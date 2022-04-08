Business Milestones

Achievers

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has appointed 12 U.S. attorneys, including U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina, to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys. Created in 1973, the AGAC advises the attorney general on matters of policy, procedure and management impacting the offices of the U.S. attorneys and elevates the voices of U.S. attorneys in department policies.

The first meeting of the AGAC will take place later this spring.

* * * *

The Elon University Botanical Garden and the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at High Point University have been awarded a Level II Accreditation by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum.

The accreditation recognizes achieving standards of professional practices deemed important by the program for arboreta and botanic gardens.

HPU is also recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.

Activities

Novant Health introduced a new 38-foot-long community care cruiser on April 6 with a ribbon cutting in the parking lot behind Novant Health Today’s Woman OB/GYN, 2001 Today’s Woman Ave. in Winston-Salem.

The new cruiser will provide a wide variety of free walk-thru health services including screenings and vaccines, nutrition education and counseling, physical assessments including sports physicals, and referrals to primary and specialty care services. The community care cruiser will be regularly deployed to reach patients in and around Forsyth County.

Announcements

Local entrepreneur Brandi Crumley will hold a grand opening event at 5:30 p.m. April 14 for her business The Blooming Board, a French-inspired charcuterie.

The business is at 142 Church Ave. in High Point.

For information, call 336-963-5605.

* * * *

McLaurin Farms at 5601 N. Church St. in Greensboro, also home to Woods of Terror, plans to open McLaurin Farm Market with a grand opening on May 14 and a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15.

McLaurin Farms, owned by Eddie and Peggy McLaurin, will offer family-friendly events year-round, with their new farm market offering ice cream, home décor and gifts.

The business’ focus this year is on community involvement and it is working with some area schools and athletic clubs to offer fundraising events for “Movies on the Farm” drive-in movies the farm will be running this spring and summer.

For information, visit www.mclaurinfarms.com.

Awards

Leah CarperLeah Carper, an English teacher at Northern Guilford High School, was named the 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year during an awards luncheon April 1 at the Umstead Hotel in Cary. Carper was selected from a field of nine finalists representing the state’s eight education districts and charter schools.

As Teacher of the Year, she will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for the teaching profession as supported by Burroughs Wellcome Fund and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

In addition, Carper will have the opportunity to participate in a seminar at the N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching, receive a mobile device from Lenovo valued at approximately $1,600, an engraved vase, a cash award of $7,500, a trip to the National Teacher of the Year Conference and International Space Camp, a prize pack and opportunity to be honored during a football game from N.C. State Athletics, support from No Kid Hungry NC, a cash award of $2,000 from Flow Honda to assist with travel costs, a cash award of $1,000 from Bojangles, and the opportunity to travel abroad through an endowment sponsored by Go Global NC.

Military

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson celebrated his 20-year anniversary in the United States Army Reserve on March 20.

Lt. Col. Wilson applied to join the Army almost immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks and was commissioned as a 1st lieutenant JAG officer in March 2002.

Wilson served in various positions throughout his career including two tours of active duty. The first was as the chief of operational law with the 18th Airborne Corps in 2011, and the most recent was as an assistant professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Wilson taught military and constitutional law, which is a required course for all West Point cadets.

Wilson has received four Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, the Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and several other medals and awards.

Wilson and his wife, Laurie Turnage Wilson, have four children. He serves as the senior resident superior court judge for Rockingham and Caswell counties.

On the Move

High Point University welcomes another global leader to its Access to Innovators Program as Gary Inman joins HPU as designer in residence. Inman also joined the HPU family in August 2021 as an assistant professor of the practice of interior design within the university’s David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design. He has 28 years of experience in the practice of interior design.

Amy Harris Houk has been appointed to assistant dean for teaching and learning at UNCG’s University Libraries. Also, Shelbi Webb has accepted the position of diversity resident librarian with UNCG’s University Libraries. This two-year program helps recent graduates begin building their professional careers as librarians with a focus in academic librarianship.

Sarah Mann Willcox has been named executive director for the North Carolina Network of Grantmakers. She succeeds Ret Boney, who has been with the organization since 2013. NCNG is a statewide forum to connect and support grantmaking organizations’ staff, board and trustees. It is a charitable venture operating under the fiscal sponsorship of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Paul Southern to vice president of IT infrastructure and operations. Previously, Southern was the director of IT infrastructure services at Truliant.

