Business Milestones

Achievers

Sharon Biby, nurse practitioner, has been named to the North Carolina Stroke Advisory Council. Biby manages the stroke program at Cone Health. She also has a father, grandfather and grandmother who experienced a stroke.

Biby is an acute neurovascular advanced practitioner. She is one of around 180 people who hold that premier stroke certification.

North Carolina sits in the stroke belt — an 11-state region of the south where deaths from stroke are higher than the national average. Death rates from stroke in the coastal plain of North Carolina are two to three times the national average. The council works on strategies to improve care and to lower the death rate from strokes.

The North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors has announced that Daniel R. Sacks recently passed the State Board Surveying Exam and is now a professional land surveyor in North Carolina. He was licensed on Nov. 1. He was also promoted to executive vice president of Sacks Surveying and Mapping.

Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, and two of his students presented their research at an international astrophysics conference in Belgium. Astronomers from around the world gathered at the 10th Meeting on Hot Subdwarfs and Related Objects to discuss evolved stars.

Bryce Smith, a senior physics major, presented on a new white dwarf star he discovered orbiting a pulsating star using pulse timing measurements collected with NASA’s TESS spacecraft. Isaac Lopez, a post-baccalaureate researcher, also gave a presentation on the discovery of dozens of new variable stars using the Zwicky Transient Facility in California and the McDonald Observatory in Texas. Barlow led a presentation on the first detection of Doppler beaming in the light curves of red dwarf stars orbiting evolved stars, which is an effect predicted by Albert Einstein’s relativity theory.

Barlow was chosen to host the 12th Meeting on Hot Subdwarfs and Related Objects in North Carolina in 2025.

Yong Wei, professor of computer science at High Point University, recently published his research in the Langmuir journal, an American Chemical Society journal. His research focuses on using deep machine learning models to study the protein molecular structure evolution in the process of lysozyme adsorption on a graphene surface.

Wei says understanding the interfacial behaviors of biomolecules is crucial to applications in biomaterials and nanoparticle-based biosensing technologies.

The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Nov. 2 that Mac Sims will remain as board chairman. Additional new officers include: Kelly Harrill who will serve as vice chairman, Madison Carroll Snyder as treasurer and Jim Ceh serving as secretary. In addition, two new members were appointed to the board. Nick Barrett, representing the United Arts Council and Matt Brown, representing the community at-large.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Facilities Coordinator Chamreece Diggs was recently elected as incoming president elect for the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association, a statewide organization for 5,600 parks and recreation professionals.

Diggs, a certified parks and recreation professional, has worked for the city for more than five years, supervising recreation centers, planning special events, creating programs and supporting marketing efforts. Prior to working in Greensboro, she served with the city of High Point and the Guilford County Parks and Recreation Department in various roles.

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy has announced the addition of Arthur M. Winstead Jr. to its 2022-23 board of directors. He was installed during NASBA’s 115th annual meeting, held Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in San Diego.

Winstead was elected middle Atlantic regional director. He has served on the state mobility, regulatory response and global standards committees of NASBA and the AICPA-NASBA Uniform Accountancy Act Committee. Winstead is a certified fraud examiner, certified financial forensic and holds the designation of chartered global management accountant.

He retired as general services partner of DMJPS in October 2021 and now serves as a senior consultant.

Announcements

IQE, a supplier of advanced wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, plans to invest in its facility in Greensboro and Guilford County with new equipment and machinery. IQE will increase its employee base with an additional 31 jobs with the expansion.

IQE’s new hires will primarily consist of technicians and engineers working to enhance the company’s production of products for the semiconductor industry, with an average salary of approximately $66,000 per year. The company will continue to recruit talent from local colleges and universities, including N.C. A&T, UNCG and GTCC.

A new 6,600-square-foot meeting and event center opened Nov. 5 at High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown, with a short program and ribbon cutting.

High Point Parks and Recreation completed a master plan for the park in 2019, followed by the successful passage of a bond referendum later that year. Renovations include turning the 1960 gymnasium into a Meeting and Event Center, construction of a pedestrian bridge crossing the Arnold J. Koonce Jr. City Lake that connects to the High Point Greenway, as well as a complete renovation of the High Point City Lake Pool, which will open in May 2023. For information, call 336-883-3473.

Awards

On behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper, N.C. state Sen. Gladys Robinson presented “The Order of the Long Leaf Pine” award to city of Greensboro Councilwoman Goldie Wells (District 2) during a recent Sunday morning service at Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ.

This is one of the highest honors a North Carolina citizen may receive from the governor. It is only presented to citizens “who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.”

Grants

The Greensboro Police Department was selected to receive funds from the Support Team Assisted Response grant, through the N.C. Legislature House Bill 802. With these additional resources, GPD’s Behavioral Health Response Team now includes an EMS component.

Billie Silvera, community health paramedic with Guilford County Emergency Medical Services Division, joined the team Aug. 29. Silvera has experience serving patients with behavioral health and developmental disabilities and has worked as a paramedic since 2014.

With the new BHRT/STAR program, an officer, licensed clinician and paramedic now respond together in one vehicle to calls where a mental health component may be present. GPD’s BHRT officially began in January of 2021 and since then the team has answered approximately 4,000 calls for service.

While BHRT is available to respond to individuals experiencing a crisis, the officers, clinicians and paramedics also have the responsibility of follow-up and coordination of services.

It is the goal of the BHRT/STAR program to provide comprehensive support through this three-pronged approach.

High Point University’s Heather Miller, associate professor of biochemistry, recently received more support from the National Institutes of Health to continue research on antibiotic resistant bacteria. Miller, the principal investigator, and her team were awarded nearly $440,000 to continue their research for three more years.

This grant is the second of its kind to be awarded to HPU. Miller and Meghan Blackledge, associate professor of chemistry, were awarded this grant in 2019, too.

The grant money will be used to help nine HPU undergraduate students conduct summer research and purchase new instrumentation, reagents and services for these labs. The end goal is to develop novel treatments to combat persistent and antibiotic resistant bacterial infections.

On the Move

Jason Nelms

is the new vice president of revenue cycle at Cone Health. Nelms comes to Cone Health from Atrium Health in Charlotte where he was the assistant vice president, patient financial services.

After a nationwide search, Phil Fleischmann has been named director of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, effective Dec. 1. Fleischmann returns to the city of Greensboro after spending more than three years as director of parks and recreation for the town of Chapel Hill. Previously, Fleischmann served in several leadership roles with Greensboro Parks and Recreation, including deput

y director and community recreation services division manager.