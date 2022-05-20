Business Milestones

Achievers

Other Voices and Leadership Greensboro, programs of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, celebrated their 2022 classes.

The Other Voices Class of 2022 graduated May 4 from the annual, eight-month program of 31 participants who were challenged to talk about “oppressive-isms” that affect their personal lives, community and overall quality of life.

The 2022 Other Voices graduates are: Sadie Blue, Building Strong Neighborhood; Shaka Britton, Gary Mace, Alioune Ndiaye and Wendy Oliver, Ralph Lauren; Ashley Canupp and James Dolback, The Fresh Market; Rebecca Conway and Caroline Wilson, Charles Aris; Renee Fassett, VF Corp; Ronald Glenn and Eric Goodykoontz, Greensboro Police Department; Breanna Grant, YWCA; Karen Hornfeck, Guilford Education Alliance; Nakia Hoskins, UNCG; Alison Jester, UNIFI; Patrick Kane, Fox Rothschild; Irene Kyere, Southern First Bank; LaTonya McCummings, Bank of America; Andrea McLaughlin, Volvo Group North America; Kristen Moore, Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine; Marabeth Owens, Syngenta North America; Frederico Rabello de Moraes, Focke & Co.; Naglaa Rashwan, Center for New North Carolinians; Nidra Ricks, Cone Health; Chris Rivera, GuilfordWorks; Melvy Shaw, Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center; Kevin Shoffner, Children’s Home Society of N.C.; Jim Tobin, Volvo Financial Services; and Jamiah Waterman and Vonda Wingate, city of Greensboro.

The Leadership Greensboro class of 43 diverse leaders from across the city have completed a nine-month leadership development program that includes: Successful completion of the Center of Creative Leadership foundations of leadership curriculum, numerous independent activities, program day assignments and an action-learning project.

Leadership Greensboro’s 2022 class: Heather Adams, Ready for School, Ready for Life; Allison Amos, Honestly; Tricia Anderson and Danielle Veal, United Healthcare; Danielle Bowman, Charles Aris; Monica Brunache, Bank of America; Leigh Anne Bullin, Junior League of Greensboro; Robbie Caballero and Marshall Yandle, city of Greensboro; Tracie Catlett, Greensboro Day School; Katelyn Cohen-Kivett and Amy Newland, UNCG; Laura Collins, N.C. A&T; Nichad Davis, Ward Black Law; Ken Esposito, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank; Janie Ford, Evonik Superabsorber; Brad Gile, CMIT Solutions of Greensboro; Carolyn Harraway-Smith and Lexie Vanada, Cone Health; Chip Kiel, Novant Health; Jessica Lea, Smith Leonard; Laura Lorenz, Greensboro Chamber; Adam Lux, VF Corporation; Samantha Lyons-Kittrell, United Way of Greater Greensboro; Stephanie Mardis, Greensboro Police Department; Adam Marshall, Law Firm Carolinas; Kristin Peek, Kontoor Brands; Lynn Phillips, International City/County Management Association; Nihar Pilla, Capital Bank MD; Rokey Rahim, Cornwell, NextHR Consulting Group; Claire Ricci, GTCC; Deb Richardson, YWCA Greensboro; Roberto Rivas, CPL Architecture Engineering Planning; Andy Rodenbough, Brooks Pierce; Kevin Sasser, KMW Builders; Cory Schug, Womble Bond Dickinson; Mark Spielman, Holladay Construction; Joanna Stone, Brady Services; Katie Taylor, Biscuitville; Susan Terrell, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist; Michael Walker, AT&T; Lesley Watts, Kathleen Price Bryan YMCA; and John Williams, Bell Partners.

High Point University has welcomed communications professional Christopher Ullman as HPU’s Strategic Communications Expert in Residence.

Ullman has 35 years of communications experience across the private, public and nonprofit sectors.

Announcements

DMJ & Co. and Johnson Price Sprinkle PA announced May 10 that their professional accounting and advisory firms will become DMJPS PLLC effective June 1.

The firm will offer business advisory, tax and assurance services to businesses, their owners and high-wealth individuals. Expanded services will include valuations, mergers and acquisitions, succession and exit planning, and health care practice consulting. The firm’s expanded industries will include professional services, real estate, manufacturing, agriculture and hospitality.

DMJPS will employ more than 135 professionals, including 13 partners, and have seven statewide office locations — Greensboro, Durham, Sanford, Wilmington, Asheville, Marion and Boone. Benjamin Hamrick, JPS chief executive officer, and Michael Gillis, DMJ managing partner, will serve in the role of co-CEO. As a merged firm, DMJPS is projected to be a U.S. Top 200 accounting firm with a revenue of $24 million.

Awards

Bellandra B. Foster of Greensboro, president and owner of BBFoster Consulting, received the Civil and Environmental Engineering Distinguished Alumni Award at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., during ceremonies May 7.

