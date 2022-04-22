Business Milestones

Achievers

Casey S. Francis, an attorney with the Deuterman Law Group in Greensboro, has been certified as a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, two prestigious associations of trial lawyers.

Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to attorneys who have obtained million dollar verdicts, awards or settlements for their clients. Fewer than 1% of U.S. attorneys are members.

To qualify for the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an attorney must have secured a verdict, award or settlement worth $2 million or more on behalf of a client.

••••

Abby Donnelly, CEO coach with The Leadership amd Legacy Group, was invited to join EWOB (Extraordinary Women On Boards), a private membership community for highly accomplished women actively serving on corporate boards. This peer-to-peer network is focused on increasing board excellence.

••••

Congress invited High Point University professor Scott Raynor to judge the regional entries for the Congressional Art Competition. Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide visual art competition to recognize and encourage student artists in each congressional district. Raynor is one of the judges in North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District. As part of the judging process, he’ll engage with and provide feedback to students on their paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.

Raynor was also asked to view the final entries, which will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on the website of the U.S. House of Representatives.

••••

Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, has been elected to the National Emergency Number Association Board of Directors. She will help lead the association’s mission to improve the development of 911 standards, training, leadership, outreach and advocacy.

Neal will become first vice president in 2023 and then association president in 2024. Active on both the local and national levels, Neal is a member of the N.C. 911 Board and is a past president of North Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials.

Neal will be sworn in this June at the NENA 2022 Conference and Expo at Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Ky.

Announcements

Greensboro chef and restaurateur Kris Fuller is bringing a new food concept to LeBauer Park this month. Parkside Pull-Up is the name of the restaurant, which will formally open April 29 in the walk-up food kiosk directly across from Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewing, which opened in the park last year.

The restaurant will offer an affordable à la carte style menu. Specialty hot dogs and milkshakes will be key features on the menu.

Visitors are invited to stop by the grand opening in conjunction with Greensboro Downtown Parks’ free monthly movie night program, Friday Flicks, which will be showing “Encanto” on the UNCG Great Lawn in LeBauer Park at sunset.

For information, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/food-drink.

••••

The JH Adams Inn on North Main Street in High Point — a national historic property — will celebrate a 2,500-square-foot expansion during a formal opening planned for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 28. The inn is owned by Gray Angell.

Angell and Iris Boswell of Business High Point/Chamber of Commerce will lead a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. to formally dedicate the inn’s new Atrium, which was made by enclosing a former courtyard to create year-round event space. The project represents a $1.25 million investment by Angell.

Guests may enjoy live music, beer, wine, soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres from Cristina Gray’s Restaurant & Bar, which is on-site, while touring the new event space and select guestrooms.

The Atrium is featured on the inn’s new website, with the theme, “Come Home to Southern Hospitality.”

Angell is the owner of multiple commercial real estate holdings in the Piedmont Triad, including JH Adams Inn and Cristina Gray’s Restaurant & Bar in High Point, DeCastro Real Estate Investments; Blue Ridge Health Investors; Brookstone Terrace Assisted Living; and Brookstown Inn in Winston-Salem.

••••

Triad Goodwill has announced the new construction trade certification program in partnership with Tiny Houses Community Development. The first session of the program began in early April with new sessions beginning every eight weeks. Participants receive both hands-on and in-classroom training at no-cost and can obtain their NCCER certification upon successful completion of the class. The program is open to anyone interested in starting a career in the construction industry — no experience necessary.

Students will also receive job placement assistance after completing the program.

Students interested in participating in the next cohort should visit triadgoodwill.org/construction-trade-certification and register. Registration is not required, but encouraged due to limited class sizes. For registration and class information, email jnorris@triadgoodwill.org.

••••

Stewart, Wald & McCulley, a dedicated rails-to-trails litigation law firm in Missouri, has recovered $355,000 on behalf of seven landowners from the federal government, in the United States Court of Federal Claims, as a result of the Atlantic and Yadkin Greenway rail-trail conversion in Greensboro.

The landowners own land along a 3.1-mile stretch of abandoned railway, which is being turned into the Atlantic and Yadkin Greenway rail-trail. In the late 1880s, the Southern Railway Company was granted a railroad easement to establish rail service in Greensboro. The line was most recently operated by the Norfolk Southern Railway Company pursuant to the same railroad easement. In August 2019, the Norfolk Southern Railway Company submitted a petition to abandon the line.

On Sept. 13, 2019, the city of Greensboro requested to use the defunct railroad corridor for a recreational trail. The Surface Transportation Board approved the project under the National Trails System Act (“Trails Act”) and issued a Notice of Interim Trail Use on Oct. 11, 2019. The Trails Act permits the conversion of abandoned railroad corridors into nature and hiking trails, which simultaneously preserves the right of way for possible future railroad use, a federal process known as railbanking. The process prevents the land burdened by the abandoned railroad easement from reverting to the adjoining landowners, and gives the trail sponsor a new easement, thereby blocking the rights of the landowners to regain their property within the corridor.

Stewart, Wald & McCulley filed the lawsuit in the United States Court of Federal Claims on Oct. 22, 2019. In February 2020, the lawsuit was amended to add additional landowners. A settlement was eventually reached, and the landowners received their compensation payments from the federal government in April 2022.

Because of their success, Stewart, Wald & McCulley has filed a subsequent lawsuit bringing an additional Trails Act claim for another landowner who was not part of the 2019 litigation.

For information, call 314-720-0220 or visit www.swm.legal.

Awards

A retired chief judge of the North Carolina Business Court whose wealth of knowledge on corporate law has been sought out by organizations across the country is the recipient of Elon University School of Law’s top professional award for leadership.

The Hon. James L. Gale received Elon Law’s 2021-2022 Leadership in the Law Award on April 14 at a leadership awards program hosted in downtown Greensboro by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly.

For the past decade, Elon Law has bestowed its annual leadership award in a banquet with North Carolina Lawyers Weekly attended by judges and attorneys from around the state for the newspaper’s own Leaders in the Law program.

Gale’s contributions to the legal profession include:

Authoring more than 200 opinions from 2011-2021 as a judge on the North Carolina Business Court

Serving for three years as chief judge before he was named in 2016 as Senior Business Court Judge, a position created by the North Carolina General Assembly

Counseling the American College of Business Court Judges, the American Bar Association’s Business Law section, The Sedona Conference, and the North Carolina Conference of Superior Court Judges

Mentoring dozens of North Carolina law school students and graduates who have joined his chambers adjacent to Elon Law as interns and clerks

Gale started his legal career as a clerk for the Hon. Franklin T. Dupree Jr. of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina before joining the firm of Smith Moore Leatherwood, the predecessor of today’s Fox Rothschild, where he practiced for 35 years and served as managing partner for its Raleigh and Tampa offices.

••••

The American Association of Endodontists, the specialty dental association that represents more than 7,000 root canal dentists, will recognize the winners of its awards during AAE22, the group’s annual meeting to be held April 27-30 in Phoenix.

Dr. John S. Olmsted will receive the Edgar D. Coolidge Award. This award is AAE’s highest honor, and it’s meant to recognize him as a part of an elite group of role models for the entire endodontic community. Olmsted has been active in practice, teaching, lecturing and professional dental organizations for the past 46 years. He is emeritus in a group endodontic practice in Greensboro.

Olmsted has presented more than 600 days of lectures, seminars and workshops, with travel in 63 countries and all 50 states, including presentations at multiple international dental schools. He served in a variety of leadership roles within the dental community, including president of the AAE from 2006-2007.

On the Move

Jamie Lawson has accepted the position of planning director for the city of Burlington.

