Business Milestones

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Jennifer Reis, assistant professor of arts administration, presented “Making the Art Work: An Overview of Professional Practices in the Field of Creative Entrepreneurship for Adult Learners in the U.S.” at the SouthArts Creative Placemaking Leadership Summit. Her presentation proposal, “From the Board Room to the Classroom: Translating Strategic Planning Professional Practice into Project-Based Learning” has been accepted for the 2021 Association of Art Administration Educators Conference in May.

Kailan Rubinoff, associate professor of musicology, was interviewed for the Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra’s “Tempesta Talks” series about her research on the historical performance movement in the Netherlands. The presentation was “Early Music Goes Dutch.”

Joan Titus, associate professor of musicology, presented her paper, “Sounding the Soviet Mainstream: Musical Excess in Dmitry Shostakovich’s score for Fall of Berlin,” at the national conference for The Society for Cinema and Media Studies. The paper was part of a panel that Titus chaired, “Sonic Relationships: Music and Sound in Cinema and Radio.”