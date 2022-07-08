Business Milestones

Achievers

High Point University professors and students in the Congdon School of Health Sciences traveled to San Diego, Calif., to present their research at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting and World Congresses on May 31-June 4.

Kimberly Reich and Kevin Ford, faculty within the Congdon School of Health Sciences, chaired scientific sessions at the conference. Reich led a session on fitness assessment, and Ford led a session on ACL injury prevention and rehabilitation strategies.

Eight students presented research at the conference on topics including epidemiology, running injury, fitness assessment, thermoregulation, sport biomechanics, ACL injury prevention, soccer and sports medicine biomechanics.

•••

Attorney Jim Slaughter of Law Firm Carolinas has a new book on running legal and proper meetings, “Robert’s Rules of Order Fast Track.” Slaughter is a certified professional parliamentarian, past president of the American College of Parliamentary Lawyers and author of four books on meeting procedure.

•••

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has announced that the artist finalists for the Public Art Endowment sculpture at the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital have been selected. They are Cliff Garten, Donald Lipski, Laura Haddad and Tom Druggan. The artists will come to Greensboro on July 26 to present their work and discuss their approach to site-specific public art projects.

•••

For the third consecutive year, State Employees’ Credit Union has received the top spot on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions for North Carolina. The awards list was announced June 21 by Forbes and Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. SECU has been among the top ranked credit unions since the award’s inception five years ago.

•••

The North Carolina State Board of CPA Examiners recently approved the following individuals for NC CPA licensure: Rachel Elizabeth Mann of Colfax, Barrett Frazier Overman of Graham and K’La ShaQueen Brewington of Greensboro.

Announcements

U-Haul Company of North Carolina has announced that G and G Auto Transport signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve Burlington.

G and G Auto Transport at 1006 E. Webb Ave. in Burlington will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items.

For information, call 336-270-8667.

•••

A ribbon cutting was held June 23 at Keaton’s Place, 120 Worth St. in Asheboro.

Susan Hunt is the executive director and Chip Womick is the director of services.

Keaton’s Place, a recovery resource center, assists individuals who are suffering from the disease of addiction and in finding detox, rehabilitation and sober living facilities.

Its hours vary Monday through Friday.

For information, call 336-628-0070 or visit www.keatonsplace.org.

Appointments

Upon the recommendation of the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, the following individuals have been appointed to these various offices: John T. Cole of Alamance County and Melanie A. Neal of Guilford County, 911 Board; Paul Powell of Guilford County, Rules Review Commission; the Honorable Neville Hall of Rockingham County, State Building Commission; the Honorable Pat Hurley of Randolph County, Board of Trustees of the Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System, to fill the unexpired term of James Anthony; and Capt. Robert J. Shea Jr. of Alamance County, Supplemental Retirement Board of Trustees.

Upon the recommendation of the president pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate, the following individuals have been appointed to these various offices: H. Burns Blackwell of Guilford County, Structural Pest Control Committee; Nell M. Rose of Rockingham County, Board of Directors of 41 the North Carolina Partnership for Children; the Honorable Christine F. Strader of Rockingham County and Sheriff Gregory J. Seabolt of Randolph County, North Carolina Domestic Violence Commission; Madison Edwards of Randolph County, North Carolina Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission; Harlen M. Summey Jr. of Randolph County, North Carolina Code Officials Qualification Board; H. Gregg Strader of Guilford County, North Carolina Agricultural Finance Authority; Bradley J. Newkirk of Guilford County, North Carolina Council of Internal Auditing; J. Cody Edwards of Randolph County, North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission; and Myla H. Barnhardt of Rockingham County, Rockingham County Community College Board of Trustees.

For information, visit www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/House/PDF/H1175v0.pdf.

Awards

Kellin Foundation Executive Director and Co-Founder Kelly Graves recently received awards from UNCG’s psychology department and the North Carolina Psychological Association.

She was awarded the psychology department’s N.C. Distinguished Alum award. Graves received her Ph.D. under the direction of Terri Shelton.

She was awarded the association’s Sally R. Cameron Award, which honors an individual who has made exceptional contributions to the lives of those who receive psychological and mental health services.

Grants

Cale Fahrenholtz, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, was awarded an $8,000 grant for his research on the treatment of peripheral nerve sheath tumors. The grant is part of the 2022 AACP New Investigator Research Award.

His research focuses on developing new treatments for malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors in patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). He says these tumors are the most common cause of death in NF1 patients, and the current standard of care shows limited clinical success. Fahrenholtz and his team are testing silver nanoparticles as a cancer-selective therapy.

The AACP New Investigator Award is awarded to assist promising early-career faculty in the development of an independent research program to lay the groundwork for future extramural funding.

On the Move

Law Firm Carolinas has announced that Carole Albright

is new managing partner, succeeding Keith Black, who has previously served in that role. The firm has six offices in North and South Carolina.

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has announced that

Steve Hayes, director of Guilford Nonprofit Consortium, is retiring. Mary Herbenick will take his place. Also, Cathy Knowles has joined the CFGG staff as vice president, development and donor engagement, and Megan Quiñones

has joined as the program officer for grantmaking programs.