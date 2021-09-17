Business Milestones

* * * *

Womble Bond Dickinson has named Nick Acevedo and Brandon Hedgebeth as Womble Scholars.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm delayed announcing a 2021 Womble Scholar. Acevedo has been selected for that honor and also has accepted an offer to join the firm as an associate upon graduation in 2022. In addition, Hedgebeth is the firm’s 2022 Womble Scholar and will return to the firm in 2022 as a summer associate.

Acevedo is a magna cum laude graduate of Rutgers University and is a student at Wake Forest University School of Law. Hedgebeth is a magna cum laude graduate of N.C. Central University, where he served as student government association president. He is a student at the N.C. Central University School of Law, where he is class president.

Announcements

The second annual Innovation + Design “Meet the Designers” reception is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 21, at The Loft at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road in High Point. Admission is free but registration is encouraged. To register, visit tinyurl.com/kkedfzxp. Refreshments will be served.