Business Milestones

Achievers
The Rev. MonaLisa Covington, a Burlington native, is the author of four published books including most recently “Let Me Breathe,” a children’s book which was published in July 2021. The book is available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book offers life lessons that are relevant to today’s issues, including COVID-19 and the efforts of the Black community toward progress.
Covington is the eldest of seven children born to George and Bessie Morrow.
* * * *
Nakita Vanstory, a Greensboro native and Page High School graduate, along with 23 co-authors, have authored, “Still, I Thrive!,” which shares reflective and insightful stories about surviving and thriving during a pandemic.
Topics include grief, fear, healing, faith, strength and growth.
Vanstory has resided in New York for more than 25 years and is a senior-level workforce development leader.
* * * *
The State Highway Patrol recently welcomed 65 new troopers at a graduation held for the 153rd Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony ended 35 weeks of training to prepare the new troopers for a career of service to North Carolina.
Local troopers included: Jacob Mark Wilson and Robert Gattis Gram, both stationed in Graham; and Nicholas Mason Holdren, stationed in Asheboro.
The closed ceremony was held Sept. 10 at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Guest speaker Jane Ammons Gilchrist, N.C. Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff, imparted congratulatory remarks to the graduating class. The oath of office was administered by Judge Jeffrey K. Carpenter of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., the 28th commander of the State Highway Patrol, also provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.
These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations Oct. 6 to begin a field training program.
* * * *
Carla LeFevre, professor of voice at UNCG, was one of four voice teachers from across the United States and Canada invited to serve as Master Teacher for the 2020 National Association of Teachers of Singing Intern Program, which was rescheduled to summer 2021. The NATS Intern Program is a training experience that pairs expert, recognized master teachers with 12 early career members of NATS. LeFevre also presented a voice masterclass and a two-hour presentation on Fundamentals of Vowel Tuning for Resonance and Registration.
* * * *
Jim Fisher, professor emeritus of theater at UNCG, has published, “The Historical Dictionary of Contemporary American Theater,” second edition (Rowman & Littlefield). His book, “The Theater of Tony Kushner: Living Past Hope,” second edition (Routledge) will come out in September. Both are expanded, revised and updated editions of Fisher’s previous books.
* * * *
Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education at High Point University, was selected as an Impact Academy fellow for Deans for Impact. She joins a group of 24 educational leaders who will work together for the next year to create transformative change in educator preparation.
Together, fellows will ask the big questions, forming a collaborative network to workshop challenges in the field and seek solutions. Amid the unprecedented upheaval in education, Impact Academy offers an opportunity for leaders to sharpen their skills through self-reflection, collaborative learning sessions and one-on-one coaching.
Impact Academy fellows define a strategy for instructional improvement grounded in equity and learning science. Throughout the year, fellows will participate in monthly virtual sessions with regular learning modules and ongoing leadership coaching from Deans for Impact member deans.
* * * *
Womble Bond Dickinson has named Nick Acevedo and Brandon Hedgebeth as Womble Scholars.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm delayed announcing a 2021 Womble Scholar. Acevedo has been selected for that honor and also has accepted an offer to join the firm as an associate upon graduation in 2022. In addition, Hedgebeth is the firm’s 2022 Womble Scholar and will return to the firm in 2022 as a summer associate.
Acevedo is a magna cum laude graduate of Rutgers University and is a student at Wake Forest University School of Law. Hedgebeth is a magna cum laude graduate of N.C. Central University, where he served as student government association president. He is a student at the N.C. Central University School of Law, where he is class president.
Announcements
The second annual Innovation + Design “Meet the Designers” reception is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 21, at The Loft at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road in High Point. Admission is free but registration is encouraged. To register, visit tinyurl.com/kkedfzxp. Refreshments will be served.
