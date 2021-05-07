Business Milestones

Achievers
Chad Frye, senior vice president of facilities and administrative services at Truliant Federal Credit Union, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce. In addition to his newly appointed board role, Frye will serve on the chamber’s executive committee. The BHP Chamber is comprised of community leaders who support local growth, development, education and advocacy.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 96 individuals for CPA licensure on April 19.
Local individuals included: Bethany Christina Banks, Anna Davydova, Robyn Cox Martin, Jonathan Thomas Mohl and Ruojun Zhao, all of Greensboro.
Also, the board announced 48 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination between Feb. 1 and March 31.
Local individuals include: Allea Lea Roach of Elon; Rio Dalton Chamberlain and Irish Irena Thurston, both of Greensboro; Evan Christopher Tucker of High Point; Katherine Lindsey Way of Liberty; and Brandon Lee Blair of Trinity.
* * * *
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:
Jennifer Reis, assistant professor of arts administration, presented “Making the Art Work: An Overview of Professional Practices in the Field of Creative Entrepreneurship for Adult Learners in the U.S.” at the SouthArts Creative Placemaking Leadership Summit. Her presentation proposal, “From the Board Room to the Classroom: Translating Strategic Planning Professional Practice into Project-Based Learning” has been accepted for the 2021 Association of Art Administration Educators Conference in May.
Kailan Rubinoff, associate professor of musicology, was interviewed for the Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra’s “Tempesta Talks” series about her research on the historical performance movement in the Netherlands. The presentation was “Early Music Goes Dutch.”
Joan Titus, associate professor of musicology, presented her paper, “Sounding the Soviet Mainstream: Musical Excess in Dmitry Shostakovich’s score for Fall of Berlin,” at the national conference for The Society for Cinema and Media Studies. The paper was part of a panel that Titus chaired, “Sonic Relationships: Music and Sound in Cinema and Radio.”
Kevin Vanek, academic professional instructor and foundry director, was selected to be a demo artist for the 2021 National Conference on Contemporary Cast Iron Art & Practices, held virtually March 31–April 3. Vanek demonstrated a process for small scale bronze casting that he developed (modified existing process) for the School of Art’s fall 2020 foundry arts class. Vanek also won third place in the “Down East Sculpture” exhibition at Emerge Gallery & Art Center in Greenville for his work, “Rumination.”
* * * *
Louis B. Gallien Jr. of Greensboro was elected to chairman of Appalachian State University’s Faculty Senate on April 26. Gallien has been teaching in The Honors College and is the project director for Universities Studying Slavery, instituted from the University of Virginia in 2017. He arrived at ASU in 2013 as dean of the Reich College of Education. He began the inaugural Southern Studies Program after returning to the classroom. He is currently the special events director at Blandwood Mansion/Preservation Greensboro on a volunteer basis.
* * * *
UNCG School of Nursing faculty members Brandi Apple and Susan Letvak co-authored an article that was published in the April edition of the AORN Journal, a peer-reviewed nursing journal. Their article is “Ergonomic Challenges in the Perioperative Setting.”
Also, Jennifer Wilson, a clinical assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, presented a poster at the Society of Pediatric Nurses 31st annual conference. Her poster is “Follow That Patient! Using an Unfolding Case Study to Bridge the Education-Practice Gap.”
* * * *
Cone Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle was a guest speaker in The Academy podcast, “How to Invite Diverse Talent to Lead.”
Cagle spoke about a childhood experience that set her on the path to becoming a doctor, the importance of supporting diverse leaders and Cone Health’s work on reconciling its history around race with the community.
The Academy is an organization that brings together health systems and related organizations to discuss shared issues.
To hear the podcast, visit tinyurl.com/sm9kenz2.
* * * *
Ward Black Law attorneys Audrey and Gabriel Snyder have been named by the National Trial Lawyers as “Top 40 under 40” attorneys in North Carolina for the second year in a row.
Audrey is the practice leader for the products area, handling asbestos and other occupational disease cases as well as mass torts.
Gabriel is the practice leader for personal injury and workers’ compensation.
Announcements
The Greensboro Science Center has announced that the opening of Revolution Ridge, the expansion of its current zoological park, is moving from May 21 to June 4. A GSC member-only preview is scheduled for June 3.
Construction delays, slowed material acquisitions and labor force challenges associated with COVID-19 have added to the complexity of what GSC Executive Director Glenn Dobrogosz calls an already complex project.
The date and time for Wings and Wild Things, the GSC’s “First-Look” at Revolution Ridge event for donors, sponsors and community leaders will still take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 14. Tickets are expected to sell out for this limited-capacity gathering.
Awards
Lori Hubbard, a clinical instructor in the UNCG School of Nursing, received the 2021 Phyllis N. Horns Outstanding Doctoral Student Award for the East Carolina University College of Nursing. The award recognizes a Ph.D. student in the ECU College of Nursing for their outstanding academics, research achievements and contributions to their academic unit, the college and ECU.
* * * *
Brooks Pierce attorneys Eric Fletcher and Kim Marston have been named “Rising Stars” by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
This award recognizes lawyers who graduated from law school within the last 10 years and have already made an outstanding impact within their firm and the broader legal community.
* * * *
Guilford College presented the annual Bruce B. Stewart ’61 Awards for Teaching Excellence and Community Service to two faculty members and a staff member. The awards, along with Stewart Scholarships, are made possible by William R. Soles (Class of 1981) of Greensboro and his family.
This year’s Teaching Awards were presented to Phil Slaby of the history department for tenured faculty and Parag Budhecha of the English and creative writing department for non-tenured faculty.
The Community Service Award was presented to Susan Smith, a staff member in counseling and student health.
On the Move
Kate Kelley joined the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro staff in March as the development systems associate. Amy Plyler, who worked for the foundation for seven years as receptionist and development assistant, has retired.
Catawba College has appointed Lauren Cox, interim chief financial officer for Guilford College, as vice president for finance and administration. Cox will also serve as the chief financial officer for Catawba.
Bennett College has hired Laura Colson as its new vice president of academic affairs, effective July 1. Colson comes to Bennett from her position as associate vice president for academic affairs at Johnson C. Smith University, where she has been since 2005.
The High Point City Council has selected Tasha Logan Ford as the new city manager. Logan Ford will assume her new responsibilities in July, subject to formal appointment in an open council meeting.
City of High Point employee Rase McCray has accepted the position of human relations manager and transitioned into this role on April 26.
Beacon Pointe, an independent advisory firm, has partnered with DMJ Wealth Advisors, which has offices in Greensboro, Durham, Sanford and Wilmington. The DMJ Wealth Advisors team is led by three individuals — Charles Carrick, Sheryl Austin and Jeff Hwang — who will all become partners and managing directors at Beacon Pointe Advisors.
