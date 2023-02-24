Achievers

High Point University has again earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for its commitment to the health of its employees, students and campus community.

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit CEO organization founded by former President George H.W. Bush, created the Gold Standard to recognize employers for taking exceptional measures on behalf of their employees and family members.

HPU was one of the first universities on the East Coast to earn this accreditation and accomplishment. This is especially meaningful because the university is educating the next generation of pharmacists, physician assistants, physical therapists and nurses. HPU joins more than 200 companies, which represent more than 7 million lives, to achieve the accreditation.

HPU’s Employee Wellness Program offers holistic programming open to all faculty and staff, who can earn points for completing various wellness activities offered on campus. They have access to free annual health screenings, health seminars, nutrition counseling and a fitness facility. The program also provides resources to encourage healthy approaches to nutrition, stress, sleep and weight management.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 42 individuals, including Joshua James Jackson of Greensboro and Sean Thomas Woody of Eden, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Feb. 20.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective earned four rings in the 2022 Quality Connections program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

Quality Connections participants are required to achieve milestones by participating in such activities as quarterly data reporting and benchmarking, educational courses, case studies and engagement on emerging issues, which serve to promote high-quality care delivery and service excellence. The four rings include: Education, Application, Measurement and Innovation.

AuthoraCare is currently the only hospice and palliative care organization in North Carolina to have received all four rings.

AuthoraCare Collective is formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell.

* * * *

Deuterman Law Group Attorney Jack Waissen has earned the status of board certified specialist in workers’ compensation law.

The N.C. State Bar, through the Board of Legal Specialization, determines which attorneys statewide earn certification. To become legal specialists, attorneys must have practiced for a minimum of five years. They also must undergo peer review by other attorneys and judges, participate in continuing legal education in the subject matter and pass a board exam.

The N.C. State Bar offers this certification as a service to the public to help them identify qualified lawyers to represent them. Board-certified attorneys have demonstrated special knowledge, skill and proficiency in a particular area of the law.

Announcements

The Town of Kernersville and the Körner’s Folly Foundation will break ground on the new Visitors Center at Körner’s Folly. As part of the public groundbreaking ceremony, a special announcement will be made about a dedicated naming of the Visitors Center.

The event is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at 411 S. Main St.

Designed by Winston-Salem-based firm West and Stem Architects, and to be built by Wilson-Covington Construction Company, the center will function as a community gathering space, provide improved amenities and increased accessibility for visitors to historic Körner’s Folly, while also serving as a beautiful introduction to historic downtown Kernersville.

* * * *

Action Greensboro, a nonprofit that champions projects enhancing the city’s quality of life and economic and civic engagement, has launched their inaugural Talent & Workplace Survey. The comprehensive survey is live and will close on March 31.

The survey will gather data from businesses and organizations of all sizes across the county on recent changes in operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, remote work, talent recruitment and other contemporary factors. The survey comes as a follow up to Action Greensboro’s previous surveys in 2017 and 2022 and intends to expand on those results.

The survey will be sent to all members of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and Business High Point, as well as businesses and organizations of all sizes across Guilford County. All participating businesses will receive an industry-customized summary of the report ahead of public release. Data collected from survey responses will be compiled and used to guide future corporate, civic and educational endeavors in Guilford County, such as talent recruitment incentives, young professional retention and hybrid work opportunities.

The survey can be completed by employers at www.surveymonkey.com/r/XDDW6WY.

For information, email Sarah McGuire at smcguire@actiongreensboro.org.

* * * *

Armen Stone, a North Carolina start-up stone working company, announced that the company will be establishing its first marble and stone manufacturing facility in Burlington.

The company is purchasing the former Carolina Box Company building at 322 Fonville St. and will invest $3 million in the facility, creating 33 new jobs over two years. The average wage for these positions is $52,000.

Armen Stone is a manufacturing company focused on countertop fabrication and slab distribution focusing on business-to-business sales. Burlington was chosen as its focal point so that the company can serve the Triad and Triangle regions in commercial and residential markets. The company serves several industries, including hospitality, multifamily, retail, offices, healthcare, and building and remodeling.

The company plans to renovate the vacant 65,541 square-foot manufacturing building at 322 Fonville St., including roof repairs, office renovation, HVAC replacement, electrical and lighting upgrades, and additional interior and exterior door repairs.

This project was made possible by the Building Reuse Grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, through which Armen Stone was awarded a $200,000 grant. The Building Reuse Grant Program is intended to encourage job creation and investment opportunities by redeveloping industrial property for targeted industries in rural and suburban counties. The grant will help offset the $564,000 Armen Stone expects to spend to renovate the Fonville Street building to accommodate their operations.

Awards

José Magaña, store manager of the Food Lion located at 4709 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, was named Food Lion’s 2022 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year. Magaña was selected from a group of more than 1,100 store managers serving their neighbors across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Named after one of Food Lion’s founders, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion’s customers, associates and the communities they serve. Honorees are also celebrated for successfully leading the business, supporting their teams and inspiring others. In recognition of Magaña receiving this honor, Food Lion will donate 20,000 meals in his name to RePurpose in Greensboro through the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative, Food Lion Feeds.

Magaña immigrated to the United States when he was a 1-year-old and joined Food Lion 13 years ago as a bagger while in high school. He then worked in roles of increasing responsibility throughout the store, ultimately being named a store manager in 2021. He leads a dedicated team of nearly 90 associates that help customers shop for everything they need to affordably nourish their families. Magaña is also passionate about making a difference in the community, and he and other associates at the store routinely volunteer and to support their neighbors. They have partnered with a variety of community organizations on various causes, including regularly supporting the Healthy Parenting Program in Greensboro and the Greensboro Fire Department.

Honors

Linda Sekhon, program director for the Doctor of Medical Sciences program at High Point University, has been appointed as the 2023 president of the PA Educators Association. The prestigious honor recognizes Sekhon’s commitment to the physician assistant and Doctor of Medical Science programs at HPU.

Sekhon has served in various volunteer positions within the PAEA, including faculty skills 101, as the new program director workshop program development and workshop facilitator, and on the board of directors for three years. She has been a physician assistant educator since 1996 and has seen many changes in the profession throughout her tenure.

She will serve in this position for one year.

* * * *

Nahed Eltantawy, associate dean of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, recently co-edited a new book, “The Palgrave Handbook of Gender, Media and Communication in the Middle East and North Africa.”

The book examines critical debates, research methods and ongoing reflections on how gender and communication intersect with the economic, social, political and cultural fabrics of countries in the MENA region. The handbook is split into six sections including gender, identities and sexualities; the gender of politics; gender and activism; gender-based violence; gender and entrepreneurship; and gender in expressive cultures.

On the move

Claire Ricci, GTCC’s dean of adult education the past five years, has been elevated to associate vice president of workforce and continuing education by the college. Prior to joining GTCC in 2018, Ricci served as the director of academic and career readiness at Alamance Community College in Graham.

Stephen Ward of Asheboro has joined Cannon & Company as a senior staff accountant. Also, Emily Deskins of Clemmons and Kayla Perez of Burlington have joined Cannon & Company as staff accountants.

Becky Alley has joined the Children’s Home Society of NC as vice president of marketing and communications. With more than 24 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and health care, Alley most recently spent 11 years at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist as senior director of marketing.