Achievers

Paul Stewart of Greensboro is competing in the senior division of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest, set for May 26-28 in Oxford, Miss.

This annual event, entering its 45th season, represents the best competition in ragtime, traditional jazz, blues and honky-tonk piano.

Performers compete in one of four different contests for trophies, cash prizes and the right to be called champion.

This year’s contest features approximately 25 pianists, ages 10 to 82, from across the United States.

Stewart has performed classic piano ragtime in Manchester, England and in Bologna, Italy for international music conferences.

He is expected to perform at the 2023 Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival, Sedalia, Mo.

* * * *

The Greensboro Bar Association and 24th Judicial District elected Manisha P. Patel, a local attorney, as the president-elect of the organization on April 20. Patel will assume the position for the 2023-2024 Bar year.

* * * *

Founder and CEO Paul K. Mengert of Association Management Group, one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association management companies representing more than 30,000 property owners, presented a session on work/life balance at the Community Associations Institute’s 50th-anniversary conference, held May 17-20 in Dallas.

Per the conference theme of Community Now, Mengert and colleague Lori Baker-Schena, leadership consultant and professional speaker with Baker Schena Communications, presented the workshop, “Mindful Managing: Achieving the Elusive Work-Life Balance.”

* * * *

NC MedAssist earned a 2023 Gold/Silver/Bronze Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program. The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinic’s mission is building healthy communities for all through quality, equitable, accessible healthcare. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive access to quality healthcare. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations. NAFC Members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization. NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: Administrative, clinic/pharmacy responsibilities, credentialing and privileging systems, patient care, and risk management systems.

* * * *

Greensboro College has named John Saari, professor of English; chairman of English, communication and media studies; director, First Citizens Bank Global Communication Center, as its Moore Professor for 2022-2023.

Saari joined the college in 1990 after designing for the City of Greensboro’s drama unit programs and several years at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Louisville, Ky.

Announcements

The Petty Family Foundation has joined the ever-growing list of more than 40 Operative Talent project partners with the shared goal of raising awareness around automotive industry career opportunities. They join Operative Talent founding partners KTL Restorations, BASF and the Collision Repair Education Foundation, along with key partners Auto Metal Direct, In The Garage Media and KC HiLiTES.

Followers and supporters of The Petty Family Foundation will be encouraged to get involved with Operative Talent and participate in events taking place near them in Randleman, including an inaugural car, bike and truck show in September.

The team of Operative Talent’s founding partners originally announced at SEMA 2021 the rebuilding and raffling of a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro called “Talent.” Raffle proceeds will fund a national campaign to educate the public on the collision industry, the industry’s many different career paths and the need for entry-level staff due to an aging workforce, an issue shared among many technical trades.

The car is set to unveil in early 2024 and the winner of Talent, the 1969 Camaro, will be announced live in September 2024.

Visit www.operativetalent.com to view details on the build and purchase raffle tickets or donate.

Fellowships

Forgive Avorgbedor, an assistant professor in UNCG’s School of Nursing, is one of 16 nurse scientists accepted to the fourth cohort of the Betty Irene Moore Fellowship for Nurse Leaders and Innovators.

This fellowship program, funded by an initial $37.5 million grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and an additional $7.5 million grant awarded this year to expand the program’s capacity, recognizes early- to mid-career nursing scholars and innovators with a high potential to accelerate leadership in nursing research, practice, education, policy and entrepreneurship.

As part of the three-year fellowship program, fellows receive $450,000 to conduct an innovative project or study with the potential to address a gap in knowledge, meet a vital need, alter care delivery or design a new solution to advance health.

Avorgbedor’s project examines the extent to which structural racism sets the stage for individual socioeconomic disadvantage and contributes to arterial stiffness among postpartum women via their effects on pregnancy-related cardiometabolic complications and biomarkers.

School of Nursing clinical professor Thomas McCoy and School of Health and Human Sciences faculty members Laurie Wideman and Esther Leerkes will assist Avorgbedor with her three-year study.

Interns

This week 40 interns from across the United States came to Samet’s headquarters here in Greensboro for their summer internship program. They were selected from the best of the best, out of more than 400 applicants.

They will have the opportunity to gain comprehensive learning experience, hands-on experience and contribute to various construction projects allowing the interns to apply their classroom knowledge to practical on-the-construction-site projects.

This is the largest class of intern’s Samet has had since its inception 10 years ago. The company does plan to continue to increase each year with 2024 to be around 45-50 interns. Samet is going directly to the source for new hires and getting them started within their company even before they graduate.

Greensboro interns include: Andrew Baker, Trey Bennett, Hunter Brown, Hunter Crawford, Austin Gawthrop, Dylan Gum, Avery Hurst, Griffin Kiser, Robby Lyne, Ceasr Minarro, Noah Muniz, Alex Schmidt, Patrick Sterling and Jake Weiland.

On the Move

After a competitive nationwide search, on May 15 the High Point City Council voted unanimously to appoint Meghan Maguire as the new city attorney. Maguire will begin her new position effective immediately. The city attorney is appointed by and works under the direction of the mayor and eight-member city council. She serves as the city’s chief legal advisor and advocate, managing the city’s legal affairs and providing advice and counsel on a broad range of issues.

Tavis Clonch of Randleman recently graduated from Milligan University in Tennessee with a master of science in physician assistant studies and he is now employed as a physician assistant at Appalachian Orthopedics.

The City of Burlington has announced that current assistant police chief and careerlong Alamance County police professional Alan Balog will be the next police chief of the Burlington Police Department.

Longtime Reidsville Fire Chief David Bracken has announced his retirement effective July 1. Joshua Farmer, the city’s current assistant fire chief/fire marshal, will assume his new duties on July 1.