Foster’s company provides professional services to public and private sector clients in the field of civil engineering, including facilities management, program management, quality control, site safety, owner’s representative and utility coordination.

David Craft of Greensboro received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor conferred by the governor of North Carolina, reserved for those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Craft follows his father, Bill Craft, as a recipient of this honor.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine was presented to Craft on May 12 during an event held at Haw River State Park, where Craft was instrumental in the formation and expansion of the park as an active participant on the Park Advisory Commission. The award was presented by Jeff Michael, deputy secretary of North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

N.C. Wildlife Federation seeks conservation heroes from across the state for its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards. The awards have honored individuals, associations, businesses and governmental bodies that have exhibited an unwavering commitment to conserving North Carolina’s natural resources.

The online nomination deadline is July 5; award recipients will be honored at a banquet Sept. 10. Categories include Conservationist, Wildlife Conservationist, Sportsman or Sportswoman, Land Conservationist, Water Conservationist, Forest Conservationist, Marine Resources, Environmental Educator, Young Conservationist, Legislator, Conservation Organization, Business Conservationist, and Natural Resources Agency or Scientist of the Year.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/484ynt2z.

Dr. Juan-Carlos Monguilod, chief medical officer at AuthoraCare Collective, was presented the Association for Home and Hospice Care of North Carolina’s Physician of the Year award on May 2 during the AHHC’s luncheon/50th annual convention and expo at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree. It was awarded on behalf of AHHC’s public relations committee.

A graduate of the Zaragoza University School of Medicine in Zaragoza, Spain, Monguilod has served AuthoraCare for 16 years as CMO. During the pandemic, he helped create a monthly virtual educational series which encouraged professional staff development for AuthoraCare clinicians. He was instrumental in creating a webinar to encourage the importance of COVID-19 vaccines among the Latino and Hispanic populations. He also spearheaded a collaboration between AuthoraCare and Compassion Health Care to provide clinic-based palliative care services to Caswell County residents; the new program launched March 16.

High Point University presented Martin Kifer with the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award. The award is named for Meredith Clark Slane, a friend to the university, and has been given annually since 1973 to recognize excellence in teaching.

Kifer is the chair of the department of political science and director of HPU’s Survey Research Center, which produces the HPU Poll, a statewide public opinion survey. He’s been with the university since 2009. Kifer’s research and teaching interests include U.S. foreign policy, political campaigns and new media, survey research methods and American political opinion and behavior.

Also, HPU presented Sam Whitt with the Ruth Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award. This annual award recognizes a full-time faculty member for exceptional contributions to his or her professional discipline.

Whitt is an associate professor of political science in the School of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences. He has completed and published several research projects, most notably focused on the effects of violent conflict on individual and group behavior using experimental methods. He has conducted field research in Bosnia, Kosovo and Tajikistan, and is currently part of research projects in Syria, Ukraine and Iraq.

During a recent conference, Allison Staton, compliance officer with the city of Greensboro’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise, was presented a 2022 Superstar Award for her office’s advancements with its B2Gnow management software.

The company, B2Gnow, held its annual user training conference in Arizona under the theme of “DRIVE 2022” (diversity, representation, inclusion, value and equity). During the event, customers were invited to share best practices in using their B2Gnow software, challenges faced in their industry, ways the software could be improved and more.Since January 2020, the city’s M/WBE program has used B2Gnow as its cloud-based software system to monitor, track and report supplier diversity and small business program data.

Grants

An interdisciplinary team of scientists at UNCG has been awarded the university’s first National Science Foundation major research instrumentation grant — totaling $642,892 — to install a high-powered micro-computed tomography machine.

The new X-ray based instrument, installed in March, will give scientists at UNCG and across the region the ability to produce high-resolution 3D images of both ancient and modern organisms.

The scanner — a Nikon XT H 225 ST — is housed at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaborative space between UNCG and N.C. A&T. The machine is funded by the foundation’s Major Research Instrumentation Program, with a 30% cost match from UNCG of $275,525 (total $918,417).

Students and faculty in many disciplines and across institutions will benefit from the new technology, including archeologists, biologists, nanoscientists and engineers.

The instrument also will be available to researchers in the Triad, western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia, accelerating STEM research and training at institutions in these areas.

On the Move

Chris Cornue has joined Cone Health as chief strategy officer. Cornue recently served as an executive vice president at The Health Management Academy where he led the Center of Innovation.

The Volvo Group has announced that Gary McCartney has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks. Before joining the Volvo Group in 2001, McCartney was a controller for Dell Financial Services and an auditor for Arthur Andersen. McCartney succeeds Ken Trolle, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer for VE Commercial Vehicles, the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture.

Craig Honeycutt has been selected as the assistant city manager of administrative services for the city of Burlington.

The city of Burlington and the Burlington Downtown Corporation have announced that Erin McClure Nettles has been hired to be the city’s next downtown manager. A native of Graham, Nettles’ family has owned and operated Green & McClure Furniture in Graham for four generations.

