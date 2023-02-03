Achievers

Truliant Federal Credit Union has added two new associate directors to its board: Regina O. Heyward and Beatriz Rodriguez. Heyward is currently senior vice president, client communities and sustainability at LPL Financial. Rodriguez is assistant vice president, senior human resources strategic business partner at Atrium Health. The board of directors is comprised of nine directors and three associate directors.

* * * *

Michael Oudshoorn, founding dean of the Webb School of Engineering at High Point University, was recognized by the IEEE-CS (Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers – Computer Society) as a member of the 2022 Class of Distinguished Contributors.

This honor recognizes members who have made technical contributions, through either applied or pure computing, to the computing profession, computing community or contributions to the Computer Society. Oudshoorn has provided content in this field for more than 30 years and published more than 100 referenced publications.

* * * *

Two professors and four students from the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University attended the American Music Awards in Los Angeles for a behind-the-scenes experience in their field of event management. During their trip, they met with the director of the AMAs and other essential professionals who made this event possible.

They also shadowed the rehearsal production of the AMAs by Dick Clark Productions. They took a backstage tour of the Microsoft Theater and the red carpet area the day before the event. Brianna Clark, assistant professor of event management, said they also saw artists like Pink rehearse and prepare for the live event, and watched event management crews prepare for the big day. This experience showed the students what it takes to produce a live, large-scale televised event.

The group also participated as interactive audience members for “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” which aired on Dec. 15.

* * * *

Schell Bray has announced its inclusion in the prestigious 2023 ‘Super Lawyers’ list presented by Super Lawyers Magazine. Six Schell Bray attorneys across three separate practice areas of the firm received the designation: Barbara Christy, real estate; Michael Godwin, Amy Kincaid, Jennifer Koenig and Paul Livingston Jr., estate planning and probate; and Jeff Wolfe, business and corporate law (rising star).

* * * *

Maria Lim, associate professor of art history at UNCG, co-edited the book “Counternarratives from Asian American Art Educators: Identities, Pedagogies and Practice beyond the Western Paradigm.” The book collects and explores the professional and pedagogical narratives of Asian art educators and researchers in North America.

* * * *

Connie McKoy, a Covington distinguished professor of music at UNCG, co-authored “Culturally Responsive Teaching in Music Education: From Understanding to Application,” which had a second edition published this fall by Routledge. The book presents an approach to teaching music that is responsive to how different culturally specific knowledge bases impact music learning.

Announcements

The Carolina Cowboys, the Carolinas’ only professional bull riding team competing in the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, are relocating to Greensboro and the Greensboro Coliseum beginning in the 2023 season.

The Carolina Cowboys will host their first PBR Cowboy Days homestand at Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 22-24.

The team is owned by Richard Childress and partner Jeff Broin, with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as general manager.

* * * *

The Carolina Theatre has commissioned LS3P Associates’ Greensboro office to oversee the historic restoration design of the theatre’s 96-year-old façade. The project is part of LS3P’s Design-In-Kind program, a firmwide pro bono design initiative to support local community partners.

Project Architect, Steve Freyaldenhoven, Midwest Maintenance, and locally owned Double Hung Windows have been working with the theater’s board of directors and staff to complete the restoration work that began in November. Estimates for the completed work place a $600,000 price tag on the project. Financial support to cover the restoration is being raised as part of the theatre’s capital campaign, Setting the Stage.

* * * *

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship announced that The Greensboro U.S. Export Assistance Center—part of the U.S. Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration, U.S. Commercial Service—has relocated to space at the center.

The International Trade Administration has had a presence in Greensboro for more than four decades.

Starting Feb. 9, the three staff members will provide in-person counseling by appointment only on export-related topics including: How to increase your exports, foreign market intelligence, how to find a distributor in another country and commercial diplomacy.

* * * *

Greensboro Area Health Education Center has changed its name to Piedmont Area Health Education Center.

Affiliated with the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers program of the UNC School of Medicine at Chapel Hill, and a division of Cone Health, the organization has adopted the new name to better represent the geographic areas it serves: Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Guilford, Montgomery, Orange, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

The new name will also better align with the naming conventions used by other regional health education centers in the NC AHEC Program.

Piedmont AHEC will continue to provide and support educational activities and services with a focus on primary care in rural communities and those with less access to resources, as it has done since it was established in 1974.

Awards

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Box Office Manager Allyson Kidd has been recognized by VenuesNow as one of six 2023 ‘Ticketing Star’ Award winners.

Voted upon by industry peers, the ‘Ticketing Star’ award winners were announced at the INTIX (International Ticketing Association) Conference currently being held in Seattle. The Ticketing Stars award has been presented annually since 2009.

Kidd’s career began 10 years ago with an internship at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex that later evolved into the full-time position of assistant box office manager.

* * * *

N.C. A&T has awarded the 2023 Human Rights Medal to Safiya Noble and Attorney Chance D. Lynch.

Both recipients were honored with the award during the 63rd Annual A&T Four Sit-in celebration, commemorating the A&T Four. Noble accepted the award with a virtual presentation.

Jibreel Khazan (formerly known as Ezell Blair Jr.), Gen. Joseph McNeil and the late Franklin McCain and late David Richmond were four Black youths who sat down at a local Woolworth all-white lunch counter, igniting the national sit-in movement. The Human Rights Medal is inspired by their courageous actions.

Noble is an internet studies scholar and professor of gender studies and African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she serves as the interim director of the UCLA DataX Initiative and is the founder and director of the UCLA Center on Race and Digital Justice.

Lynch is a native North Carolinian, N.C. A&T alumnus and a graduate of the North Carolina Central University School of Law. In 2020, Lynch founded the legal practice, Lynch Law, aiming to give voice to the oppressed and providing advocacy that strengthens.

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Marcus Thomas to the role of director of community engagement. Thomas, a UNCG graduate, has managed high-visibility projects at community organizations, led volunteers and fundraising efforts and overseen grant activities.

High Point University welcomed 12 new faculty members who joined HPU in the spring semester: School of Nursing, Dr. Lorrie Davis-Dick, assistant professor of nursing; Congdon School of Health Sciences, Dr. Rebecca Medendorp, assistant professor of physical therapy and director of clinical education; Dr. Kimmery Migel, assistant professor of physical therapy; Amy Mauer, assistant professor of physician assistant studies; Phillips School of Business, Ginger Moore, assistant professor in the practice of sales and marketing; Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, Amarylis Wanschel, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences; Dr. Christine Harvin, assistant professor of clinical sciences; Stout School of Education, Darcy Kemp, assistant professor and director of Project ASCEND; Melissa Glover, assistant professor of education; Tracey Simpson-Gardner, educator preparation and director of PREPARE+; Holli Bayonas, associate professor of leadership studies; and Sharon Flaherty, ASCEND program coordinator.

Treva Huffstetler, Linda Pennucci and Wanda Saxx have joined Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, as affiliate brokers.

Jill Green is a new instructor at the Hirsch Wellness Network. Green has taught dance and somatics for more than 40 years.

Ladine Glymph and Lindsey Phlegar have joined National Truck Protection Company, a provider of commercial truck protection plans with the NTP and Premium 2000+ brands, as claim service representatives in the Winston-Salem corporate office. The company also recently recognized veteran associates reaching milestones with the company: Shelby Owen and Clara Bustamante, 20 years of service; and Jonathan Steele, Brijesh Patel, Andy Warnstaff and Edwin Mijangos,10 years of service.