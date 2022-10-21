Business Milestones

Achievers

Greensboro native Maurice Hull scored his second Masters-class victory in the Trans Am TA2 race Oct. 8 at Virginia International Raceway. Riding along were local partners Hanes Asphalt and Paving, based in Lexington, and Davis Roofing, based in Archdale (on the No. 5 car of co-driver Connor Zilisch).

Hull, owner with his wife Laura of High Point-based Silver Hare Racing, is a three-time Trans Am TA2 Masters class champion for drivers 60 and older. He’s 69.

* * * *

Racquel Ingram, founding chair of High Point University’s department of nursing, has been elected to serve as the next chairwoman of the North Carolina Board of Nursing. Her one-year appointment starts Jan. 1.

Ingram’s peers on the NCBON elected her to this position based on her committee leadership, service and other nursing-related experiences or qualifications. She currently serves as vice chairwoman of the NCBON.

* * * *

Association Management Group, one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers, representing more than 30,000 property owners, was recently awarded the coveted Great Place to Work Certification. The national program recognizes high-performing organizations that create an outstanding worker experience, based on employee feedback and independent analysis. The two-step certification process included an anonymous, in-depth employee survey about AMG’s culture, its strengths and weaknesses, as well as a Culture Brief, a short questionnaire about the workforce and company ethos.

* * * *

A new addition to Elon Law’s Office of Career and Student Development also has a new leadership role in a professional association now celebrating its 50th anniversary year.

Krista Contino Saumby, associate director of career development at Elon Law in downtown Greensboro, was formally elected in September to the role of regional president for Region VI of the Hispanic National Bar Association, a professional organization that represents and advocates on behalf of Hispanic attorneys.

Contino’s two-year term representing the Carolinas allows her an opportunity to develop a team of deputies to ensure the region has programming, networking and mentoring events, and conducts fundraising for law school scholarships on behalf of an underrepresented community in the practice of law.

Announcements

The Society of Financial Service Professionals — Greensboro Chapter has installed the current board of directors and officers: Dennis J. Toman, president; Charles Freeman, immediate past president; Blane Stanaland, first vice president (membership); Emily C. Promise, second vice president (programs); Abby Donnelly, secretary; Sandy Shelton, director and treasurer; and Kathy M. Clark, Doug Heckinger, Susan L. Hunt, Ashley Madden, Kimberly Marriott, Paula McMillan, Jonathan M. Parisi and Paula A. Wells, all directors.

Meetings are open to all financial professionals. The next meeting, Retirement Matters, will be held at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Starmount Forest Country Club. Contact Gregg Schlaudecker at executive@gsosfsp.org for information or visit www.gsosfsp.org.

* * * *

High Point University will host the second Home Furnishings Leadership Institute on Feb. 19-23 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

The institute will welcome 25 emerging leaders younger than 40 in the home furnishings industry who are nominated and selected for this opportunity. Select faculty from HPU’s Phillips School of Business will lead a combination of lectures, case studies and discussions based on the Harvard Business School Seminar for the Young Presidents’ Organization and Chief Executives Organization.

Nominations will close Oct. 31. Nominations can be submitted at tinyurl.com/4sx94vuh.

Awards

Randall Kaplan and Susan Morris Safran were presented The Order of the Long Leaf Pine awards during the UNCG Celebration of Philanthropy event Oct. 12.

Gov. Roy Cooper appeared at the UNCG event to present these honors.

North Carolina’s governors have reserved this award for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. Safran and Kaplan are currently co-chairpersons of UNCG’s Light the Way campaign.

* * * *

The American Geographical Society has named Will Muse of Greensboro Day School as a 2022 AGS Geography Teacher Fellow. Teachers were selected from across the United States and will receive special opportunities to support their teaching activities for the year. Muse is one of 50 teachers selected from across the United States to participate in this fifth year of the initiative. Muse teaches Advanced Placement human geography at GDS.

As part of the award, Muse will attend the AGS Fall Symposium on Nov. 17–19 at Columbia University in New York City. The symposium provides Teacher Fellows with the opportunity to interact with geography and geospatial leaders from across the country, as well as receive professional training in geography and geospatial technology tools.