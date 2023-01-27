Business Milestones

Achievers

Eight teachers from throughout Rockingham County Schools have received national board certification: Melissa Bailey, Score Center; Leslie Baker, Joshua Hardin and Jodi Troxler, Rockingham County High School; Whitney Hannam, Wentworth Elementary; William Joyner, Rockingham Early College High; Kelly McCorkle, Holmes Middle; and Tina Whitten, Dillard Academy.

High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine has appointed a dozen members to its inaugural board of advisors. Their terms will continue through 2025.

HPU will welcome its first class of students to the Workman School of Dental Medicine in the fall of 2024.

Board members provide voluntary leadership and agree to maintain a standing charge to embrace the school’s overall vision to discover, develop and deliver better health, says Dr. Scott S. De Rossi, founding dean of the Workman School of Dental Medicine.

This group includes Dr. Rick Workman, HPU’s Dental Innovator in Residence and the founder of Heartland Dental, which supports more than 1,600 dental offices nationwide. The Workman School of Dental Medicine was supported by a $32 million donation from the Rick and Angie Workman Foundation in the spring of 2022.

The other newly appointed board members are as follows: N. Karl Haden, founder and president of the Academy for Advancing Leadership; Arthur Mateen, executive vice president, general manager and director of Bien Air USA; Alon Mozes, CEO and co-founder of Neocis; Dr. L’Tanya Joy Bailey, orthodontist; Dr. Jeremy Krell, general dentist; Stephen E. Thorne IV, founder and CEO of Pacific Dental Service; Joe Broyles, Spear Education’s senior vice president of product; Amir Aghdaei, founding president and CEO of Envista Holding Corporation; Wardah Inam, co-founder and CEO of Overjet; Dr. Stephen B. Baker, board-certified plastic surgeon and director of the Center for Facial Reconstruction at Georgetown University; Amir Mansouri, CEO and co-founder of SprintRay; and Simon Beard, executive vice president and managing director of Align Technology.

Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

Six Ellis & Winters attorneys from their Greensboro office were recognized as 2023 North Carolina Super Lawyers.

Partner Dixie Wells was voted one of the Top 100 Attorneys in North Carolina and one of the Top 50 Women Attorneys in North Carolina. Partner Jon Berkelhammer was voted one of the Top 100 Attorneys in North Carolina. The full list includes 19 Ellis & Winters attorneys.

The firm’s 2023 North Carolina Super Lawyers and their respective categories are:

Jon Berkelhammer, Top 100 North Carolina Lawyers; business litigation

Pamela Duffy, civil litigation: defense

Scottie Forbes Lee and Steven Scoggan, Rising Stars – business litigation

Curtis Shipley, business litigation

Dixie Wells, Top 100 North Carolina Lawyers, Top 50 North Carolina Women Lawyers; business litigation

AgVenture, a network of independently owned and managed seed companies, has announced a new state yield record in North Carolina. Russell Hedrick shattered the state yield record with his winning entry of 459.51 bushels per acre in the 2022 North Carolina Corn Growers Yield Contest. Hedrick, who registered his winning dryland yield with AV9916AM, is a customer of Sweetwater Creek Seeds, an independent seed company selling AgVenture corn and soybean products, owned and operated by Clif Hardison, and based in Williamston.

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Andy Hudson, assistant professor of clarinet, has published his second book, “Space Bass: Advanced Explorations for Bass Clarinet,” with Conway Publications. Co-authored with Roger Zare, the book teaches foundational and extended bass clarinet techniques through 13 new concert etudes and masterclasses.

Annie Jeng, assistant professor of piano pedagogy, Anthony Taylor, professor of clarinet and Charles Young, director of the School of Music, have been selected to participate in a UNCG Faculty Leadership Development Program developed with the University’s partners at the Center for Creative Leadership.

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 74 individuals, including Sean Thomas Woody of Eden and Joshua James Jackson of Greensboro, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Jan. 23.

Announcements

After 21 years of providing custom floor finishing services, flex capacity and turnkey solutions to the hardwood flooring industry, Premiere Finishing & Coating in Reidsville has expanded its capabilities in a significant way by installing two new production lines.

The new Makor reciprocating Spray Line/Oven combination can handle just about anything they throw at it—cabinet parts, doors, frames, moldings, panels and anything that doesn’t fit on the Flat Line. It is versatile and suitable for any 3D spray requirement large or small.

The UV Panel Line has six roll coaters, a filler machine, Miltec UV lamps, denibbers and an in-line sealer sander. It can finish clear, stained, opaque and primed, whatever color and finish is required.

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has opened a new center in Greensboro. It is in the Lawndale Crossing Shopping Center located at 2635 Lawndale Drive, near Harris Teeter and next to Party City.

