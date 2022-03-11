Business Milestones

AEV engineers worked with its partner Mickey Truck Bodies in High Point and Life EMS Ambulance in designing the customized Type III Ford transit to meet specific safety and patient care needs. The ambulance has a narrow, 86” body, conducive to navigating congested, urban areas. It is enhanced with AEV engineering innovations.

* * * *

As of Jan. 25, the Mickey Truck Bodies team at the main manufacturing campus in High Point had gone 362 days without recording a single lost-time accident. Teammates at the company’s van body manufacturing plant in Berwick, Pa., were working on an 837-day streak without a lost-time accident over the same span.

* * * *

EYP was a participant in the official ribbon cutting of N.C. A&T’s Engineering Research and Innovation Complex (ERIC)on Feb. 17. The event celebrated the completion of a three-plus-year, $90 million project funded by an investment from the Connect NC bond referendum, passed by voters in 2016.

Ground was broken on ERIC in 2018.