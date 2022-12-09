Business Milestones

Achievers

Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character in schools and communities, recently certified 152 Promising Practices in schools and organizations. Local schools included Allen Jay Preparatory Academy and Sumner Elementary.

This year’s character development practices and initiatives included peer mentoring, service-learning and conflict resolution approaches. Many of the Promising Practices also involve parents and the local community.

Character.org honored each 2022 Promising Practice recipient (schools and organizations) at its National Forum Oct. 19-20.

Roy Carroll, Carroll Companies’ founder and CEO, is on the front page of Forbes.com. Caroll is the focus of the article, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” by Giacomo Tognini, a staff writer on the wealth team.

Activities

Led by seven weekend (Dec. 2-4) performances of “Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto,” the Greensboro Coliseum Complex hosted more than 46,500 patrons over a busy weekend.

In addition to record-setting crowds for the traditional family favorite “Disney on Ice,” the complex also hosted four other events at four different venues. More than 2,700 holiday shoppers packed the Special Events Center for the three-day Greensboro Importers & Wholesalers Jewelry & Accessories Expo, while The Terrace hosted a private holiday dinner for JL Rothrock Trucking on Saturday evening.

Sporting events continue to be a major part of the complex calendar that continued with the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s hosting of USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open. The meet drew more than 1,200 swimming fans over four sessions to the GAC. On Friday evening, the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm held a formal ribbon cutting commemorating the completion of the rebranding of the Novant Health Fieldhouse immediately prior to tipoff of their 123-120 win over the Maine Celtics with 1,971 fans in attendance.

Announcements

WFMY+, the streaming app for WFMY News 2, will now stream each new episode of “Triad Today.”

“Triad Today” is also broadcast at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on ABC45 and 11 a.m. Sundays on MY48.

“Triad Today” will begin its 20th season next year, and is still the area’s only locally produced, weekly public affairs program.

For information about “Triad Today,” got to triadtoday.com. For information about wfmynews2.com.

The N.C. Retail Merchants Association has shared the following shopping cautions for consumers to remember when they are shopping online:

Prices that seem too good to be true. Chances are, they are.

Online shopping sites with spelling and grammatical errors.

Sites using a web-based email such as Gmail, Hotmail or Yahoo instead of a company email account.

Asks for customers to share credit card information via email.

Overuse of words such as “genuine,” “real” or “authentic” in product descriptions.

The phrase “inspired by,” which can signal the item is fake.

An additional related tip: Always check a product manufacturer’s website, as many companies will post details to alert customers about possible counterfeit products and how to detect fakes.

Awards

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt congratulated TMSA Triad with a growth award and an electronic badge for exceeding their expected academic growth for the 2021-2022 school year.

Triad Math and Science Academy achieved 93.4% academic growth and ranked as the third-highest school growth in Guilford County for 2021-2022. The average growth score for North Carolina public schools is 76.7%, and for Guilford County schools, 71.9%.

TMSA provided many opportunities for the students last year to close the pandemic’s learning gap via Saturday School, after-school tutoring, additional online remedial classes and comprehensive summer camps.

High Point University professor Brian Augustine, interim dean of the Wanek School of Natural Sciences, has been selected as a Fulbright Specialist. Thanks to the award, he’ll start off 2023 by helping a university in Ecuador design lab spaces.

Augustine will spend the month of January 2023 at the Universidad Tecnológica Equinoccial in Quito, Ecuador, where he will assist the dean of the engineering school in designing laboratory spaces, in particular the materials characterization laboratory, for training undergraduate students and developing partnerships with industry and academia leaders.

Augustine was selected as a recipient based on his academic and professional achievement, demonstration of leadership in his field and potential to foster long-term cooperation between his host institution abroad and HPU.

For information about the Fulbright Specialist Program, visit tinyurl.com/59z8jmm7.

Honors

James Sparrow was recently inducted into the Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Nov. 18 in Staten Island, N.Y.

Sparrow set basketball scoring records at McKee High School, where he was the first 1,000-point scorer; at Laurinburg (N.C.) Institute, where he broke Hall of Famer Charlie Scott’s records; and at N.C. A&T, where he led the Aggies to four regular season and conference tournament titles, and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Sparrow played at A&T from 1975-78.

For information, visit www.sisportshalloffame.org.

On the Move

Apple Rock, an advertising agency in Greensboro primarily focused on the design and manufacture of trade show exhibits, branded environments and experiential marketing, has promoted Scott Young to director of experiential marketing.

Hanna Cockburn, the City of Greensboro Director of Transportation, was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to serve as a member of the Transit Advisory Committee for Safety for a two-year term, beginning this month. The purpose of TRACS is to provide information, advice, and recommendations on all matters related to the safety of public transportation. The committee was established in 2009 after a period

in the early 2000s when the transit industry’s safety record began to decline.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Rich Mullins to the newly created role of vice president, real estate and facilities.