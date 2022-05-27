Business Milestones

Achievers

Melissa J. Holloway, N.C. A&T’s division of legal affairs, risk and compliance vice chancellor and general counsel, is among 22 outstanding, senior-level higher education professionals chosen to participate in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities 2022 Millennium Leadership Initiative.

MLI is a premier leadership development program that provides individuals traditionally underrepresented in the highest ranks of postsecondary education with the opportunity to develop skills, gain a philosophical overview and build the network and knowledge needed to advance to the presidency.

In addition to providing operations, management oversight and supervision of DLARC, Holloway serves as the legal liaison with the UNC System, the North Carolina attorney general and external legal counsel.

* * * *

Patrick Greene, principal of Greene Central High School in Greene County, was named the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year at an awards luncheon May 20 in Cary.

KaTrinka Brown of Jackson Middle School was among the regional finalists.

* * * *

Darlene Benesch of Graham won the Ms. Congeniality award at the Ms. North Carolina Senior America Pageant, held May 7 with nine contestants.

Myrna Gay Motzer from Fuquay Varina was honored with the title and crown of “Ms. North Carolina Senior America 2022.” She will represent North Carolina in the national pageant to be held Sept. 5-10 in Hershey, Pa.

* * * *

Bill Davis of Greensboro, Grace Terrell of High Point and Suresh Chandra of Ponte Vedra, Fla., formerly of Greensboro, have been named to the Guilford College Board of Trustees.

Davis is a Guilford County District Court judge and a former assistant public defender. Terrell practices internal medicine as part of the Atrium Wake Forest Network. Chandra is the retired dean of the college of engineering at N.C. A&T and grandparent of a Guilford graduate.

The board is a group of more than 20 volunteers who have a key leadership role at the college.

Announcements

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has announced the 2023 Wish Ball co-chairpersons, Kim Henderson and David R. Haufler. Henderson serves as the system chief of staff at Novant Health, and Haufler is both a global leader in transaction services at Protiviti in Charlotte and a wish dad.

The ball is set for Feb. 24.

Email corporategiving@nc.wish.org to become a sponsor.

* * * *

LMG Real Estate (holding company of Tyler Redhead & McAlister and Leonard Ryden Burr), announced that on April 1 it sold an equity stake to TRM agent Tyler Wilhoit.

The Wilhoit Group (Wilhoit, Kathryn Thill and Michael Smith) is based in Asheboro and produced $52 million in real estate transactions in 2021, ranking ninth in the Triad.

Wilhoit, 39, started his career in real estate before his 2006 graduation from UNC-Charlotte and has consistently been ranked top 10 in residential sales volume in the Triad.

Founded in 2004, Leonard Ryden Burr is the Triad’s largest independent real estate firm.

Founded in 2011, Tyler Redhead & McAlister is Greensboro’s largest independent real estate firm.

Honors

Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame President Anthony Santo has announced the names of the recently selected inductees that make up the class of 2022. James Sparrow was among the seven individuals to be enshrined.

Sparrow set basketball scoring records at McKee High School, where he was the first 1,000-point scorer; at Laurinburg (N.C.) Institute, where he broke Hall of Famer Charlie Scott’s records; and at N.C. A&T, where he led the Aggies to four regular season and conference tournament titles, and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Sparrow played at A&T from 1975-1978.

On the Move

Sarah Anne Gaddy Calloway of Asheville, daughter of Jim and Bobbie Brooks Gaddy of Pleasant Garden, earned her doctor of business administration last fall through California Southern University, Costa Mesa, Calif. Her dissertation was “Unmet Needs During Simultaneous Crises: A Study of Lived Experiences of Employees in a Private Healthcare Environment.” Calloway is a 2000 Southeast Guilford High School graduate and serves as the practice administrator of Rockcliff Oral Surgery and Implant Center, now affiliated with Flagship Specialty Partners.

Tara Enscore Haymore, a Kernersville native, has joined Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem. She has been a nurse since 2014. Also, Leon Nguyen has joined the brokerage as an affiliate broker.Truliant Federal Credit Union has appointed Rik Kielbasa to the role of chief compliance officer. Previously, he was chief digital officer.

Sonja Parks, the assistant superintendent for operations and logistics for Rockingham County Schools, has announced her intention to retire Sept. 1 after more than 32 years at Rockingham and Davidson county public schools. Also, Kenneth Scott, the executive director of human resources for RCS, is retiring from the RCS District effective June 1. He is retiring after nearly 32 years of service to students and staff of numerous school districts and schools throughout North Carolina.

High Point University recently welcomed several new team members: Kimberly Drye-Dancy joined HPU’s Center for Community Engagement; Maverick Blackwell joined the Office of Communications in Campus Concierge; Sherrell Fuller joined the Office of Student Affairs as the senior director of diversity and multicultural affairs; Andrew Wedlock joined the Office of Student Affairs as the assistant director of housing operations; Jesse Briggs joined the Office of General Administration as a financial accountant; and Cinde Ingram joined the Office of Communication as a writer and editor.

The city of Greensboro has promoted Rodney Roberts to chief information officer for the information technology department effective June 16. Roberts, who has served as interim director since December 2021, replaces Jane Nickles who retired.

The Randolph Community College Board of Trustees has selected William Aiken to serve as interim president after approval from the State Board of Community Colleges on May 19. Aiken will succeed Robert S. Shackleford Jr., who will retire at the end of June after serving at RCC’s helm for 15 years.

LaToya Marsh is the new director of the Guilford College Bryan Series, responsible for daily operations, patron relations, event management and revenue generation. She served as Bryan Series associate the past seven months.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.