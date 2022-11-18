Business Milestones

Achievers

Hodgman, Rowlett & Jahnes has received a top Tier 1 ranking in the 2023 edition of “Best Law Firms” published by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Lawyers. The ranking is for the Triad in the practice area of workers’ compensation law — claimants. More information on the ranking methodology is available at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx.

Thomas Chandler and David French are the newest additions to the Cone Health Board of Trustees.

Chandler is the president and CEO of Chandler Concrete in Burlington. He is the chairman of RMC Research & Education Foundation, a concrete industry trade organization, and is a former chairman of the National Ready Mix Concrete Association.

French is president of Strategic Healthcare Consultants of Reidsville. His clients include national health care providers, hospitals, physician groups, nursing homes, home health and hospice companies.

Board members are elected to three-year terms. They can hold three consecutive terms. Mae Douglas continues as board chairwoman and Dr. James Maxwell as vice chairman.

ECPI University has announced its inclusion in the 2022 Best for Vets: Employers list by Military Times.

The rankings are based on the results of a voluntary survey that covers a company’s policies and practices for current employees and future job seekers within the military community. ECPI University was one of just five educational institutions to make the Employers list. Part of the assessment included the university’s efforts to recruit, retain and support military-affiliated employees.

ECPI University was also included for the 11th consecutive year in Military Times’ 2022 Best for Vets: Education list this August.

For information about ECPI University’s military support services, visit ecpi.edu/military.

On the Move

An Elon University alumnus with a history of successful fundraising and programmatic development in higher education and the nonprofit sector has been named Elon Law’s new assistant dean for development and alumni relations. Scott Leighty

(Class of 2009) was promoted to Elon Law after serving the university as the senior engagement officer and, most recently, assistant director of annual giving on main campus. Prior to joining the staff of Elon University, Leighty worked as a campaign manager for the United Way of Greater Greensboro, and as a director for Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He is a board member with the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship in Greensboro, and he previously served as president of Elon University’s Young Alumni Council.

The city of Burlington announced the selection of

Rachel Kelly

as the assistant city manager for administrative services. The position is responsible for oversight of the departments of animal services, human resources, information technology and recreation and parks. Additionally, the position acts as the liaison for legislative affairs.

Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, says

Jessica O’Reilly

has joined the brokerage as an affiliate broker.

Cindy Rizzo

has been named vice president of surgical services at Cone Health and will be responsible for the quality, safety and operations of the facilities and surgical teams. More than 32,000 surgeries were done last year by surgeons at Cone Health.

Announcements

Gerald M. Malmo III has formed The Malmo Group.

The firm works with closely held businesses, professionals and corporate executives, helping them build and preserve their estates and businesses.

Malmo has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services profession and was a perennial disability income master with Mass Mutual. He received the John Meadows Trophy from the Greensboro agency and the Ivan Hinrichs Award from the Charlotte agency.

Malmo holds an MBA from Wake Forest University and an undergraduate degree from the School of Commerce at Washington and Lee University. He is a past president and Paul Harris Fellow of Stratford Rotary.

The Fresh Market will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of its in-store restaurant concept, The Square, and its Roasting Plant Coffee bar, throughout next week and in December exclusively at its flagship Lawndale Drive store in Greensboro.

The Square allows guests carry out, fresh, made-to-order meal options. To celebrate, it is hosting a daily gift card drawing through Nov. 23. Guests will have the chance to enter to win a $25 gift card and do not need to be present to win (although they will need to register while shopping in the store). In addition, it is debuting three new chicken sandwich options, with a special price of $5 running through Nov. 20 (regularly $7.99). The store will also have them available for sampling at lunch and dinner.

The Fresh Market will offer a special preview coffee tasting of Champagne Kona from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at 3712 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

The inaugural 2022 Carolina Regional Conference on Dec. 1 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Greensboro is sponsored by three North Carolina local chapters of the Association for Talent Development: Piedmont, Charlotte and Research Triangle.

Future Ready Now! is the theme of the conference. Three tracks — personal, professional and organizational — are offered with multiple sessions in each track.

The CRC starts with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., an opening keynote address, breakout sessions with lunch, breaks and a closing keynote address. A social hour follows with prizes to be given away and concludes the conference at 4:30 p.m.

To reserve a seat, visit https://tdrta.org/page-1859190. For information, email ATDCarolina1@gmail.com.