Business Milestones

Achievers

The City of Greensboro scored a perfect 100 points in the 2022 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. This marks the second consecutive year the city scored 100. The score ranks Greensboro first among all cities in North Carolina, tied with Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

The MEI examines the laws, policies, and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people who live and work in the city. Among the index categories where Greensboro scored highest were in municipal services, law enforcement and the city’s relationship with the LGBT community.

The annual MEI is produced by the Human Rights Campaign, which represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters of LGBT equality in the US. The full MEI listing is available online.

Winston-Salem scored 92.

Announcements

The Elderlaw Firm, an estate planning and elder law firm located in Greensboro, has launched a new website, NCEstatePlans.com, to help people with routine estate planning needs. It is an online service providing legal forms and information.

Some of the options include a basic will plan, a will plus children’s trust plan and powers of attorney only.

For information, call 336-378-1122.

* * * *

Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers will be sworn in for his second term as the Guilford County Sheriff at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Guilford County Courthouse. The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by The Honorable Superior Court Judge R. Stuart Albright. Sheriff Rogers was first sworn into the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 3, 2018.

* * * *

The High Point Economic Development Corporation has announced iHeartMedia Triad as the city’s newest downtown office tenant.

The company will occupy 3,250-square feet on the second floor of The Bedrock at 275 N. Elm St. iHeartMedia is an audio company and it reaches nine out of 10 Americans each month.

Locally, iHeartMedia Triad includes a number of iconic brands – both broadcast and digital—including Real Rock 105.7, Mix 99.5, Q 104.1, WPTI 94.5, and Hits 100.3. Each of these stations will broadcast live and stream from The Bedrock beginning in 2023.

Awards

Griswold Home Care, the non-medical, in-home senior care franchise with more than 170 units across the U.S., celebrated its growth, the brand’s 40th anniversary and much more at the Annual Griswold Conference, held Oct. 25-28 in Nashville, Tenn.

Bruce McReynolds, owner of Griswold locations in Greensboro and Burlington, received the Marketing Award.

McReynolds launched Griswold Home Care in Greensboro in 2012 and recently celebrated the grand opening of his Burlington location to expand his business. McReynolds won the Providers and Employers choice awards from Home Care Pulse in 2022.

On the Move

Garrett Klein, assistant professor of trumpet at UNCG, has joined the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra in the principal trumpet chair.

Erin Ferrell Speer, an assistant professor of musical theatre, directing and acting at UNCG, is an assistant director of a new off-Broadway musical at the York Theatre. The project, “Stardust Road,” is a musical revue featuring the work of the Great American Songbook composer Hoagy Carmichael and is directed by Susan H. Schulman (“The Secret Garden,” “Little Women,” “Sweeney Todd” and former president of the Society of Directors and Choreographers).