Greensboro is the second Novant Health-GoHealth center to open in 2023, following the opening of a center in Cotswold on Jan. 6. Additional centers recently opened in High Point on Dec. 5 and Salisbury on Nov. 28. The total number of Novant Health-GoHealth centers serving North Carolina is 25.

The center will serve the community from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For information, call 743-867-4310.

The Randolph Community College Board of Trustees announced Jan. 20 that it is seeking applications and nominations for the position of president.

The preferred candidate has a terminal degree and a minimum of three years of experience in administration in a situation comparable to senior level in a community college.

Interested applicants should visit www.randolph.edu/about-us/presidential-search.aspx.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has selected Fourth Economy, an economic development consulting firm, to guide a comprehensive effort to improve and expand the regional impacts of the Blue Ridge Music Center. This work is made possible by a $50,000 Strong Parks Strong Communities grant from the National Park Foundation.

The Blue Ridge Music Center, located near Galax, Va., at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, is operated by the National Park Service and celebrates the music and musicians of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Since 2012, the foundation has coordinated the center’s onsite and offsite musical programming, including Midday Mountain Music, an annual summer concert series, Milepost Music, and concerts held in local communities.

Awards

Tiffany Overby, an associate professor in the English department GTCC, has been named GTCC’s 2023 MLK Jr. Service Award winner. Overby founded the college’s Black Student Union and has been at the forefront of bringing diverse speakers and events to the college.

In honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr., this award honors members of the GTCC community who demonstrate a commitment to King’s ideals and further the college’s commitment to diversity. Nominees must exemplify a commitment to fostering a diverse campus community and a personal commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Overby still serves as the faculty advisor for the BSU, which serves as an opportunity for mentorship and education specifically for Black students, but is open to everyone. Under her guidance the BSU hosts signature events called “Polite Politics” and a “Film Discussion” series.

Samet, a full-service general contractor and real estate development firm headquartered in Greensboro, has received two awards from N.C. Department of Labor’s Commissioner Josh Dobson.

During a recent event held at Samet’s headquarters in Greensboro, Commissioner Dobson presented Ken Grube, senior vice president at Samet and Manny Souza, vice president of Environment, Health & Safety, with the N.C. Department of Labor’s 3 Million Hour Safety Award. The award recognizes the company for having 3 million employee hours with no cases of injury or illness involving days away from work.

In addition to the safety award, Samet was also presented with its Building Star Contractor re-certification. The company was accepted into the program in 2003 and since then has maintained the required safety performance required by the Department of Labor.

The Building Star Program is created solely for the construction industry and recognizes construction worksites and/or companies (including general contractors and subcontractors) that have Carolina Star quality safety and health programs but require demonstration of approaches and procedures that differ from current Carolina Star requirements.

Honors

Dean Sink, executive chairman of High Point-based Mickey Truck Bodies, a major manufacturer of truck bodies and trailers, and a long-time coach and supporter of youth sports in the Piedmont region, was inducted into the George Whitfield’s Baseball Clinic Hall of Fame on Jan. 13. The induction ceremony was held in conjunction with Whitfield’s 50th annual clinic at Wayne County Community College.

Sink was head coach of the Jamestown Jaguars, six-time NC state AAU baseball champions and national champions.

Following his AAU coaching career, Sink donated all equipment to the High Point Salvation Army youth baseball program.

Sink remains active in several sports organizations throughout the Triad area. His company, Mickey Truck Bodies, is the charter and exclusive sponsor of the Triad Kick-Off Classic, which was established in 2020 as a preseason showcase event featuring four games between eight area high school football programs.

On the Move

The Eden City Council recently appointed Greg Light, the administrator of operations and athletic director for Community Baptist Schools, as the newest councilman to fill a vacancy in Ward 6. Light joined the Eden Police Department in 1992 and retired as police chief in May of 2020.

Britton Lewis has been named a director of Carruthers & Roth, effective Jan. 1. Britton maintains a diverse practice within the firm’s commercial real estate and banking and finance groups.

Zachary Kramer, interim dean and the Jonathan & Wendy Rose Professor of Law at Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, has been named the next dean of Elon University School of Law following a national search.

Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs has announced six promotions. Wajahat Mirza and Mufaddal Yousuf have both been promoted to assistant audit manager; Daniyal Khan has been promoted to supervisory senior audit associate; Waqqas Asghar has been promoted to senior audit manager; Caleb Cronce has been promoted to audit manager; and Velinda Scarlette has been promoted to senior associate. The company has announced three new hires as well: Robert Gaddy, incoming tax associate; Ghezelle Hynes, incoming audit associate; Joel Schram, incoming senior tax associate.

After more than 30 years of service, Nancy Micca, executive director for the Family Support Network of Central Carolina, will retire in June 2023.

The Körner’s Folly Foundation Board of Directors has announced that Suzanna Ritz Malliett has been promoted to the position of executive director. She has served as operations and programs manager at Körner’s Folly since November 2018.