hip replacement, spinal fusion surgery, treatment of COPD, repair of abdominal aorta aneurysm and treatment of sepsis.
* * * *
High Point Parks and Recreation has earned accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and the National Recreation and Park Association. This accomplishment was recently awarded during the 2021 NRPA annual conference.
CAPRA accreditation, the sole national accreditation for park and recreation agencies, is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operations, management and service to the community. This indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, communications and services.
As part of the accreditation process, High Point Parks and Recreation had to demonstrate compliance with a list of recognized standards and document policies and procedures associated with them. Of 154 standards, the department successfully passed all 154. Only 192 parks and recreation agencies in the U.S. are currently CAPRA-accredited, with 14 in North Carolina.
The process also involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained visitors that results in a written report and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation. Once accredited, the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report and is reviewed again in five years.
