Business Milestones

Achievers
Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, along with several collaborators, recently published a peer-reviewed paper in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, one of the world’s leading astronomy journals. His work focuses on the discovery of a new symbiotic star system called Hen 3-860.
Three professors in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy collaborated on an article, “Impact of a Teamwork and Conflict Management Workshop on Growth Mindset and Team Communication.” Their work is now published in the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education.
Courtney Bradley, Julie Cooper and Sun Lee, with collaborator Elizabeth Jeter, assessed practicing pharmacists’ self-views of growth mindset and team communication across multiple pharmacy practice settings. Their research stemmed from knowing pharmacists provide care in a complex adaptive health care system, which requires consistent communication and teamwork to provide patient care and address unexpected clinical outcomes.
Professors in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication recently published research in the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice. Their work focuses on the best strategies and message promotion that public health communicators should use to provide COVID-19 guidance.
Matt Ritter and Sarah Vaala, assistant professors of strategic communication, examined the interactive effects of tweet source, message emotional appeal and audience political affiliation on U.S. adults’ perceptions of COVID-19 threat. The study also looked at the social distancing efficacy during the early months of the pandemic. Ritter and Vaala used the Extended Parallel Process Model to assess adults’ reactions to tweets that encourage social distancing. The experiment tested three emotional appeals of fear, humor and neutral using two sources — the CDC and celebrities.
Ritter and Vaala found that humor and fear appeal messages evoked less fear and guilt responses than a neutral tweet from the CDC. The findings also showed fear and guilt emotions predicted greater perceived threat, while hope and pride predicted efficacy constructs in relationships moderated by political ideology. The conclusion from this study is that targeting a bipartisan audience through social media may increase perceived threat by inducing fear of COVID-19 infection. Conclusions from the EPPM theory suggests boosting efficacy is also critical to message acceptance and behavior change.
American Emergency Vehicles has custom built a Ford Transit Type III ambulance for Life EMS Ambulance in Michigan. The new ambulance combines a Ford Transit cutaway chassis with a modular body.
AEV engineers worked with its partner Mickey Truck Bodies in High Point and Life EMS Ambulance in designing the customized Type III Ford transit to meet specific safety and patient care needs. The ambulance has a narrow, 86” body, conducive to navigating congested, urban areas. It is enhanced with AEV engineering innovations.
As of Jan. 25, the Mickey Truck Bodies team at the main manufacturing campus in High Point had gone 362 days without recording a single lost-time accident. Teammates at the company’s van body manufacturing plant in Berwick, Pa., were working on an 837-day streak without a lost-time accident over the same span.
EYP was a participant in the official ribbon cutting of N.C. A&T’s Engineering Research and Innovation Complex (ERIC)on Feb. 17. The event celebrated the completion of a three-plus-year, $90 million project funded by an investment from the Connect NC bond referendum, passed by voters in 2016.
Ground was broken on ERIC in 2018.
EYP — an integrated design firm specializing in higher education, government, health care and science and technology — was sought to steer the design of an open and airy glass-paneled facility that will accommodate a growing number of students at the college of engineering.
Announcements
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce will focus on American Disability Association compliance and business websites at its next virtual Coffee and Conversation, set for 9 a.m. March 17.
Ben Stern, senior sales engineer at UserWay, and Daniel F.E. Smith, partner at Brooks Pierce, will open the dialogue.
Following this event, an optional separate webinar link will be shared for those interested in learning more about the specifics of implementing the UserWay platform.
Coffee and Conversation brings networking and educational programming together in a virtual setting.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/eete937.
Randolph Community College recently launched a new website, www.randolph.edu.
Designed by Beacon Technologies of Greensboro in collaboration with RCC’s Institutional Advancement Department, the website was a complete, from-the-ground up update. Beacon also has designed several other North Carolina higher education institutions’ websites and boasts several RCC graduates on its payroll.
The chatbot is through Ocelot, which specializes in higher education chatbots that are used at more than 400 institutions.
Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, has closed on the purchase of Pinnacle Waste and Triad Waste, located in Goldsboro and Sanford, respectively. Meridian Waste will operate out of Chatham County situated between two of the state’s three largest centers of population and commerce, the Triangle and Piedmont-Triad.
Awards
The James Beard Foundation recently announced the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the returning James Beard Awards presented by Capital One.
Machete in Greensboro is a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category.
Peyton Smith, Mission Pizza Napoletana, and Stephanie Tyson, Sweet Potatoes, both in Winston-Salem, are semifinalists for the Best Chef Southeast award.
Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Alamance Community College, High Point University, UNCG and Wake Forest University have been recognized with the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education award, formerly known as Tree Campus USA.
Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
The Shoe Market was named a winner of a Gold Medal Service Award for Outstanding Customer Service by Footwear Insight magazine. The Shoe Market was featured in the November/December 2021 issue along with 69 other stores that were recognized as winners of the Gold Medal honors.
Local freelance photographer/marketing communicator Ivan Saul Cutler’s photograph of a young girl protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was recognized as Photo of the Week (March 4) from Public Radio WFDD.
In posting the photograph on the radio station’s social media, WFDD said “This striking Photo of the Week was submitted by Ivan Saul Cutler of Greensboro: ‘Freya Loftis, 8, holds a handmade sign in support of Ukraine at the Ukraine Solidarity service, Trinity Church, Greensboro.’”
Cutler will receive an 8x12-inch metal print courtesy of Vivid Metal Prints.
On the Move
Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, has announced that Hollie Breazeale is the contract manager for the brokerage firm.
Kolton Hawks has been promoted to van product manager for Mickey Truck Bodies and Heather Hankins has been promoted to director of human resources. Also, Nicole Hicks has joined Mickey Truck Bodies as accounts payable specialist for the company’s four fleet service centers in North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and New Jersey. Hicks is based in Mickey’s main manufacturing complex in High Point.
Triad Goodwill has promoted two retail senior store managers to district managers: Brady Craven of the store at 3519 N. Elm St. in Greensboro and Sam Finely of the store at 3921 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
David Tanner, who has directed college nursing programs for almost a decade, has been named the director of nursing at GTCC.
