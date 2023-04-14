Achievers

Kimberly Reich, associate professor of exercise science, was recently elected president of the Southeast Regional Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine at its annual conference.

She will serve a three-year term on the executive board, first as president-elect, then as president and then serving as the past president. The mission of SEACSM is to promote and integrate scientific research, education and practical application of sport medicine and exercise science.

The regional chapter includes members from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Several faculty members in the Phillips School of Business led lectures and discussions during the American Home Furnishings Leadership Institute in February, which hosted 25 participants on HPU’s campus. The institute attracted emerging industry leaders for the four-day event which was designed to nurture and accelerate the growth of leadership in the home furnishings industry.

Lectures and discussions were on the topics of defining, building and protecting a productive culture during the event. Institute participants also engaged with nearly 500 HPU business students in seven discipline-targeted Executive Education Career Panels. Andy Bills, senior vice president of the Office of Career and Professional Development, led this portion of the event.

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following faculty achievements:

Catrina Kim, assistant professor of music theory, has co-authored with Alan Reese and Owen Belcher an article, “Public Music Theory’s Neoliberal Learning Outcomes,” which has been accepted for publication by Music Theory Online, a journal of the Society for Music Theory. It will appear this summer in Volume 29, no. 2.

Steve Landis, part-time lecturer of composition, was invited as part of the chamber music ensemble Winnfield Quartet to take part in a residency at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Landis and the group workshopped and performed a recital of seven new works composed by UMKC student composers and gave a presentation for the composers forum.

Andrew Willis, Covington Distinguished Professor of Piano and Historical Keyboard Instruments, published a review of Tom Beghin’s “Beethoven’s French Piano: A Tale of Ambition and Frustration,” (University of Chicago Press, 2022) in Early Music America.

For the second consecutive year, the Princeton Review has recognized High Point University for providing one of the Top 50 Undergraduate Game Design Programs in the country. This major, as well as a corresponding minor, is housed in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. HPU is the only university in North Carolina to make the list.

The program was selected on the 2023 list for the “Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Game Design” based on college administrator survey responses to questions covering quality of faculty, facilities, technology, curriculum and career services.

Announcements

Triad Stage recently announced the cancellation of its upcoming production of “The Cake” due to financial constraints. Additionally, the theater will be pausing ticket sales and subscriptions, as well as other nonessential operations, while examining all options available. Ticketing operations for the Eastern Music Festival are not affected.

For information, visit https://triadstage.org/.

A ribbon cutting was held April 1 at The Sparrows Pearl Boutique, 118 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.

The boutique offers clothing plus shoes and accessories for ladies, children and men. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Tap Hopper has announced a sales and distribution relationship with Twin Monkeys Beverage Systems for their canning systems. Since 2016, Tap Hopper and Twin Monkeys have had a working relationship where Tap Hopper has been utilizing their machines for the mobile canning operation side of their business. Tap Hopper can now facilitate the customization, installation and servicing of Twin Monkeys canning systems within the southeastern region of the United States.

The Fresh Market’s flagship store at 3712 Lawndale in Greensboro has a new manager, Drew Barbour. Barbour will host a Meet the Manager event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. Barbour will welcome guests when they walk in the store with fresh orange juice, coffee and pastries. Several department managers will be stationed across the store providing samples for guests.

Also, the store recently opened a new café seating area at the front of the store, complete with tables, fresh flowers and more. It is open during regular business hours.

Donations

Charles Rakestraw and his family recently donated $437,000 to Rockingham Community College in support of RCC’s new Center for Workforce Development.

Donations provide scholarships for students enrolled in the industrial technologies programs that will be housed in the building, and for equipment and furnishings. The facility is under construction, with plans for classes to start there in summer 2024.

On the Move

Carolina Eye Associates has appointed T.J. McCaskill to chief executive officer, effective March 22. McCaskill replaces former CEO, Dawn Apple, who has worked for Carolina Eye for 36 years. Apple will remain with the company and work as chief administrative officer in a part-time capacity.

Jan Knox has been elevated to the role of vice president of college advancement for GTCC. Knox, who had served as GTCC’s associate vice president of marketing, communications and the GTCC Foundation since September 2020, began her new role Feb. 1.

Anitra Wells will become the deputy superintendent of instructional leadership, wellness and safety for Guilford County Schools. Wells has been superintendent of Lexington City Schools since 2018. Also, Julius Monk will step into the role of deputy superintendent of business and operations for GCS. Monk currently serves as deputy superintendent of operations for Durham Public Schools, where he developed a $1.8B capital improvement plan.