Business Milestones

Achievers

On Aug. 19, the High Point Schools Partnership will honor 24 outstanding educators at its annual Extraordinary Educators Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the High Point Country Club. Community leaders from across the county will gather to celebrate the educators, including N.C. State Rep. Amos Quick, who will host the program.

Principals from each Guilford County school in High Point were asked to nominate a teacher that stood out this year.

The 24 teachers being honored are: Alicia Samuels, Allen Jay Elementary School; LaToya Terrell, Allen Jay Middle School; Marci Price, Andrews High School; Patricia Alford, Fairview Elementary School; Stacey Clarke-Huie, Ferndale Middle School; Jordan Vail, Florence Elementary School; Allison Kelley, High Point Central High School; Chaun Doak, Johnson Street Global Studies; Almelia Byrd, The Kearns Academy; Sheena Hyder, Kirkman Park Elementary School; Vernee Rogers, The Middle College at GTCC-High Point; Pimnapa Julsuwan, Montlieu Academy of Technology; DeElle Underdue, Northwood Elementary School; Sandy McGoogan, Oak Hill Elementary School; Katelyn Thompson, Oak Hill Elementary School; Kristen Vecchia, Parkview Village Expressive Arts Elementary School; Sarmila De, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts; Lynn Swann, Shadybrook Elementary School; Leslie Canady, Southwest Elementary School; Stephanie Powell, Southwest Guilford High School; Darrin Turner, Southwest Middle School; Nicole Martorano, Triangle Lake Montessori; Tausha Stewart, Union Hill Elementary School; and Tanya Trent, Welborn Academy Science and Technology.

Ann Busby, a longtime educator and community advocate, will also be presented with the Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle Award at the event.

Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased by contacting Dawn Spencer at dspencer@GEANC.org.

* * * *

A dozen Cone Health nurses have been recognized by The North Carolina Great 100 for their professional ability and the contributions they have made to improving the health of their communities. The nurses work in a variety of roles at Cone Health including hospitals, outpatient clinics and clinical support.

Recipients are selected to the Great 100 list based on evidence of superior practice, dedication to patients, community involvement and dedication to the discipline of nursing.

The Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina who work at Cone Health, and where they work, are: Mary Bastin, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital; Lindsey Crozier and Kristie Holbrook, Moses Cone Hospital; Megan Bullins, Wesley Long Hospital; Lindsey Causey, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital; Kelly Duff, Kimberly Glover, Judy Hanks, Dana Herndon and Rhonda Rumple, Cone Health; Roshanda Florance, Triad HealthCare Network; and Genell Garland, Wesley Long Hospital.

“Cone Health” means they work at multiple facilities.

* * * *

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has been appointed to the North Carolina Local Government Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The LGERS provides benefits to employees of cities, towns, counties, boards, commissions and other entities of local government in North Carolina. Because participation by local governments in voluntary, the operation of LGERS is dependent upon the acceptance and continuing financial support of the governing bodies and employees of local governments.

The board is comprised of 13 members, including eight members representing local governments, and meets every three months in Raleigh. The next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 27.

Activities

Thousands of entrepreneurs from around the world experienced Market America Worldwide — SHOP.COM’s annual International Convention in person Aug. 11-14 at the Greensboro Coliseum. JR Ridinger is the chairman and CEO of Market America Worldwide — SHOP.COM.

This year’s convention celebrated 30 years of global business success. This business started in the home of a Greensboro family and has grown into a global e-commerce company with offices in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Thousands of current and new distributors, known as UnFranchise Owners, packed the coliseum to hear the corporate team, special guests and top UFOs stroll down memory lane while sharing the new products, technology and training.

Celebrity guests included Eva Longoria, Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena and Jamie Foxx.

For a recap of Market America’s 30th anniversary event, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPr201JFsYc.

Announcements

Alana Greene will open the doors of The Mantel Mercantile at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 on the second floor of Millis Square at 1109 N. Main St. in High Point — also known as The Pink House.

The Mantel Mercantile will offer gifts, stationery and home décor. Customers can shop the collection on opening day until 4 p.m. Refreshments and a prize drawing are part of the grand opening.

Normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The Pink House is also home to several other small businesses including Serenity Salon and Wellness, High Point Candle, and Pilates Studio of High Point.

Awards

A life of education, service and advocacy will be recognized Sept. 15 as Johnnetta Betsch Cole receives the 2022 Athena International Global Award during a ceremony at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

This award is presented by chambers of commerce, women’s organizations and universities to an individual who demonstrates the qualities embodied in the Athena Leadership Model and who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence; contributes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community; and actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.

To register for the ceremony honoring Cole, visit jaxchamberfoundation.org.

* * * *

The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools awarded Matthew Killian, an English teacher at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, the 2022-2024 Leah Louise B. Tannenbaum Award for Excellence in Reading Instruction. The award provides $1,000 for each of two years to a teacher who fosters a love of reading while developing students’ reading skills.

Killian has demonstrated exceptional effort and professional skills in helping his students achieve outstanding growth and mastery of materials, materials that include both traditional and non-traditional novels, short stories and poetry, as well as multi-media materials that the students also learn to critically analyze. Killian helped pilot the use and pacing of a new English curriculum, serving as a model for other teachers, and worked with GCS literacy specialists to help write curriculum overviews for 10th through 12th grades.

Grants

The city of Greensboro has been awarded a federal Economic Adjustment Assistance grant of $100,000 to perform a land-use study on a portion of the U.S. 421 corridor.

The grant, which is from the Economic Development Administration, is half the total project cost. In December 2021, City Council authorized up to a $100,000 match for the grant.

The project will study the availability of infrastructure, public services and other resources along the corridor needed to support economic development spurred by Toyota’s recent announcement of plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro.

The city is already installing water and sewer infrastructure to the area.

Also, the study will identify sites in the area that are suitable to serve as locations for supply and support businesses to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and other companies in the region.

“Accounting for Toyota’s allocation and future improvements to the Big Alamance Lift Station for sewer capacity, we need take a look at this corridor carefully and work with our county partners to maximize the economic development impact,” says Marshall Yandle, the city’s economic development manager. “This study will help us make more informed decisions.”

Yandle, whose office applied for the grant, received an email Aug. 15 from the EDA about the city’s award.

On the Move

After six years with the organization, Christina Payne has been promoted to the position of Visit High Point Director of Business Development. Also, as Visit High Point enters year four in its 10-year tourism strategic plan, Nancy Bowman

will assume the position of vice president of branding.

Tyler Berrier

has accepted the position of electric utilities director with the city of High Point and as the director, Berrier will manage the electric operations department, which includes responsibility for electric distribution lines, substations and street and outdoor lighting. The electric operations department has 65 full-time employees and a $134.1 million operating budget.

Alexandra Arpajian

is the new executive director of the High Point Arts Council, replacing Debbie Lumpkins who is retiring after more than two decades of service to the High Point arts community. Arpajian joins HPAC from Kindermusik International, where she served as regional director of community partnerships.

Paul Murray

, Rockingham County Government’s assistant county manager, has accepted the assistant county manager position in Catawba County.