The event will include seeing the Innovation + Design home furnishings finalist projects and meeting the creative minds behind them. Plus, on display will be large scale photos of the finalists projects taken by area photographers as part of the “People’s Choice” photography contest. The design and home furnishings industry podcast, “Design Between the Lines,” will be recording a live episode as the Innovation + Design category and best of show winners are announced.
Also available will be tours of The Generator at Congdon Yard. This is an industrial-grade woodworking facility accessible to all furniture designers and makers, interior designers and architects as well as all size furniture companies.
For information, visit www.congdonyards.com/happenings.
Awards
The North Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists has recognized Linda E. Moore of Forest Oaks, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.
Moore was honored for her leadership in promoting the art and science of nurse anesthesia for more than 40 years and for her service to multiple professional organizations. She was also recognized for her lectures and teaching in the field of anesthesia and for establishing a program of nurse anesthesia through the Belizean Ministry of Health and Health Volunteers Overseas in Belize.
Her Belize project was documented in an award-winning (Telly) documentary with cooperation between HVO and the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
She works with her own company, CRNA4U, providing anesthesia services to several institutions in the Triad in conjunction with Carolina Anesthesia Associates of Hickory.
* * * *
Food Lion has received a national honor for its work to reduce refrigerant emissions across its footprint. The accolade, Superior Goal Achievement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s GreenChill Program, recognizes Food Lion for its efforts to reduce refrigerant emissions which impact the ozone layer and climate change. The Superior Goal Achievement recognition is given to GreenChill Partners that reach their 2020 emissions reduction goals. Food Lion was one of the 10 founding partners of the EPA’s GreenChill Program in 2007.
Food Lion took steps to reduce its refrigerant emissions, including placing doors on refrigerated cases and placing monitors on key refrigerant devices.
The recognition comes after Food Lion announced significant new sustainability goals it aims to achieve over the next several years. One of those goals is to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% from its own operations, in partnership with Food Lion’s parent organization Ahold Delhaize USA, while working with its suppliers to reduce emissions by 15% across the entire supply chain.
* * * *
Julie Cooper, associate professor of clinical sciences at High Point University, was awarded the Jim Long Outstanding SHIIP Service Award. Each year, the North Carolina Senior Health Insurance Information Program recognizes an individual or organization for their continued support and endorsement of SHIIP to improve Medicare education and outreach for the citizens of North Carolina.
In partnership with the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s SHIIP, Cooper created a certificate elective course for pharmacy students at HPU to become certified SHIIP counselors. These students are enrolled in SHIIP’s Online Counselor Certification and Training course and must complete this training before certification is granted.
The elective course, now in its fourth year, provides an opportunity for these pharmacy students to review a Medicare beneficiary’s Part D plan to find the best prescription drug coverage for the lowest cost. Students can share their pharmaceutical knowledge coupled with the Medicare tools to help seniors find appropriate prescription drug plans.
* * * *
Fewer infections, better blood sugar levels in newborns and fewer premature infants are some of the signs of healthier pregnancies and deliveries. Cone Health has been recognized for 10 years of improving women’s and infants’ health in the Perinatal Quality Collaborative of North Carolina. PQCNC is an organization focused on quality of care for newborns that brings stakeholders across the state together in quality improvement initiatives with a mission to make North Carolina the best place to give birth and be born.
On the Move
Michelle Felt has joined Sanctuary House as director/chief operating officer. The main focus of her role will be the development of a Family Program.
Dr. Rick Workman will serve as Dental Innovator in Residence for High Point University’s School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health. Workman is the founder of Heartland Dental and has practiced dentistry for nearly 20 years.
Robert Ray Gibson, a lieutenant within the Reidsville Police Department who retired with 30 years of service from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in 2019, has been named chief of police.
The North Carolina Medical Society has named Ashley Hines Rodriguez, an attorney, as its new chief legal officer. She succeeds Stephen Keene, also an attorney, who served the NCMS in this role for more than two decades and now represents NCMS members through the Carolina Complete Health Network.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.