Achievers

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Mya Brown, assistant professor of acting and directing, received a UNCG Scholars’ Travel Fund award to participate in the Association of Theatre in Higher Education Conference in Austin, Texas in August. Brown serves on the executive board for the Association of Theatre Movement Educators, and she is representing ATME during a roundtable session of “Being the Change They Say They Want to Be,” a discussion on being charged with change during the post-lockdown period.

Gavin Douglas, professor of ethnomusicology, An Ngo (’23 B.A. Music), and Sunny Vo (UNC-Chapel Hill) hosted a Saturday Morning Vietnamese Music workshop at UNCG this spring. The workshop for local music and social studies teachers was organized through the North Carolina Teaching Asia Network. Douglas was also an invited speaker at the Carolina Asia Center at UNC-Chapel Hill. His talk, “Surveying the Sounds of Protest in Myanmar,” presented research on street protests during the 2001 military coup.

Law Firm Carolinas Partner Adam Marshall was a presenter at the Community Association Institute’s 2023 Annual Conference in Dallas. The conference was attended by more than 2,600 community managers, homeowner board members, leaders and business partners from 44 states and 10 countries. Marshall and Augustus Shaw IV, Esq. of Arizona, presented on “Navigating Board Officer Responsibilities and Avoiding Conflict.”

Marshall was also recently appointed by the Greensboro City Council to the Greensboro ABC (Alcohol Beverage Control) Board. Marshall has previously served on the Greensboro Human Relations Commission and Greensboro Board of Adjustment as well as chairman of the Greensboro Zoning Commission and chairman of the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission.

Awards

Ana Herrera, a fourth-grade teacher in the dual language program at Bethany Elementary School in Rockingham County, was named 2023 Participate Learning Teacher of the Year.

The award honors Herrera for her dedication to global education and commitment to her students, colleagues and community of more than 1,500 educators.

Herrera, who is from Colombia, is finishing her fourth year as an Ambassador Teacher with Participate Learning.

Toasty Kettlyst Beer Company was honored with three Carolina Championship of Beer Awards at the 19th annual Hickory Hops Beer Festival in Hickory. Silver Medals were presented to the Gateway of India, Double IPA; Warrior Knight, IPA; and Gutsy Stout. The Carolinas Championship of Beer featured 199 beers spanning different styles that were analyzed by a panel of brewers and experienced judges. Gold, silver and bronze medals in each category were presented to winning breweries at a private brewers’ dinner held the evening before the festival.

Nahed Eltantawy, professor of journalism and associate dean of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University, recently received the Ruth Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award. This annual award recognizes a full-time faculty member with at least three years of employment at HPU for exceptional contributions to his or her professional discipline.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont has been recognized as a 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award Winner. Every year, BBBS agencies are recognized by BBBSA Nationwide Leadership Council, made up of local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency leaders and board members, for excellence in the organization’s signature 1-to-1 youth mentoring program. Out of 225 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont is one of 32 organizations to receive this top honor.

The Quality Award Winners will be formally recognized at the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bigger Together” National Conference, held June 26-29 in California.

On the Move

Tim Strom, a mortgage lending leader in South Carolina, has been named to the newly created role of vice president of mortgage production at Truliant for its full corporate footprint. He reports to Beth Eller, senior vice president of mortgage lending.

Cynthia Graves, who has been GTCC’s coordinator of community education for more than two decades, has been named the college’s director of career education and training.

UNCG’ College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean bruce d. mcclung has announced the appointment of Lee Walton as director of CVPA’s School of Dance. Walton is a professor of art with a practice that spans performance art, new media and social practice.

Emily Stamey, the curator of exhibitions at UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum, is the newly endowed Elizabeth McIver Weatherspoon Curator of Academic Programming and Head of Exhibitions, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor. Stamey will develop the museum’s academic engagement, curate exhibitions and serve as the principal liaison between the museum and the faculty for creating scholarly and teaching initiatives and programs. The Weatherspoon’s academic mission will be further supported by another newly envisioned role – the associate curator of academic programming. A national search for the new associate curator has begun.

Lisa Mihailuk has been named as Summit Credit Union’s new vice president of lending and call center services. Previously she was a senior vice president, direct sales manager (call center) for Truist in Greensboro.

Bobby Martin Sr., most recently a physical education teacher and head football coach at Martinsville High School, is the new head football coach at Morehead High School in Eden where he will be teaching physical education. Also, Kyler Whicker, head wrestling coach at Rockingham Middle School for the last two years, has been named head wrestling coach at Morehead High School.