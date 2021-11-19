Business Milestones

Achievers
Brooks Pierce has announced that 40 of its practice areas received tier-one rankings in their respective metropolitan areas in the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” In Greensboro, 27 of the firm’s practice areas received a tier-one ranking. Twelve of the firm’s practice areas in Raleigh received a top ranking as did one practice area in Wilmington.
The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys and a review of information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Firms are only eligible for a ranking in a particular practice if at least one lawyer is included in Best Lawyers in that practice area. More information on the “Best Law Firms” methodology can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx.
Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital earned “A” grades in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The distinction looks at how hospitals protect patients from harm and provide safer health care.
The “A” grade is the fifth consecutive “A” for Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington and the seventh for Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital moved up from the “B” grade it held in the spring. Wesley Long Hospital rose to a “B.” Specialty hospitals, such as Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, are not graded by Leapfrog Group.
Four people have joined the Canterbury School Board of Trustees for three-year terms: Cecilia Banga-Lamptey, Vic Cochran, Phillip Dalton and Martha Anne DuBose. Additionally, Adrienne Woods has been selected as board president. Harrison Stuart, Canterbury’s new head of school, also serves on the board of trustees.
Announcements
The North Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials will commemorate the 60th anniversary of its first chapter meeting Nov. 19. Following the vision of Sanford Smith of Greensboro and Buck Sloop and Robert Franklin of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, NC APCO held its first chapter meeting Nov. 14, 1961, in Greensboro. This first chapter meeting saw 27 individuals sign up to become members.
To recognize the 60th anniversary, the chapter meeting will be held at the Guilford Metro 911 Center, also in Greensboro. The meeting is open to all members and will take time to recognize the accomplishments and growth as the leading public safety communications organization in North Carolina.
This meeting kicks off a year of celebrations to recognize the chapter’s 60th anniversary.
For information, visit https://ncapco.org.
Awards
Pete Kellett, UNCG communication studies professor, co-edited the book “Transforming conflict and building peace: Community engagement strategies for communication scholarship and practice.”
The book has been recognized with the 2021 Distinguished Edited Scholarly Book Award from the Applied Communication Division of the National Communication Association.
The Routledge International Handbook of Organizational Autoethnography has been distinguished with the National Communication Association Ethnography Division’s Best Book Award for 2021. Chris Poulos, UNCG communication studies professor, has a chapter in the book, “Navigating the Narrow Spaces,” which features his experiences as UNCG department head.
Cerise Glenn, UNCG communication studies professor, has received the 2021 Outstanding Book Award from the Organization of the Study of Communication, Language and Gender for her book “Womanist Ethical Rhetoric: A Call for Liberation and Social Justice in Turbulent Times (Rhetoric, Race, and Religion),” co-edited with Annette D. Madlock and published by Lexington Books as part of the rhetoric, race and religion series.
High Point University held its 2021 Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 22-24.
The annual Alumni Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Alumni Association, honored HPU alumni who have made outstanding accomplishments and demonstrated a commitment to their communities and the university.
Those honored included:
Lifetime Achievement Award, Gene C. Kester, Class of 1966
Alumnus of the Year Award, C. David Smith, Class of 1981
Alumni Service Award, Danita M. Harris, Class of 1999
President’s Award, Megan E. Oglesby, Class of 2015
Each year, HPU also honors 10 young alumni who graduated within the past 10 years. This year’s Top 10 Under 10 are:
Adam J. Hatem, Class of 2011, associate director of Athletic Academic Services at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.
Landon C. Harris, Class of 2013, co-founder of Harris Family Holdings in Mocksville.
Linda J. Poplawski, Class of 2013, medical physicist with West Virginia University Medicine in Morgantown, W.Va.
Lindsay D. Scott, Class of 2013, talent development manager for Coca-Cola Consolidated in Charlotte.
Janay M. Whittaker, Class of 2013, associate clinical counselor for CHRIS 180 in Atlanta.
Sarah N. Covington, Class of 2014, physician assistant with Duke University Health Family Medicine in Burlington.
Chris M. Crawford, Class of 2014, sports reporter for Spectrum News One and radio host/producer for WDBO in Orlando.
Dr. Jeffrey D. Berwager, Class of 2016, anesthesiology resident with Atrium-Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
Rosana K. Filingeri, Class of 2017, vice president of business development for Cybersafe Solutions in New York.
Cydney C. Hamilton, Class of 2018, manager of innovative programs for Heart to Hand in Largo, Md.
On the Move
American National Bankshares, parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, has announced that Gregg Strader, executive vice president and chief banking officer, will retire at the end of 2021. Two new executive vice presidents and co-heads of banking, Rhonda Joyce and Alex Jung, will succeed him at the bank. Joyce will work from American National’s Greensboro Green Valley office. Jung will work from the bank’s Winston-Salem location.
