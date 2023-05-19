Achievers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has named the members of its Advisory Committee on Underride Protection, which will make recommendations to the Secretary of Transportation on safety regulations related to underride crashes that have caused severe injury and death.

Jennifer Tierney of The Truck Safety Coalition in Kernersville will represent truck safety organizations.

NHTSA is also publishing an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to consider requirements for side underride guards. Impact guards are designed to absorb energy and prevent a passenger vehicle involved in a crash with a large truck or trailer from sliding under the impacted trailer, which causes severe injuries and fatalities.

This Advisory Committee on Underride Protection fulfills a requirement set forth in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is a key part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy. The strategy, launched last year to address the alarming increase in roadway fatalities that has occurred in the last few years, outlines multiple agency actions focused on safety, from policy and regulation, to increased investments in road design.

Announcements

The Black Business Ink Power 100 event is set for 7 p.m. June 8 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The most powerful and influential leaders and organizations from across North Carolina will be honored.

For information, visit https://blackbusinessink.com/.

* * * *

Black Owners of Solar Services outlined its plan to increase the number of minority-owned businesses in North Carolina’s energy sector during the April 25 kickoff for the Equitable Clean Energy Advancement Initiative, held at N.C. A&T. B.O.S.S. is the largest nationwide collaborative of Black professionals and organizations dedicated to increasing the number of minority-owned businesses successfully operating in the energy sector. In February, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Economic Impact and Diversity awarded the organization $6.3 million to pilot the three-year initiative.

The kick-off event featured information sessions, networking opportunities and presentations delivered by the DOE and representatives of STEPs4GROWTH – the four-year, $23.7 million project that connects qualified apprenticeships with clean energy industry partners. The Equitable Clean Energy Advancement Initiative pilot will serve as a model program for other states to duplicate. As part of the initiative, B.O.S.S. will collaborate with DOE to train and certify businesses as Minority Business Enterprises to bid and win government contracts, cooperative agreements and grants competitively through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. Along with the initiative’s launch, DOE is introducing a new cleantech Disadvantaged Business Enterprise process.

For information, visit blacksolar.org.

Awards

The Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina honored two AuthoraCare Collective nurses with awards on April 24.

The awards were presented by the AHHC’s public relations committee during its annual HOME (Honoring Outstanding Merit & Excellence) awards ceremony at the 2023 Home Care & Hospice Convention & Expo at The Westin in Charlotte.

Patty Beard was presented with the Carolyn Cusic Professional of the Year award. Dee Curry, hospital nurse liaison, received the Paraprofessional of the Year award.

Beard actively serves as a preceptor for student nurses from area schools and has precepted/onboarded more than 20 nurses in the last six years. She has served as AuthoraCare’s case manager of home care patients since 2014 and has served as chair of interdisciplinary shared governance committee since 2022. She also has served as AuthoraCare’s patient care manager and director of disease management.

Curry began working at AuthoraCare in 2018 as a long-term care case manager and after hours nurse. She also worked as a long-term care nurse, certified nursing assistant instructor and a travel nurse. She recently transferred from a business development/community liaison role to a newly created position as palliative care nurse liaison, focusing on hospital settings.

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Carlos Navarro as its new director of card services; Jamie Cox to the newly created role of director, operations transformation; and Christene Whitman to the role of director, compliance and bank secrecy act officer. Also, the credit union has promoted Lindsay Cooke to the role of director, financial crimes and fraud prevention.

Barbara Stewart, who operated Law Offices of Barbara Stewart for more than a decade, has joined Revolution Law Group as of counsel. Raven Ash has joined the firm as associate attorney.

Rockingham County Schools recently announced that Christy Bailey has been named the new principal of Holmes Middle School in Eden, and Nathan Ziglar is the new principal of Huntsville Elementary School in Madison.