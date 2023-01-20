Business Milestones

Achievers

Randolph Community College board, faculty and staff members gathered Jan. 6 in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium for the college’s annual spring convocation. RCC honored Kim Kimrey as its 2023 Excellence in Teaching award winner and David Richardson as the 2023 Staff Person of the Year.

Kimrey, RCC’s nursing department head, has been with the college for seven years. Richardson joined RCC in June 2019 and he is a facilities operations manager.

* * * *

Greensboro photographer Ivan Saul Cutler has three images in public radio station WFDD’s Photo of the Year competition.

His photographs are among 52 currently exhibited in three Piedmont venues where visitors can vote: Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, 59 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock; GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro; and The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.

The radio station is hosting a Photo of the Year closing reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at SECCA.

For information and closing dates for voting, view all the photos at https://www.wfdd.org/2022photo.

* * * *

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following achievements:

Charles Young, director of the School of Music, has been appointed chairman of the nominations committee for the National Association of Schools of Music.

Natalie Blackman, assistant professor of voice and acting, won a B. Iden Payne Austin Regional Theatre Award for her portrayal of Venticelli in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus at Penfold Theatre Company in Austin, Texas.

Ana Paula Höfling presented her paper, “Felicitas Barreto: Dancing Whiteness in the Land of Mestiçagem,” at the Dance Studies Association conference in Vancouver, Canada. Her new research project focuses on three female Brazilian choreographers who directed their own folkloric ballet ensembles in mid-twentieth-century Rio de Janeiro.

* * * *

A comprehensive new study led by Professor Gwen Robbins Schug at UNCG traces the impact of rapid climate change events on humans over the past 5,000 years and offers lessons for today’s policymakers. The meta-analysis of approximately a decade’s worth of bioarchaeology data was published Jan. 17 as a Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences perspective article by a team of 25 authors representing 21 universities.

Schug and her collaborators assessed human skeleton data and findings from 37 bioarchaeology studies of populations living from 5,000 years ago to 400 years ago. The societies represented spanned the globe, hailing from present-day America, Argentina, Chile, China, Ecuador, England, India, Japan, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Thailand and Vietnam.

They found that climate change has been most destructive for hierarchical, urban societies when they lacked flexibility to respond to environmental challenges.

Announcements

The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association installed its 2023 new board of directors at its annual January installation meeting on Jan. 10.

Sofia Crisp with Housing Consultant Groups has been installed as GRRA’s 2023 president. She is preceded by Hilburn Michel with Tyler Redhead & McAlister Real Estate and will be succeeded next year by Marvette Artis with Wilkinson Triad Realty.

Crisp was sworn in by Allen Tate Oak Ridge Realtor Becky Mills. Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba installed the board of directors.

The following GRRA members were sworn in to their positions of service: Marvette Artis, president-elect; Hilburn Michel, Tyler Redhead & McAlister Real Estate, immediate past president; Mary Beth Powell, RE/MAX Realty Consultants, treasurer; Stephanie Mabe, Allen Tate Summerfield, assistant treasurer; and board members Jimmy Dowell Jr., Scott Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little; Jerry Holland Jr., Holland & Associates Realty; Robert Lewis, NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial; Sheila Magee, John Newman, Allen Tate Greensboro; Rich Manzi, NextHome Triad Realty; Katlin Mateer, Maxine Nelson, Keller Williams One; and Hillary Meredith, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

The following outgoing board members were presented with plaques for their terms of service: Hilburn Michel, immediate past president; Michael Carter, Keller Williams One, treasurer; Mary Beth Powell, assistant treasurer; and directors, Marvette Artis; Kristofer Cayton, A New Dawn Realty; Jimmy Dowell Jr., Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little; Robert Lewis, NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial; Stephanie Mabe; Rich Manzi; Kaitlin Mateer; John Newman; Melinda Pope, Kyland Realty; Brian Shackelford, Shackelford Realty; and Scott Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little.

* * * *

Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery have partnered to brew a new beverage: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea.

The tea will be sold only at participating retailers and will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants. It is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans. It will be available at independent retailers and chains like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and other retailers in North and South Carolina.

Awards

On Jan. 12 at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff Meeting, Telecommunicator Cheyanne Allred was awarded the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office “Sheriff’s Commendation” for her outstanding performance during an incident that took place on Dec. 29, 2022.

The incident involved a 13-year-old female of Asheboro who called 911. The juvenile was experiencing an emotional crisis and threatening to jump off of a bridge near her home.

Allred was able to divert the female’s focus by talking about her pets, her school and favorite subject. Allred reassured the female that everything was going to be OK.

* * * *

The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association recognized Bob Lewis with the Hall of Fame Award at its annual January installation meeting on Jan. 10.

In August of 1996 Lewis formed Robert M. Lewis & Associates, a full service commercial brokerage firm. Lewis operated the firm until April 2004 when he affiliated with NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial Properties. He now heads the Burlington office as broker in charge.

This award honors outstanding Realtors or lenders within the industry and association who have contributed consistent, outstanding service to the profession in the areas of development, environment or government, and/or leadership which have an enduring effect upon the real estate profession.

On the Move

John Morrow has been named office managing partner of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Winston-Salem and Greensboro offices. He succeeds Kim Mann, who has led the Winston-Salem office for the past five years and the Greensboro office since last year. Morrow’s practice focuses primarily on infringement disputes involving patents, trademarks/trade dress, and copyrights, as well as unfair competition, trade secret misappropriation, false advertising and cybersecurity. He served as chairman of Womble Bond Dickinson’s intellectual property litigation practice group from 2012 to 2021.

Truliant Federal Credit Union announced that it has promoted Jeremy Cline to the role of vice president of member success and loyalty. Previously, he was senior director of member success and loyalty.

High Point University is adding another global leader to the Access to Innovators Program. Charlie Freeman, president of business operations for the Orlando Magic, joins HPU as the sports executive in residence.