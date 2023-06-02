Achievers

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Greensboro has announced the names of its recent graduates: David Adams, Fidelity Bank; Emily Aldridge and Christine Murray, UNCG; Yuri Alston, Ready for School Ready for Life; Christine Byrd, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro; LaToya Caesar-Crawford and Eunika Smalls, City of Greensboro; Bob R. Callicutt, Carter Bank and Trust; Brian Caruthers, Evonik Superabsorber; Laura Colson, Bennett College; Susan Davis and Ayesha Swinton, Greensboro Day School; David Dorich, Bell Partners; Robyn Farrington, Piedmont Business Capital; Jamie Fason, Kontoor Brands; Russ Fields, Allegacy Federal Credit Union; Abbey Gajewski, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad; Sherita Gatling, Center for Creative Leadership; Joel Georgia, Volvo Financial Services; Montea Goldsmith, Elevate Textiles; Beth Graham, Gate City Vineyard Church; Susanne Hall, Junior League of Greensboro; Preston Hammock and Walidah Karim-Rhoades, Cone Health; Kaitie Harrigan, LS3P; Fred C. Henry, City of Greensboro/GuilfordWorks Workforce Development Board; Austin Homan, NC Triad Fusion; Michael Humphrey, Humphrey & Humphrey; Janay Johnston, Church World Services; Rebecca Kaye, Guilford County Schools; Brian Kilpatrick, Truliant Federal Credit Union; Jeff McAtamney, VF Corporation; Darlene J. McClinton, ArtistBloc; Sarah McGuire, Action Greensboro; A’Lexus Monsanto-Harrison, InfraPros; Mark Parsells, Smith Leonard; Erin Pearce, AssuredPartners; Jamilla Pinder, Cone Health Foundation; Ashley Hicks Raper, Guilford College; Baylee Smith, Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina; Melissa Tearry, Children & Families First; Oliver Thomas, N.C. A&T; Shaunna Tobin, Brady Services; Luke Wallace, Greensboro Coliseum Complex; and Josh Wheeler, CPL Architects and Engineers.

Leadership Greensboro aims to create a community of leaders committed to inclusivity and collaboration. It is a unique three-part development program that looks to education, volunteer leadership and alumni engagement to guide participants’ leadership skills over the nine-month curriculum. Each year, a diverse cohort of 45 leaders from public, private and nonprofit sectors explore essential issues in the community.

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Other Voices Diversity Engagement has announced recent diversity leadership graduates: Adriana Galdo Adams, Triad Health Project; Sheila Bennett, Sharon Dalton and Gerald Walden, all of The Fresh Market; Kam Bonn, Matt Logan ; Victor Zamora, Ralph Lauren; Kaitlin Conover, Greensboro Chamber; Raymond Cooper and Jamie Dalton, Cone Health; Nathan Crabtree, Guilford Green Foundation; Felicia Evans and Stephanie Skordas, Ready for School. Ready for Life; Felicia Featherson, Volvo Goup North America; LaToya Harris, Shadi Zeidan, City of Greensboro; Carey Jackson-Adams, Greensboro Day School; Joshua Kotelnicki, Charles Aris; Emily McCollum, Weaver Foundation; Clemente McWilliams, Arch Mortgage Insurance; Tommy Miller and Anthony Price, City of Greensboro—Police Department; Christian Pena, VF Corp; Crystal Pratt, Guilford County Health Department; Donna Riner, Guilford County Government; Debbie Stokes, ITG Brands; Gerard Truesdale, The Morton Law Firm/Cockerham & Associates; Emily Wall, The Kellin Foundation; Sarah Ward, The Corporation of Guardianship; and Stephen Yonce, Volvo Financial Services.

Other Voices Diversity Leadership is the signature diversity, equity and inclusion program of the chamber. The community-building curriculum brings together individuals from all life experiences to engage in frank and open dialogue to build insight and understanding of the roots of prejudice. The Class of 2023 attended monthly program meetings from September 2022 through April 2023 and is the 30th cohort to graduate from this program.

