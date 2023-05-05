Achievers

Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Edmonds was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients.

Edmonds is part of Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.

* * * *

The following individuals, all of Greensboro, were recently named to Business North Carolina Magazine’s 2023 Power List as among the state’s most influential business leaders: Kathie Niven, CEO, Biscuitville; Nayan Patel, president, CN Hotels; and Mark Craig, president, R.H. Barringer.

The magazine selected candidates across various industries based on interviews with business community members and reader suggestions. Business North Carolina compiles the annual list of business leaders with an emphasis on those who have made a particularly noteworthy impact in the past year.

Announcements

Launch Greensboro’s signature accelerator program, LaunchLab Growth, will celebrate 16 new companies in the region with a Demo Day event on May 22 at Elm & Bain, 620B S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with company presentations beginning at 5:15 p.m. and a reception and networking from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

The featured entrepreneurs include: Tfkongo Grill, Square of Truth, Ultra Brite, L. Eugene Media/Take Off Total Branding, Alpha Shots Photography, Beadee Beads by Amma, Customish, My Brother’s Cookies, Laundry Lounge, Find Your Flow Fitness & Wellness Studio, Riot Golf, GreensboroBlack, Smarter Risk and Edgar Gallegos Construction.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/mr3rhsmw.

Awards

Truliant Federal Credit Union was recently honored with three Diamond Awards from Credit Union National Association’s Marketing and Business Development Council. The awards are the most prestigious annual credit union marketing honors recognizing creative excellence. This year, Truliant received three: For our “The feeling when” billboard in the outdoor marketing category and two awards for video: Truliant’s internal “I am/We are Truliant” video and the “What It’s like to Work at Truliant” recruiting video.

The Diamond Awards honor credit unions in 35 categories, ranging from direct mail to website marketing to video and radio commercials to social media. Judges evaluated entries based on strategy, design, production, creative concept, copy, communication and results. This year’s Diamond Awards competition received 1,246 entries – 91 credit unions won Category’s Best Awards and 244 won Diamond Awards. In total, 159 credit unions received awards.

* * * *

Annie Jeng, an assistant professor of piano and piano pedagogy at UNCG, and her co-directors of the organization A Seat at the Piano are recipients of the 2023 MTNA-Frances Clark Keyboard Pedagogy Award.

Jeng is the founder and executive director of A Seat at the Piano, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding solo piano repertoire beyond the traditional Western European canon.

* * * *

Better Business Bureau has announced that three Triad-area businesses won 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics:

Category 2-25 employees: High Point Mitsubishi, High Point – first-time Torch Award winner and recently accredited in December 2022.

Category 26- 75 employees: Gwyn Services, Winston-Salem – first-time Torch Award winner and accredited for 46 years.

Category 76 + employees: Replacements Ltd., McLeansville – four-time Torch Award winner and accredited for 41 years.

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBB can present to a business. Being a recipient indicates the business not only believes in the high standards of honesty, integrity and transparency promoted by BBB but also consistently acts on them and continuously integrates them into its daily practices.

The finalists this year, both from Winston-Salem, are Mathis Home Improvements (2-25 employees) and The Meridian Realty Group (26-75 employees).

The three winning businesses can now compete in the International Torch Awards for Ethics.

Grants

“Our Blues Make Us Gold,” a multipart documentary focused on N.C. A&T from filmmakers Ashley Shantè and Brandon Gerard, is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the Black Experience on Xfinity that will allow for enhancement and completion of the project.

In development since 2019, “Our Blues Make Us Gold” takes viewers on a journey through the history of A&T, America’s largest historically Black university, drawing from the experiences of alumni and students. As the project developed, in-progress versions were shown at campus screenings in 2021 and 2022, as well as this year on Maryland Public Television.

Ashley and Brandon, who are husband and wife as well as creative partners, have a combined 20 years of professional experience in film production. Their production company, A2B Entertainment, is known for blending intimate, emotion-based storytelling with a modern, innovative aesthetic. They work out of Los Angeles and the Piedmont Triad in North Carolina.

* * * *

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $2,235,000 grant to Comfort Boateng, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. The grant is part of the Avenir Award Program, which looks toward the future by supporting early-stage investigators proposing highly innovative research in chemistry and pharmacology related to substance abuse disorders and addiction.

Boateng is a nationally renowned medicinal chemist whose research has focused on finding better treatment for drug addiction and relapse. In this project, she will work over five years to discover candidate medications and develop new molecular tools to study the dopamine D4 receptor (D4R) and its variants. Developing new molecular tools to explain the role of D4R variant signaling through the discovery of selective compounds can untangle the important signaling effects of this receptor and identify potential targets for medication development for ADHD and substance use disorders.

Honors

Maria D. Barker, president of Phillips Management Group, has been inducted into the Apartment Association of North Carolina Hall of Fame.

Barker has served in leadership roles with Phillips Management, an apartment management firm based in Greensboro, for nearly 14 years. For her induction into the Hall of Fame, Barker was recognized as a champion for diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Barker’s nomination also cited her for her tireless volunteer work and mentoring within the profession, as well as serving in the Triad community-at-large. She currently sits on the boards of AANC (Apartment Association of North Carolina) and the PTAA (Piedmont Triad Apartment Association).

On the Move

Lou Anne Flanders-Stec, a Greensboro-based executive with strategic, financial and operational expertise in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, is joining Guilford College as senior executive director for innovation and engagement. Since 2016, Flanders-Stec has been an executive vice president at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce with oversight for Launch Greensboro, a program that accelerates growth for local entrepreneurs through education, mentoring and access to capital. This spring, Guilford will launch Envisioning Guilford College 2027, a strategic plan focused on enhancing the student experience in and out of the classroom, positioning the college as an anchor institution and establishing mutually beneficial partnerships locally and globally.