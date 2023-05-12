Achievers

Three professionals from Greensboro-based Phillips Management Group recently completed Leadership Lyceum programs designed to identify, inform and empower successive waves of volunteer leaders in the property management industry.

Nikki Hodges, based in Greenville, S.C., graduated from the Upper State Apartment Association’s Leadership Lyceum. Elizabeth Anne Richardson and Ashley Vetter, from the Greensboro office, graduated from the Apartment Association of North Carolina’s Leadership Lyceum.

Hodges is a property manager at The View at Paris Mountain in Greenville. Richardson is director of operations, responsible for overall day-to-day operations management of PMG. Vetter is director of sales and marketing, holding several leadership roles with the firm since joining in 2011.

Oak Ridge Mayor Ann Schneider has been chosen to help lead the N.C. Mayors Association over the next year.

Schneider’s selection to the organization’s board of directors was announced during the organization’s quarterly meeting as a part of the N.C. League of Municipalities’ CityVision annual conference held in Concord on April 25.

The association is an affiliate organization of the North Carolina League of Municipalities formed specifically to provide a platform for all of the state’s mayors to work together regarding the major goals and challenges of cities and towns.

Announcements

The Ridge Lunch Buffet & Salad Bar (the Ridge) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting May 3, hosted by the Eden Chamber of Commerce. The Ridge will serve guests, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 pm, at the Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue (indoor and outdoor seating available) located at 340 Cherokee Camp Road in the Wentworth area of Reidsville.

The Ridge Lunch Buffet & Salad Bar fits under the umbrella of the Blissful Palette Catering and the Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue, which opened in October 2020.

Westchester Country Day School students soon will enjoy new outdoor spaces to play and explore. The school will start construction on a new playground, recreation fields and courts and improvements to walkways and driveways this summer.

The project is part of the Westchester Forward campaign, a multi-year investment in the school’s facilities and programs. The Congdon Foundation has donated $1.7 million to the current project to develop these outdoor spaces for children to enjoy and thrive.

The new spaces have an inclusive design and features for students of all ages. WCDS teachers and administrators researched and planned the spaces based on the foundational skills children need for academic, artistic, athletic and moral development. The layout will blend in with the natural landscape of the campus and will be constructed from low-maintenance materials. There will be shaded areas and interactive features to encourage social play and enhance a variety of skills.

Awards

Unifi received an honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas awards in the sustainability/energy category for its Textile Takeback initiative that transforms fabric waste into Repreve fiber to make new products. These awards honor sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives and other creative projects.

Textile Takeback aims to transform the industry’s take-make-waste model by diverting textile waste from landfills, giving the material a new life and limiting the industry’s waste footprint.

Summit Credit Union was awarded a second CUNA Diamond Award—Category’s Best for its website launched in May of 2022. The credit union was previously awarded a Diamond Award – Ongoing Event for their Taste of Reality Fair event in 2020.

The Diamond Awards is the most prestigious annual credit union marketing competition which rewards creative excellence and outstanding results in 35 categories, ranging from direct mail, website marketing, social media, events and more.

Fellows

Dr. Rebecca Bassett, a physician at Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists in Greensboro, has been named as a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. She is one of about 18,000 nationally who have received this recognition, honoring physicians who have distinguished themselves through service and professional development. Dr. Bassett, who earned sports medicine certification after completing her family medicine degree, sees patients for non-surgical orthopedics issues at Murphy Wainer.

On the Move

Molly R. Ciaccio recently joined the law firm of Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler in High Point as an associate attorney. Her areas of practice include estates and elder law. Ciaccio received her juris doctor from the Elon University School of Law in 2022.

Preservation Greensboro has hired Bill Dawkins as its new manager for Architectural Salvage of Greensboro, a subsidiary of PGI. Dawkins will take on a leadership role and report to the PGI board and will have expanded duties, including organizing volunteers, managing social media and creating special programs in addition to responsibilities related to the retail showroom, which is located at 1028-B Huffman St. in East Greensboro. After temporarily closing the ASG showroom last month to restructure, the showroom will reopen to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, May 12, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13

. In addition to filling the new manager position, Preservation Greensboro is working with UNCG’s interior architecture department on a summer intern project to help create a vision for an updated retail store. Anthony Ascencio, a third-year student at UNCG majoring in interior architecture and minoring in historic preservation, was also hired to address the store’s interior appearance, lighting and possible new branding for the retail design at the Architectural Salvage Showroom located within the Greensboro Overseas Replacement Depot, which was erected in the 1940s to supply overseas wartime operations. Ascencio will also serve as the service chairman for the UNCG chapter of the International Interior Design Association.

Stephen Roy was named president of Mack Trucks effective June 1. Roy has served since September 2016 in leadership positions with Volvo Construction Equipment, most recently as the head the company’s North American Region.

Shah Ardalan has been named the seventh president of Randolph Community College. Ardalan is the current president of Lone Star College-University Park in Houston. Ardalan holds a doctorate in Community College Leadership from the John Roueche Graduate Center at National American University in Austin, Texas. He earned his master’s degree in electrical engineering from N.C. A&T and received a B.S. degree in physics from UNCG.

Adam Hoover has joined Fidelity Bank as senior vice president and area executive. In his new position, Hoover is responsible for developing and managing business banking relationships as well as leading the High Point, Greensboro and Stokesdale branches in sales and market expansion. His office is in High Point.

Canterbury School has announced the hiring of Preston K. Fogartie as its next admissions director effective July 1. She will replace the current admissions director, Caroline Walker, who was recently named chief strategic officer at Canterbury School. Preston currently serves as business director at The Variable in Winston-Salem.