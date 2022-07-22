Business Milestones

Achievers

Twenty-two fire recruits will begin their career as a firefighter with the Greensboro Fire Department today, July 22. To be accepted into this recruit class, the candidates underwent a rigorous pre-hire process that included fitness and aptitude testing, thorough background check, drug test, oral interview, and medical screening.

The 76th recruit class is a varied mixed consisting of men and women who are military veterans, college graduates and others with previous firefighting experience. Upon completion of the 26-week academy and successful completion of N.C. State Firefighter Certification, the recruits will become sworn probationary firefighters. Graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. today, July 22, at the Carolina Theatre.

The probationary firefighters will then be assigned to various fire stations in the city. After six months, they will return to the recruit academy to undergo academic and practical testing to determine their progress as firefighters with the Greensboro Fire Department.

The Engineering News-Record, a news outlet that tracks the construction industry, has placed The Christman Company at No. 87 on its 2022 “ENR 400” list of the top 400 contractors nationally. Overall rankings were calculated according to 2021 construction revenue.

Headquartered in Lansing, Mich., Christman also landed at No. 51 in the list of Top 100 Construction Management-at-Risk firms and No. 85 on the 2022 ENR list of Top 100 Contractors by New Contracts.

Christman has North Carolina offices in Greensboro and Raleigh.

The National Minority Supplier Development Council has certified Infrastructure Professional Services and Equipment as a qualified Minority Business Enterprise.

NMSDC certification represents the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American).

InfraPros specializes in mission critical operations, mechanical and electrical services for local, regional and national facilities that include data centers, health care centers and pharmaceutical sites. Since its establishment in 2020, InfraPros has focused on hiring and training minorities with the intent to encourage and supply resources for operators to obtain mechanical and electrical licensure. To date, the company has hired nearly two dozen people from various backgrounds and ethnicities for jobs that include electricians, mechanical operators and apprentices.

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will officially welcome Reidsville native and Burlington resident Janet Paschal as a member of its 2022 inductee class this fall. In preparation for her induction, Paschal has provided the NCMHOF museum with an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the city of Reidsville, and multiple awards including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979-80, where Paschal was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year. Paschal will cut the ribbon for her new museum exhibit on induction day this fall.

Paschal will be inducted alongside Charlie Poole, who also has connections to Rockingham County.

The TowneBank Board of Directors has appointed Marc DeLille to the TowneBank Triad Board of Directors.

DeLille is a managing broker and partner at Price Commercial Properties, a High Point-based commercial real estate firm that serves the Piedmont Triad.

DeLille is a graduate of North Central College and is a member of both the National and High Point Realtors Associations. He has served on a variety of boards, including as the chairperson of JDRF High Point One Walk, Hospice of the Piedmont and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. Additionally, DeLille is the past president of High Point Country Club.

Scottie Forbes Lee, an Ellis & Winters attorney, was appointed to the board of directors of the North Carolina Association of Defense Attorneys. Lee will hold a three-year role with the organization. Lee previously served as product liability group chairwoman with NCADA in 2021.

Cone Health has been awarded by Recognition Professionals International for the way it acknowledges the contributions of team members. Cone Health’s CHeeRS program has been honored for meeting four RPI Best Practice Standards. The standards are based on knowledge gained from academic literature, professional conferences and shared experiences in developing successful recognition programs.

Quantum Workplace finds 31% less employee turnover in companies with formal employee recognition programs. An article at Achievers.com says that companies that regularly recognize employees have 14% higher productivity and performance.

The North Carolina Bankers Association has announced its board of directors for the 2022-2023 term. Leading its new board, effective following the NCBA’s 126th annual convention held June 12-15, will be incoming chairwoman Mary Willis, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank in Fuquay-Varina. Jim Hansen, regional president at PNC Bank, will serve as vice chairman.

Additionally, incoming board members include the following:

Juan Austin

, senior vice president, Wells Fargo

Amanda Lloyd

, executive vice president and chief people officer, North State Bank

David Allen

, regional president, Pinnacle Financial Partners

David Barksdale

, president and CEO, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank

Caroline Taylor

, senior vice president, head of small business administration lending, Regions Bank

Pinnacle Financial Partners earned the No. 7 spot on the list of Best Workplaces for Millennials from Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. To see the list, visit tinyurl.com/79t2kk6b.

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Don Jackson

to the newly created role of vice president of small business administration lending. Since joining Truliant in 2020 as small business administration director, Jackson has grown Truliant’s SBA lending team and built an effective loan production platform to originate, close and service SBA and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans.

John Whisnant

has joined StepUp Greensboro as director of development.

The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education has approved the hire of three new principals in the district:

Lauren Duncan, Douglass Elementary School; Nathan Ziglar, Holmes Middle School; and Jason Tuggle

, Morehead High School.

Rockingham County has announced the internal promotion of

Rhonda Hooker

, director of Rockingham County Public Libraries.

Craig Honeycutt

has been selected as the next city manager for the city of Burlington.