Scott MacLeod, High Point University associate professor of music, performed in the National Gallery of Art Concert Series in Washington, D.C., on Earth Day, April 22. MacLeod sang baritone alongside soprano Lorena Guillén. They were accompanied by electric bassist Alejandro Rutty and pianist Anja Arko, an HPU adjunct instructor of music.

They performed a concert titled “Because the Oceans,” a chamber group initiative dedicated to promoting ocean conservation and bringing awareness to the climate crisis. “Because the Oceans” was conceived in 2022 via a federal grant from the U.S. Consulate in Marseille, France, with the goal of using the power of music as a tool for environmental advocacy and education. The initial tour included engagement with schools and concerts hosted by the Camargo Foundation and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The concert’s title piece features a video by Bradley Lambert, an HPU associate professor of media production and director of the MA program in strategic communication. It sets to music expert climate data from governmental panels to allow listeners to process the information through a humanistic lens.

Megan Carr, assistant professor of clinical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, was accepted into the selective American Geriatrics Society Emerging Leaders in Aging Program for 2023-2024.

Known as Tideswell Scholars, this competitive program is uniquely multidisciplinary. Tideswell is designed to equip leaders with a clear commitment to the field of aging to leverage existing leadership skills for clinical, research, policy and educational initiatives in aging.

On May 22, Launch Greensboro hosted its bi-annual Demo Day, the culmination event of its 14-week LaunchLab Growth accelerator program. The 12 participating companies celebrated their learning and progress and showcased their strategies for growth with the community in attendance.

Each company gave a four-minute pitch to a live audience and a panel of judges. Judges selected John Morlan with Smarter Risk and Jackie White with GreensboroBLACK as winners of Demo Day. Morlan and White will go on to present at Launch Greensboro’s annual pitch competition, Capital Connects, in spring 2024.

Law Firm Carolinas’ partners Emily Meister and Jim Slaughter have been named to the 2022 NC Attorney Pro Bono Honor Society. The Pro Bono Honor Society recognizes attorneys who have contributed 50 hours or more of pro bono service during the year. Pro bono work includes providing legal services with no (or reduced) fees to those of limited means or committee work or other participation in activities improving the law, legal system or profession.

Announcements

Action Greensboro has announced the results of their inaugural Talent & Workplace Survey. The comprehensive survey gathered responses from more than 600 Guilford County organizations on factors including talent and recruitment.

In addition to other key findings, the report features insights on Guilford County’s talent, workplace and outlook. The report finds that responding organizations reported an average of 58% growth over the past 12 months. Career growth and upward mobility top the list of desired features for Guilford County job seekers. Respondents identified the most essential skills for today’s new hires include work ethic, teamwork and verbal communication.

To request the full report, visit http://ow.ly/mibi50OAP5B.

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce also announced the launch of the Guilford Talent and Workforce Guide (www.greensboro.org/workforce) which directly responds to many of the findings in the survey results by delivering vetted resources and contacts for employers looking to fill positions and retain their workforce.

Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina is breaking ground at their newest retail store and donation center in Greensboro. The organization will begin construction at their recently acquired property located at 5835 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro with the anticipated opening in early 2024. Employees, board members, building partners and community partners will participate in the ceremony at 10 a.m. June 8 to commemorate the building of the new 12,576 square foot building.

Military

A Burlington native will join more than 250 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge June 2-12 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.

Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Christopher Ratliff will be competing against athletes representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Special Operations Command.

On the Move

Scott Williams, a registered architect with the North Carolina Board of Architecture, has joined SHP, an architecture, interior design and engineering firm that recently relocated to 111 Bain St. in Greensboro. SHP is currently engaged with Guilford County Schools to design the Peck K-8 Expeditionary Learning School.

Gilliam Bell Moser, a public accounting firm with offices in Burlington and Greensboro, has announced that Brett Davidson, Caroline King, Lee Fox and Lisa Satterfield have been named as partners in the firm. Davidson specializes in corporate, partnership and individual income tax consulting and compliance. King specializes in estate, trust and gift tax planning and administration and leads GBM’s fiduciary tax practice. Fox helps lead GBM’s accounting and assurance practice. Satterfield helps lead the firm’s international tax services practice.