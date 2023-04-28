Achievers

The board of directors of the North Carolina Community Foundation has elected Katharine Harrison Hardin as its 10th chairperson. Hardin succeeds Steven W. Wangerin, who served as chairman since 2021. A member of the board since 2014, Hardin previously served as vice chairwoman/treasurer and finance chair. Hardin is currently the office administrator for the law offices of James C. Hardin III, which has offices in multiple states and cities including Greensboro and Charlotte. Hardin lives in Rock Hill, S.C.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 110 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on April 20. Local individuals included Juan Camilo Vigoya Astroz of Greensboro and Ronald King Bangco and Robert Winston Eskridge, both of Kernersville.

* * * *

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has shared the following achievements:

Teresa Heiland, associate professor of dance education, published the book, “Leaping into Dance Literacy through the Language of Dance.” The book presents the theory and purpose underpinning the approaches to dance literacy as explored by the Language of Dance community.

Daniel Castro Pantoja, assistant professor of musicology, was mentioned in a recent New York Times article for his work and exhibit on the queer Colombian composer Jacqueline Nova at the Blaffer Art Museum.

Natalie Sowell, School of Theatre Director and associate professor of theatre, was invited to speak on a panel for the University Resident Theatre Association, Convening Day on Jan. 28 in Chicago. “Cultivating Conservatories of Inclusion” was a facilitated conversation with URTA Executive Director Tony Hagopian examining models and tools for creating theater training programs that are relevant, productive and fulfilling for a diverse cohort of students and faculty.

* * * *

Cone Health has been recognized by Forbes as a 2023 Best Employer for Diversity. The designation was based on survey feedback that included direct recommendations from team members, indirect recommendations from employees across the health care industry and diversity-related best practices.

“Our identity, backgrounds, experiences, and abilities are all unique, and we know we are a better Cone Health because of the diversity of our team,” said Niketa Greene, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Cone Health. “We are grateful for this recognition of our work that is so much a part of the fabric, culture and vision of Cone Health.”

The Best Employers for Diversity 2023 were selected based on a survey of approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Cone Health ranked 49 out of the 500 organizations nationwide to receive the recognition. It is the highest ranked organization that’s headquartered in North Carolina.

Learn more about Cone Health’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the 2022 Annual Report at tinyurl.com/377z8dhs.

Awards

The Guilford County Partnership for Children recently recognized Ashley Bilello as the 2022–23 Anne Kirby Teacher of the Year as a part of the 2023 Week of the Young Child. The Anne Kirby Teacher of the Year Award is given in memory of North Carolina pre-K teacher, Anne Kirby, who died suddenly in 2019. Kirby served as an North Carolina pre-K teacher for many years in Guilford County, providing high quality early childhood education to children. This marks the third year of recognizing Guilford County pre-K teachers for their commitment and excellence in the classroom and to their students.

Others who were nominated included: Nicole Barnett, Childcare Network #253; Tyesha Boggs, Poplar Grove Child Development Center; Chardena Glass, Childcare Network #162; Alicia Lindsey, Childcare Network #56; Maria Lugo, Childcare Network #237; Anjenette Miles, Guilford Elementary; and Bre’anna Smith, KinderCare New Irving Park.

* * * *

Sofia Crisp, Greensboro Regional Realtors Association’s president, was honored by the National Association of Realtors as a recipient of the annual Fair Housing Champion Award and awarded a $5,000 grant for her efforts to advance fair housing and expand homeownership in Greensboro.

Crisp launched the nonprofit Housing Consultants Group, a HUD approved housing counseling center that helps underserved populations in the Piedmont/Triad area improve their financial capability and potential for wealth creation through investing, banking, financial relationships and homeownership.

When Greensboro was devastated by a tornado in 2018, Crisp also lobbied for and secured $800,000 in recovery funds, plus volunteered resources to manage temporary rent and mortgage assistance for more than 1,500 displaced families. While helping clean up after the tornado, Crisp discovered that in the majority-Black neighborhood affected, residents were paying exorbitant rent costs for substandard housing.

In response, she started a social media campaign using the hashtag #100HOMES, which created 317 new homeowners in 2019, 347 homeowners in 2020 and 253 homeowners in 2021. Through her efforts, she helped increase Black homeownership in the poorest zip code of Greensboro by 68%.

Greensboro’s Black homeownership rate is 37.4%, while the white homeownership rate is 73.5%.

* * * *

National Express North America’s Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit division announced that two of its bus operators, including Barbara Townsend, were honored with awards at the North Carolina Public Transportation Association Annual Conference in Concord.

Townsend, a fixed route bus driver for Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation in Greensboro, operated by National Express Transit, was one of four drivers selected by the North Carolina Public Transit Association for its 2023 Driver of the Year Award. The annual award recognizes both small market and large market public transit drivers.

These award recipients have championed the goals, services and commitment to public transportation through their community service and commitment to serve the citizens of North Carolina.

Townsend transformed her grief of losing two children into founding “Next Step Loved Ones,” a nonprofit that helps families experiencing the loss of a child. She spearheaded projects to clothe and feed the homeless with a winter clothing drive and Christmas dinner and supports children in need with an annual spring Fun Day treating local students to outdoor games, food and gift cards. Her plans include a Back to School Bash to provide school supplies to needy students as well as adopting two families from local schools this Christmas and a goal to open a homeless shelter.

Townsend honors her 15-year-old son, Malik, who drowned in an area lake, by volunteering to ensure children in the area have swimming skills to keep them safe, and perhaps, save their lives. She supports Page High School’s scholarship fund and the Malik Ramirez Learn To Swim Program.

On the Move

Rockingham County Schools has announced the promotion of Leslie Blair Coleman-Cassell, principal at Williamsburg Elementary School, to director of school nutrition. Also, Amanda Vernon has been promoted to coordinator of support services.

Ken Zimny, who has more than 20 years of higher education instructional and administrative experience, has been named the dean of human services and public safety at GTCC. Zimny served as the associate dean of human and protective services at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wis., prior to coming to GTCC.

Canterbury School has announced the hiring of Hunter Smothers as its next Lower School Director effective July 1. He will replace the current Lower School Director, Roanne Ornelles, who is retiring from Canterbury School. Smothers will be joining Canterbury from Rockingham County Schools where he currently serves as principal of Huntsville Elementary.