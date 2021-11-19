Business Milestones

Achievers

Brooks Pierce has announced that 40 of its practice areas received tier-one rankings in their respective metropolitan areas in the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” In Greensboro, 27 of the firm’s practice areas received a tier-one ranking. Twelve of the firm’s practice areas in Raleigh received a top ranking as did one practice area in Wilmington.

The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys and a review of information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Firms are only eligible for a ranking in a particular practice if at least one lawyer is included in Best Lawyers in that practice area. More information on the “Best Law Firms” methodology can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx.

Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital earned “A” grades in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The distinction looks at how hospitals protect patients from harm and provide safer health care.